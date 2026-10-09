APL 2026: Kakatiya Knights stun Mighty Marathas in thrilling season opener

Kakatiya Knights staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Mighty Marathas in a shoot-off on the opening night of the Archery Premier League (APL) 2026 in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Knights recovered from a 4-0 deficit to level the match at 4-4 before winning the shoot-out 2-0, completing a turnaround after the Marathas won the opening two sets.

Nico Wiener and Neeraj Chauhan hit the inner X-ring for the Knights in the decisive shoot-out after the Marathas failed to convert their early advantage into victory.

Defending champions Rajputana Royals began their title defence with a 5-3 win over Prithviraaj Yodhas in a repeat of the previous season's final. Chero Archers also started their campaign with a 5-3 victory against Chola Chiefs in the third match of the evening at People's Plaza on Necklace Road.

The opening day's action featured three matches, with the Royals and Archers securing victories in regulation time before the Knights completed their comeback against the Marathas.

Kakatiya Knights recover after Marathas' strong start

Mighty Marathas took control of the second match by winning the first two sets to establish a 4-0 lead. However, the Knights won the next two sets to force a shoot-off, where Wiener and Chauhan delivered the decisive arrows.

The Marathas' decision to replace Dhiraj Bommadevara after the opening two sets proved costly. The Archery World Cup Final champion had shot three 10s and a 9 from his four arrows before making way for Mrinal Chauhan, who struggled to maintain the same scoring standard.

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Rajputana Royals beat Prithviraaj Yodhas

Rajputana Royals opened their title defence with a 5-3 victory over Prithviraaj Yodhas, repeating their result from the previous season's final.

Compound archers Ojas Deotale and Ella Gibson, the world No. 1, helped the Royals make a strong start. Tokyo Olympics recurve champion Mete Gazoz also played a key role, delivering crucial arrows as the clock wound down in the timed sets.

The Royals won the opening set 73-69 after Mexico's Mathias Grande shot a 7 with his first arrow, putting the Yodhas on the back foot. The Abhishek Verma-led side responded in the second set, with Grande producing a 10 with his final arrow under time pressure. A subsequent correction to an arrow's score resulted in the Yodhas drawing level at 2-2.

The third set ended 77-77 after Deotale, Verma, Gibson and Andrea Becerra produced 10s. Becerra had replaced Raj Kaur before the set, while Grande hit a 10 with his final arrow to secure a share of the points.

The Royals then secured the match in the fourth set. They opened with three 10s to take a 39-37 lead halfway through the set. Sixteen-year-old Gatha Anandrao Khadake shot a 10 with her final arrow, while Gazoz registered an X with his last attempt. Grande, however, managed only an 8, allowing the Royals to close out the contest.

India's Ankita Bhakat was named the best female archer of the day.

Chero Archers defeat Chola Chiefs

Chero Archers beat Chola Chiefs 5-3 in the final match of the opening night after recovering from a second-set setback.

The Archers won the first set before the Chiefs levelled the match at 2-2 by taking the second set 71-70. Marcus D'Almeida and Atanu Das, the Chiefs' recurve archers, both shot 7s with their final arrows, but their team had accumulated enough points earlier in the set to claim it.

Chero Archers responded in the third set with a score of 79 out of 80 to take a 4-2 lead. The Chiefs were unable to match that scoring rate, leaving the Archers one set away from victory.

In the final set, Chikitha Taniparthi and Rajat Chauhan failed to put early pressure on their opponents, dropping a couple of 9s. The Archers' compound archers provided a strong start, although Casey Kaufhold's 7 with the penultimate arrow made the finish closer. The Archers nevertheless secured the match 5-3.

Among the compound archers, Kakatiya Knights' Wiener received the men's award, while Becerra was recognised as the best female compound archer of the evening.

APL 2026: Day 2 schedule

Kakatiya Knights will face Chola Chiefs in the first match on Friday. Defending champions Rajputana Royals will then take on Chero Archers, aiming to register their second consecutive victory. Mighty Marathas will meet Prithviraaj Yodhas in the final match of the day as they look to recover from their opening-night defeat.