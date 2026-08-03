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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Ankur, Yashaswini lift singles crowns at Commonwealth TT Championships

Ankur, Yashaswini lift singles crowns at Commonwealth TT Championships

India dominated the championships, winning all but one of the gold medals on offer

Ankur Bhattacharjee

Ankur Bhattacharjee

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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Ankur Bhattacharjee and Yashaswini Ghorpade clinched the men's and women's singles title with contrasting wins at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships here on Sunday.

Bhattacharjee emerged a deserving 4-3 winner over Payas Jain after a hard-fought match.

Payas looked set for victory after opening a 7-4 lead in the deciding game.

However, Ankur called a timeout that disrupted his opponent's rhythm, and fought back to level at 8-8.

He then edged ahead 10-9, and eventually sealed the title 11-9 when Payas' return drifted long.

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In the women's final, Ghorpade delivered a commanding performance to defeat Sreeja Akula 4-1.

India dominated the championships, winning all but one of the gold medals on offer.

 

The lone title eluded the hosts was the men's doubles, where Malaysia's pair defeated Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah in the final.

Ghorpade dominated the opening two games, racing to an 11-6, 11-1 lead and putting Sreeja under immense pressure.

Sreeja responded admirably, taking the third game 11-8 to keep her hopes alive, but Ghorpade quickly regained control, claiming the fourth game 11-7 and moving within touching distance of the title.

The fifth game produced the most entertaining contest of the match, with both players matching each other point-for-point in a tense finish.

Although Sreeja fought hard and saved two championship points, she failed to benefit from crucial opportunities at the business end.

Yashaswini held her nerve to convert her third match point, sealing a 13-11 victory and the championship in style.

In the men's doubles final, contrary to expectations, Malaysia's Shen Qi Wong and Javen Choong delivered a clinical display, defeating India's Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah, the world No. 2 pair, in straight games.

In the all-Indian women's doubles final, Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das delivered a commanding performance, defeating Yashaswini Ghorpade and Divyanshi Bhowmick 3-1.

The mixed doubles final featured a spirited comeback by India's Manav Thakkar and Taneesha Kotecha, who defeated Malaysia's Ai Xin and Richard Rui 3-2.

Results: Men's Singles: Final: Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ind) bt Payas Jain (Ind) 11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-4, 11-9.

Men's Doubles: Final: Shen Qi Wong/Javen Choong (Mas) bt Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah (Ind) 11-9, 12-10, 11-7.

Women's Singles: Final: Yashaswini Ghorpade (Ind) bt Sreeja Akula (Ind) 11-6, 11-1, 8-11, 11-7, 13-11.

Women's Doubles: Final: Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das (Ind) bt Yashaswini Ghorpade/Divyanshi Bhowmick (Ind) 11-8, 11-13, 11-8, 11-6.

Mixed Doubles: Final: Taneesha Kotecha/Manav Thakkar (Ind) bt Ai Xin Tee/Richard Rui Zhe Yap (Mas) 11-8, 10-12, 10-12, 11-9, 11-5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:41 AM IST