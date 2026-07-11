1968 to 2026: Full list of Wimbledon women's singles winners and runners-up

The women’s singles event of Wimbledon 2026 concluded on Saturday at Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club when, in a historic first all-Czech major singles final, Linda Noskova beat Karolina Muchova by 6-2, 5-7 and 6-3, to win her maiden Grand Slam title in her first major final appearance. On the other hand, Muchova’s dream of winning her first major title came crashing down in her second final appearance. Before this, she had also reached the French Open final in 2023, where she lost to Iga Swiatek 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Linda Noskova became only the sixth player from Czechia to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title in the Open Era, following Jana Novotna (1998), Petra Kvitova (2011, 2014), Marketa Vondrousova (2023) and Barbora Krejcikova (2024).

Although the iconic Wimbledon began 148 years ago in 1877, the current Open Era started in 1968. Martina Navratilova of the USA holds the record for the most women’s singles titles at Wimbledon, with nine to her name. The tournament has been held annually since the start of the Open Era, except in 2020, when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full list of Wimbledon women’s singles winners and runners-up in the Open Era:

Year Champion Runner-up Score 2026 Linda Noskova Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 2025 Iga Swiatek Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 2024 Barbora Krejcikova Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 2023 Marketa Vondrousova Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 2022 Elena Rybakina Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 2021 Ashleigh Barty Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7(4-7), 6-3 2020 No competition (COVID-19) N/A N/A 2019 Simona Halep Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 2018 Angelique Kerber Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 2017 Garbine Muguruza Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 2016 Serena Williams Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 2015 Serena Williams Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-4 2014 Petra Kvitova Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-0 2013 Marion Bartoli Sabine Lisicki 6-1, 6-4 2012 Serena Williams Agnieszka Radwanska 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 2011 Petra Kvitova Maria Sharapova 6-3, 6-4 2010 Serena Williams Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 6-2 2009 Serena Williams Venus Williams 7-6(7-3), 6-2 2008 Venus Williams Serena Williams 7-5, 6-4 2007 Venus Williams Marion Bartoli 6-4, 6-1 2006 Amelie Mauresmo Justine Henin 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 2005 Venus Williams Lindsay Davenport 4-6, 7-6(7-4), 9-7 2004 Maria Sharapova Serena Williams 6-1, 6-4 2003 Serena Williams Venus Williams 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 2002 Serena Williams Venus Williams 7-6(7-4), 6-3 2001 Venus Williams Justine Henin 6-1, 3-6, 6-0 2000 Venus Williams Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6(7-3) 1999 Lindsay Davenport Steffi Graf 6-4, 7-5 1998 Jana Novotna Nathalie Tauziat 6-4, 7-6(7-2) 1997 Martina Hingis Jana Novotna 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 1996 Steffi Graf Arantxa Sanchez Vicario 6-3, 7-5 1995 Steffi Graf Arantxa Sanchez Vicario 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 1994 Conchita Martinez Martina Navratilova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 1993 Steffi Graf Jana Novotna 7-6(8-6), 1-6, 6-4 1992 Steffi Graf Monica Seles 6-2, 6-1 1991 Steffi Graf Gabriela Sabatini 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 1990 Martina Navratilova Zina Garrison 6-4, 6-1 1989 Steffi Graf Martina Navratilova 6-2, 6-7(1-7), 6-1 1988 Steffi Graf Martina Navratilova 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 1987 Martina Navratilova Steffi Graf 7-5, 6-3 1986 Martina Navratilova Hana Mandlikova 7-6(7-1), 6-3 1985 Martina Navratilova Chris Evert 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 1984 Martina Navratilova Chris Evert 7-6(7-5), 6-2 1983 Martina Navratilova Andrea Jaeger 6-0, 6-3 1982 Martina Navratilova Chris Evert 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 1981 Chris Evert Hana Mandlikova 6-2, 6-2 1980 Evonne Goolagong Chris Evert 6-1, 7-6(7-4) 1979 Martina Navratilova Chris Evert 6-4, 6-4 1978 Martina Navratilova Chris Evert 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 1977 Virginia Wade Betty Stove 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 1976 Chris Evert Evonne Goolagong 6-3, 4-6, 8-6 1975 Billie Jean King Evonne Goolagong 6-0, 6-1 1974 Chris Evert Olga Morozova 6-0, 6-4 1973 Billie Jean King Chris Evert 6-0, 7-5 1972 Billie Jean King Evonne Goolagong 6-3, 6-3 1971 Evonne Goolagong Margaret Court 6-4, 6-1 1970 Margaret Court Billie Jean King 14-12, 11-9 1969 Ann Jones Billie Jean King 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 1968 Billie Jean King Judy Tegart 9-7, 7-5

