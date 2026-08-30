A career interrupted: Neeraj Chopra's battle with injuries continues

India’s hopes of improving their medal tally of 107 from the Hangzhou Asian Games at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya suffered a massive blow as their star athlete and two-time defending gold medallist in the javelin throw event, Neeraj Chopra, on Saturday announced that he will be missing the tournament after suffering a ligament tear in his ankle during a practice session following his recent participation at the Lausanne Diamond League.

The 2020 Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra took to his social media page on Instagram, where he informed his fans about his unfortunate injury, due to which he will now sit on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Chopra’s withdrawal means India will have just one representative in the men’s javelin throw event in Aichi-Nagoya in the form of 25-year-old Rohit Yadav.

What did Neeraj Chopra’s post say?

Neeraj Chopra, in his Instagram post on Saturday, said he had begun to feel that he was finding the momentum and rhythm he had been looking for after a period of hard work. However, the Olympic champion suffered a ligament tear in his ankle during training soon after his season’s best throw in Lausanne.

Following discussions with his doctor and team, Chopra said he had decided to sit out the rest of the season. He described the setback as disappointing but said his focus was now on recovering well and returning stronger.

Check the Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra) What an ankle ligament tear means for Chopra An ankle ligament tear can significantly affect an athlete’s ability to run, jump and maintain stability, all of which are crucial to Neeraj Chopra’s javelin technique. The injury can cause pain, swelling and instability in the joint, making it difficult to put weight on the affected foot and generate the speed and force needed during the throwing movement. The severity of the injury determines the recovery period. Mild ligament injuries can heal within a few weeks, while partial tears may require several weeks of rehabilitation. A severe or complete tear can take several months to recover from, particularly for an elite athlete who needs to regain strength, stability and confidence before returning to competition.

ALSO READ: Chhetri admits envy as India set to face Brazil and Uruguay in friendlies For Neeraj Chopra, the decision to miss the remainder of the season allows him to focus on rehabilitation rather than risk aggravating the injury by returning too soon. A premature return can increase the risk of persistent ankle instability and further injury.

Neeraj Chopra and the unfortunate list of injuries

Neeraj Chopra’s career has been punctuated by a series of injury setbacks, with several forcing him to miss major competitions or spend extended periods away from the sport. Here is a look at the major injuries that have interrupted his career:

2019: Right elbow injury

Chopra’s first major injury setback came in 2019, when he suffered an injury to his right elbow that required surgery. The injury ruled him out of that year’s World Championships and kept him away from competition for a prolonged period as he underwent rehabilitation.

2022: Groin injury

Chopra suffered a groin injury soon after winning his first World Championships medal in Eugene in 2022. The setback forced him to miss the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he was the defending champion. It also brought an abrupt end to what had been a highly successful season for the Olympic champion.

2023: Muscle strain

In 2023, a muscle strain forced Chopra to miss three competitions in quick succession. He pulled out of the FBK Games, Paavo Nurmi Games and Ostrava Golden Spike before returning to action at the Lausanne Diamond League.

2024: Adductor discomfort

Fitness concerns resurfaced in 2024 when Chopra experienced discomfort in his adductor. He withdrew from the Ostrava Golden Spike and later skipped the Paris Diamond League as he chose not to risk aggravating the problem ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Despite the concerns, Chopra went on to win a silver medal at the Paris Games. However, the adductor issue continued to trouble him and remained a concern in the following season.

2025: Adductor problem persists

Chopra continued to compete despite his ongoing adductor issue and took part in the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. The injury affected his campaign as he finished eighth in the final.

2025-26: Back injury

Chopra then suffered another major setback when a back injury kept him away from competition for around nine months. His comeback was pushed into 2026, with the Indian star missing the Doha Diamond League before eventually returning to competitive action.

2026: Ankle ligament tear

Just as Chopra appeared to be regaining his rhythm, another injury struck. After finishing second in Lausanne with a season-best throw of 88.05m, he suffered a ligament tear in his ankle during training.

The latest setback has ruled Chopra out for the remainder of the 2026 season, adding another chapter to an increasingly lengthy list of injury interruptions in his career.

A strong return after long injury setback

After spending nearly nine months on the sidelines with a back injury, Neeraj Chopra made a measured return to competition in 2026. He finished fourth at the Doha Diamond League with 85.69m before stepping up at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he won silver with a throw of 85.83m. Chopra then showed clear signs of returning to his best at the Lausanne Diamond League, producing a season-best 88.05m to finish second. His consistent performances also earned him 12 points and qualification for the Diamond League Final.

Just when Chopra appeared to be building momentum, another injury brought his season to an abrupt end. The injury means he will miss the Diamond League Final, the World Athletics Ultimate Championships and the Asian Games, where he was due to defend his title.

Misses chance to secure Asian Games hat-trick

Neeraj’s latest injury now means he will miss the chance of winning his third successive Asian Games gold medal in Japan.

The former Olympic champion made his Asian Games debut in Jakarta back in 2018, where he secured the gold medal with his brilliant throw of 88.06m in his third attempt to become the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Asian Games.

Chopra then went on to defend his medal at the 2020 Hangzhou Asian Games (which took place in 2023 due to the Covid-19 pandemic), with a massive throw of 88.88m.