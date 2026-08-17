Arjun-Amsakarunan make winning start at BWF World Championships 2026

India's M R Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan made a winning start at the BWF Badminton World Championships, advancing to the second round of the men's doubles event at the refurbished Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

The Indian pair was leading Ireland's Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds 6-4 in the second game when their opponents retired hurt, handing Arjun and Amsakarunan the match.

The Indians had earlier taken control of the contest by winning the opening game 21-16.

Arjun and Amsakarunan won 27 of the 47 points played in the match, compared with 20 for the Irish pair. The Indians also put together a run of five consecutive points, while Guildea and Reynolds managed four at most.

Home crowd gives Indian pair extra energy

Speaking to the media after the match, the Indian pair said they had not expected such strong support in the opening round of the World Championships.

"We didn't actually expect so many people to come out and support us. But as soon as we entered the arena, we heard a lot of cheering when our names were announced. That gave us an extra boost and extra energy," they said.

They added that the crowd continued to lift them throughout the match, including when points went against them.

"The support that we have after winning each point, the shouts that we hear, obviously give us that extra energy. Even if we lose a point, we have the crowd supporting and backing us," they said.

The pair also credited a strong start in the opening game for helping them settle into the contest.

Coming into the first round of a World Championship, players can be uncertain about the playing conditions, they said, particularly because of the drift inside the venue.

"It was obviously very important to get those first four points. If it had gone the other way, the pressure could have built up. But I feel we took advantage of the first few points, and that helped us," they said.

Arjun-Amsakarunan adjust to court conditions

The Indians said there was some side drift on court, while one side also appeared to play slightly faster.

"There was a little side drift as well. The crowd was giving us confidence. Whenever we were down, the crowd was cheering, and that gave us more confidence," they said.

Asked about the conditions after having practised at the venue before the match, the pair said there were only minor differences.

"One side is a little faster. The courts are also a little faster. But it's okay. Almost everything else is the same," they said.

Arjun and Amsakarunan had built a 6-4 advantage in the second game when Guildea and Reynolds were forced to retire.

The result sealed India's place in the second round of the men's doubles competition, with the home pair looking to build on their opening victory at the World Championships.