Brief summary of Wimbledon women’s singles finals (last 10 years):

Wimbledon 2016

ALSO READ: Who was Jayden Adams? SA footballer who died after returning from FIFA WC Serena Williams defeated Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 to capture her seventh Wimbledon singles title and 22nd Grand Slam crown. The victory saw the American equal Steffi Graf's Open Era record of 22 major singles titles, a milestone that reaffirmed her status among the greatest players in tennis history. It was also Serena's second Grand Slam title of the season after winning the Australian Open earlier that year.

Wimbledon 2017

Garbine Muguruza beat five-time champion Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 to win her maiden Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam singles crown. The Spaniard became the first woman from Spain to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since Conchita Martinez in 1994. Muguruza's aggressive baseline game proved too much for the veteran Williams, who was bidding to become the oldest Wimbledon women's singles champion in the Open Era.

Wimbledon 2018

Angelique Kerber denied Serena Williams a fairytale comeback by winning the final 6-3, 6-3. Returning after maternity leave, Serena had reached her first Grand Slam final as a mother, but Kerber produced a flawless display to clinch her maiden Wimbledon title and third Grand Slam trophy. The German became the first player to defeat both Venus and Serena Williams in Grand Slam finals.

Wimbledon 2019

Simona Halep delivered one of the finest performances in Wimbledon history, crushing Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in just 56 minutes. The Romanian committed only three unforced errors throughout the match to claim her maiden Wimbledon crown and second Grand Slam title. The defeat denied Serena an opportunity to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, making Halep's victory even more significant.

Wimbledon 2020

The Wimbledon Championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming the first edition to be called off since World War II. Organisers made the unprecedented decision to protect players, officials and spectators amid global health concerns. Thanks to Wimbledon's pandemic insurance policy, the All England Club was able to offset much of the financial impact of the cancellation, allowing preparations to continue for the tournament's return in 2021.

Wimbledon 2021

Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 to win her maiden Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam singles crown. The Australian became the first woman from her country to win Wimbledon since her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley triumphed in 1980. Barty's victory came exactly 50 years after Goolagong won her first Wimbledon title, adding a special historical connection to the achievement.

Wimbledon 2022

Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to defeat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and became the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. The victory marked a breakthrough moment for Kazakh tennis on the global stage. Jabeur, meanwhile, became the first Arab and African woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final but fell short despite making the stronger start.

Wimbledon 2023

Marketa Vondrousova created history by defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to become the first unseeded woman in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon singles title. The Czech had entered the tournament ranked outside the top 40 and produced a remarkable run to the championship. For Jabeur, it was a second consecutive Wimbledon final defeat after losing to Rybakina a year earlier.

Wimbledon 2024

Barbora Krejcikova overcame Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to capture her maiden Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam singles crown after the 2021 French Open. The Czech became the latest player from her country to enjoy success at the All England Club, continuing the nation's rich Wimbledon tradition. Paolini, who had also reached the French Open final earlier in the season, narrowly missed out on a maiden major title.

Wimbledon 2025

Iga Swiatek produced one of the most dominant performances ever seen in a Wimbledon final, defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win her first title at the All England Club. The victory completed her collection of Grand Slam titles across all three surfaces and marked her sixth major singles crown overall. It was also the first women's singles final at Wimbledon in the Open Era to end with a double bagel, making it one of the most memorable championship matches in tournament history.