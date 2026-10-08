YouTube to live-stream ISL 2026-27 season for free; Sony secures TV rights

The Indian Super League (ISL) will stream all 163 matches of the 2026-27 season live and free on YouTube, with the video platform joining the league as its digital streaming partner. The arrangement will allow fans to watch the entire season without a subscription, while SonyLIV will also stream all 163 matches as part of its subscription-based offering. Sony Sports Network has separately secured the television rights and will broadcast more than 80 matches in India.

The new distribution arrangement gives the ISL three viewing options in India — free live streaming on YouTube, television coverage on Sony Sports Network and paid digital streaming on SonyLIV. YouTube will also stream the league internationally.

YouTube expands ISL's digital reach

The partnership will cover more than live matches, with the ISL planning to use YouTube for highlights, Shorts, post-match player interviews, tactical analysis, behind-the-scenes footage and other league-related content.

The 2026-27 season will feature 13 teams and 163 matches. The first phase will consist of 78 matches from October 10, 2026, to January 17, 2027, with 53 games scheduled for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The league said India's connected-TV audience has grown 23 per cent year-on-year to 166 million monthly viewers. YouTube's connected-TV device-hours in India have also increased 77 per cent over the past two years.

Karan Yadav, CEO of the Indian Super League, said the partnership would make the competition accessible across digital and broadcast platforms.

ALSO READ: SA20 2027 auction: JSK ropes in Kieron Pollard; Rowles most expensive buy “We want the ISL to be the most accessible league in the country, and that means being present across the platforms where fans are choosing to watch and follow football,” Yadav said.

Sony secures television and digital rights

Sony Sports Network will broadcast more than 80 ISL matches on television, while SonyLIV will carry the complete 163-match season.

The arrangement marks Sony's return as the league's television broadcaster after FanCode streamed the previous season. FanCode had acquired the ISL broadcasting rights for more than Rs 8 crore, according to reports at the time.

The latest rights process reportedly involved interest from Google, YouTube, Zee and Sony Sports, with Zee and Sony emerging as the final contenders. Sony ultimately secured the television and SonyLIV rights, while YouTube was brought in as the free digital streaming partner.

The financial terms of the latest rights arrangement have not been disclosed.

New teams, venues and rivalries in 2026-27

The 2026-27 season will include the first-ever ISL Goa Derby between Churchill Brothers and FC Goa.

The league will also expand to Imphal, where NorthEast United FC will play Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on November 24.

The weekend-heavy first phase is designed around 53 matches scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with the remaining games spread across the other days of the week.

With YouTube offering every match for free, SonyLIV carrying the full season and Sony Sports Network providing television coverage, the ISL will have separate free, subscription-based and broadcast distribution channels for the 2026-27 campaign.