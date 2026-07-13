Anand Singh bags javelin gold at Asian U23 Athletics Championships

Javelin thrower Anand Singh and the women's 4x400m relay team clinched a gold medal each as India ended their campaign on a strong note at the inaugural Asian U23 Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

Overall, the Indian team won 16 medals -- 3 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze -- in the championships.

On his way to winning the gold medal, Anand joined the 80m club. His brilliant gold winning throw of 80.57m, a personal best, was achieved in his last attempt.

Shivam Lohakare, the second Indian in the fray, won the bronze medal with a distance of 77.70m.

The gold winning quartet of Shravani Sachin Sangle, Sandramol Sabu, Pravallika Narimalla and Nofisa Khatun clocked 3:33.62 seconds in the women's 4x400m relay.

China won the silver medal (3:35.14 secs), while Kazakhstan settled for the bronze (3:37.65 secs), India won a silver medal in the women's 4x100m relay, clocking 44.68 seconds, behind China (43.75 secs). Kazakhstan settled for bronze (50.90 secs). The members of the women's shorter relay team are Sanjana, Akshaya Saravanan, Sudheeksha V and Shreeya Rajesh.

The men's 4x400m relay team also won a silver with a time of 3:04.24 secs. The team comprises Astik Pradhan, Sharan Megavarnam, Setu Mishra and Aman Choudhary.

China won the gold with a time of 3:03.46 secs, while Qatar took home the bronze (3:06.19 secs).

However, the men's 4x100m relay team finished fourth with a time of 39.38 seconds.

In the men's high jump, Sudeep finished fifth after clearing 2.10m, while Bhumeshwory Devi Huidrom ended at seventh in the women's 1500m, clocking 4:29.81 secs.

Earlier in the day, Sachin Garhwal finished sixth in the men's half marathon race walk with a time of 1:36:48, while Aarti (1:45:40) was fourth in the women's corresponding event.