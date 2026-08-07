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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asian Games 2026 Men's Hockey full schedule, format, live streaming

Asian Games 2026 Men's Hockey full schedule, format, live streaming

India, the highest-ranked team in the 12-team competition, have been kept apart from arch-rivals Pakistan, who have been placed in Pool B alongside Malaysia, China, Oman, Uzbekistan and Thailand.

Asian Games 2026 hockey

Asian Games 2026 hockey

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

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The Indian men’s hockey team will begin its title defence at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, after being drawn in a six-team Pool A alongside Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Indonesia.
 
India, the highest-ranked team in the 12-team competition, have been kept apart from arch-rivals Pakistan, who have been placed in Pool B alongside Malaysia, China, Oman, Uzbekistan and Thailand.
 
The men’s hockey tournament will be played from September 18 to October 3, with the competition also serving as an important qualification pathway for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
 
India placed in Pool A
 
 
Defending champions India will face five opponents in the pool stage, with each team playing every other side in its group.

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India will open their campaign against Indonesia on September 20 before taking on Sri Lanka two days later. The defending champions will then face South Korea, Japan and Bangladesh in their remaining pool matches.
 
The top teams will progress to the knockout and classification stages, with the semi-finals scheduled for October 1 and the medal matches on October 3.
 
Men’s Hockey at Asian Games 2026
 
Pool A: India, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia
 
Pool B: Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Oman, Uzbekistan, Thailand
 
India begin campaign against Indonesia
 
India's first match of the tournament will be against Indonesia on September 20 at 4:30 PM IST.
 
The defending champions will then meet Sri Lanka on September 22 before facing South Korea on September 24. Their fourth pool match will be against Japan on September 26, followed by the final group-stage fixture against Bangladesh on September 28.
 
The clash against South Korea could prove particularly important in determining India's position in Pool A, while the meeting against Japan will also provide a significant test before the knockout stage. 
 
Pakistan kept separate from India
 
The draw means India and Pakistan will not meet during the pool stage.
 
Pakistan will begin its campaign against Thailand on September 20 and will subsequently face Uzbekistan, China, Malaysia and Oman.
 
The arch-rivals could still meet later in the competition if their respective performances take them into the knockout stages.
 
Asian Games hockey doubles as Olympic qualification route
 
The Aichi-Nagoya hockey competition carries added significance as the tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
 
That makes every stage of the competition important for the participating teams, with India aiming not only to retain its Asian Games crown but also to secure its place at the next Olympics.
 
The Indian team will therefore be under pressure to negotiate a competitive pool before entering the knockout phase.
 
Knockout stage begins on October 1
 
The pool matches will conclude on September 28, after which the tournament moves into the classification and semi-final stages.
 
Two semi-finals are scheduled for October 1 at 6:30 PM and 9:00 PM IST. The classification matches will also be played on the same day.
 
The medal matches will take place on October 3, with the bronze-medal match scheduled for 6:30 PM IST before the gold-medal clash at 9:00 PM.
 
The final will decide the men's hockey champion at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. 
Asian Games 2026 Men's Hockey Schedule
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Date Match Time (IST) Stage
18/09/26 China vs Oman 10:30:00 Pool B
18/09/26 South Korea vs Bangladesh 12:30:00 Pool A
20/09/26 Malaysia vs Uzbekistan 14:30:00 Pool B
20/09/26 India vs Indonesia 16:30:00 Pool A
20/09/26 Japan vs Sri Lanka 18:30:00 Pool A
20/09/26 Pakistan vs Thailand 20:30:00 Pool B
22/09/26 Pakistan vs Uzbekistan 10:30:00 Pool B
22/09/26 Indonesia vs South Korea 12:30:00 Pool A
22/09/26 Thailand vs China 14:30:00 Pool B
22/09/26 Malaysia vs Oman 16:30:00 Pool B
22/09/26 Japan vs Bangladesh 18:30:00 Pool A
22/09/26 India vs Sri Lanka 20:30:00 Pool A
24/09/26 Thailand vs Malaysia 10:30:00 Pool B
24/09/26 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 12:30:00 Pool A
24/09/26 Oman vs Uzbekistan 12:30:00 Pool B
24/09/26 South Korea vs India 16:30:00 Pool A
24/09/26 Indonesia vs Japan 18:30:00 Pool A
24/09/26 China vs Pakistan 20:30:00 Pool B
26/09/26 Oman vs Thailand 10:30:00 Pool B
26/09/26 Bangladesh vs Indonesia 12:30:00 Pool A
26/09/26 Malaysia vs Pakistan 14:30:00 Pool B
26/09/26 Sri Lanka vs South Korea 16:30:00 Pool A
26/09/26 Japan vs India 18:30:00 Pool A
26/09/26 Uzbekistan vs China 20:30:00 Pool B
28/09/26 China vs Malaysia 10:30:00 Pool B
28/09/26 Sri Lanka vs Indonesia 12:30:00 Pool A
28/09/26 Uzbekistan vs Thailand 14:30:00 Pool B
28/09/26 Pakistan vs Oman 16:30:00 Pool B
28/09/26 Korea vs Japan 18:30:00 Pool A
28/09/26 India vs Bangladesh 20:30:00 Pool A
01/10/26 Classification match 11:00:00 Classification
01/10/26 Classification match 13:30:00 Classification
01/10/26 Classification match 16:00:00 Classification
01/10/26 Semi-final 1 18:30:00 Semi-final
01/10/26 Semi-final 2 21:00:00 Semi-final
03/10/26 9th/10th-place match 11:00:00 Classification
03/10/26 7th/8th-place match 13:30:00 Classification
03/10/26 5th/6th-place match 16:00:00 Classification
03/10/26 Bronze-medal match 18:30:00 Medal match
03/10/26 Gold-medal match 21:00:00 Final
  Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey: Schedule, Live Telecast and Streaming Details 
When will the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey tournament begin?
 
The men’s hockey competition at the Asian Games 2026 will begin on Friday, September 18, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The tournament will continue until October 3, when the gold-medal match will be played.
 
When will India start their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey tournament?
 
India will begin their campaign against Indonesia on Sunday, September 20. The match is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST.
 
Who are India’s opponents in the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey group stage?
 
India have been placed in Pool A alongside Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Indonesia.
 
When will India play Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey tournament?
 
India and Pakistan have been placed in separate pools, meaning they will not meet in the group stage. India are in Pool A, while Pakistan are in Pool B. The arch-rivals could face each other in the knockout stages depending on their performances.
 
When will the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey final be played?
 
The gold-medal match will be played on Saturday, October 3. It is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST.
 
Where will the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey matches be played?
 
The men's hockey tournament will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as part of the 2026 Asian Games.
 
Where can viewers watch the live telecast of Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey matches in India?
 
The live telecast details for the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey matches in India will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Where can viewers watch the live streaming of Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey matches in India?
 
The official live-streaming for the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey tournament in India will be available on SonyLIV.
 

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 3:23 PM IST