Sunday, July 05, 2026 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2026: Fery sparks British dream with fairytale run at home

Wimbledon 2026: Fery sparks British dream with fairytale run at home

The 23-year-old Fery, who is ranked No. 114, has never been this far before at a Grand Slam tournament, and he's the only British player remaining in either men's or women's singles

Arthur Fery

Arthur Fery

AP London
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Arthur Fery's boyhood neighborhood, they could probably hear the cheers from a raucous Court 18.

Fery grew up just five minutes from Wimbledon.

On Saturday, the British wild card extended his improbable run into the fourth round at the All England Club with a 2-6, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) victory over Zizou Bergs of Belgium.

Wimbledon itself calls it a " Ferytale " - after all, Fery did play in front of Princess Kate earlier in the week on the same court.

The 23-year-old Fery, who is ranked No. 114, has never been this far before at a Grand Slam tournament, and he's the only British player remaining in either men's or women's singles.

 

Also Read

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner's skiing background aids his movement: Lindsey Vonn

Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina (L-R)

Defending champion Swiatek, world No. 2 Rybakina crash out of Wimbledon

Still from ATP event

ATP faces backlash as doubles players oppose prize money cut proposal

Brazil's Joo Fonseca

Roman Safiullin stuns Joao Fonseca to seal major Wimbledon 2026 upset

Wimbledon 2026

Wimbledon's £64.2 mn prize fund tests its tradition-first business model

"A lot of first times today for me. Just so proud of how I handled everything. First five-setter (win), longest match that I've ever played, first time breaking into the top 100, first second week in a slam, all at home, five minutes from where I grew up," Fery said. "It's a great story for me."  For Britain, too. Especially after the country's main hopes Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu both withdrew with injuries before the tournament started, and the 11 British players who played singles on the opening day Monday all lost.

Fery trailed 4-1 in both the fourth set and the decider but fought back, buoyed by the home crowd in a match that lasted 4 hours, 39 minutes. He was showered with shouts of "C'mon Arthur!"  "It's good to have a bit of banter in the crowd," he said. "It's good to see people having fun watching tennis. Coming to Wimbledon, it's great."  On the second match point in the 10-point fifth-set tiebreaker, Bergs returned into the net and Fery dropped to the grass on his back and spread his arms wide. On his feet moments later, he thrust both arms in celebration with the crowd.

"It's unbelievable to have support. It definitely helps me," he said. "Clearly at the end of the fifth, the crowd played a huge part in that. I was really, really grateful to have them behind me."  Fery is just the second British wild card in the Open era to reach the men's round of 16 at a major - after Andrew Foster reached the same point in 1993, according to the men's professional tour.

Fery played at StanfordThe French-born Fery played collegiately at Stanford and was an All-American in 2022 and 2023.

Earlier this week, he credited his Stanford experience as "a great mix between academics and a super-strong tennis program, as well."  "I did three years there. I think it helped me mature, gave me a bit of time without too much pressure. Just develop personally more than tennis-wise," said Fery, whose mother played in the 1991 French Open women's doubles draw.

Fery will next face Grigor Dimitrov, who is also a wild-card entry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

R Praggnanandhaa

Praggnanandhaa loses ground in Blitz as Alireza opens up lead in Croatia

Vladimir Kramnik

Former world champion faces suspension over Naroditsky cheating allegation

R Praggnanandhaa

Praggnanandhaa emerges joint leader after Grand Chess Tour rapid games

IND vs KOR Hockey

India can defeat any opponent with right execution, says coach Fulton

US Supreme Court upholds state bans on transgender athletes

How Supreme Court ruling on transgender athletes affects US women's sports

Topics : Wimbledon Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayMaharashtra Energy Drink BanAUtoimmune GastritisOTT Releases This WeekPB Fintech Crash Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance