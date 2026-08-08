Ashish Yadav's 74.09m earns India silver at World Athletics U20 C'ships

Ashish Yadav opened India's medal account at the World Athletics U20 Championships with a silver medal in the men's javelin throw, while national senior record holder Pooja Singh booked her place in the women's high jump final.

Yadav produced a best throw of 74.09m in his third attempt to finish second in the men's javelin final on Friday. His compatriot T Dharanidharan ended the competition in sixth place with a best effort of 72.35m.

Yadav's silver-winning throw was 40cm short of his personal best of 74.49m, which he had recorded at the Indian Open Throws Competition in Patiala in March.

At 19, Yadav became only the second Indian after two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra to win a silver medal in the men's javelin at the World Athletics U20 Championships.

Chopra had won gold at the 2016 edition in Poland, where he also set the world junior record of 86.48m, which still stands.

Heymans produces winning throw in final attempt

South Africa's Jan-Hendrik Heymans claimed the gold medal after producing the competition's decisive throw of 80.50m in his sixth and final attempt. The effort also became the U20 world-leading mark for the season.

Dominica's Addison James took the bronze medal with a throw of 73.89m.

Ashfaq finishes eighth in 400m final

Mohommed Ashfaq, who had set a new U20 national record in the men's 400m first-round heats a day earlier with a timing of 45.81 seconds, finished eighth in the final.

The Indian clocked 46.20 seconds in the medal race.

American Jayden Deleon won the 400m gold in a championships record of 44.47 seconds. His compatriot Quincy Wilson took silver after stopping the clock at 44.62 seconds, while South Africa's Leendert Koekemoer completed the podium with a time of 44.96 seconds.

Pooja Singh reaches high jump final

Pooja Singh advanced to the women's high jump final after clearing 1.79m during the qualification round on day three of the championships.

A total of 14 athletes across the two qualification groups cleared the 1.79m mark and were subsequently awarded places in the final.

ALSO READ: Kamaljeet's second sporting life: From injury setback to Asian Games glory Pooja, 19, holds India's national senior record in the event with a clearance of 1.93m.

Two Indians through to men's long jump final

India will also have two representatives in the men's long jump final after Shahnavaz Khan and Jithin Arjuna successfully negotiated the qualification round.

Shahnavaz finished fourth in Qualification Group A and fifth overall after registering a 7.73m jump in his third and final attempt.

Jithin also secured his place in the final, finishing 12th overall and taking the last available qualifying spot. He recorded 7.57m in his third and final attempt.

Italy's Daniele Inzoli was the only athlete from the two qualification groups to clear the automatic qualification distance of 8m. He produced a jump of 8.15m.

Poonam misses women's javelin final

There was disappointment for Poonam in the women's javelin throw qualification round as she failed to make the final.

She finished eighth in her qualification group and 13th overall, with her best effort of the day measuring 48.81m.