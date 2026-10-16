Bindra urges athletes to question their work and the systems around them

Indian shooting great Abhinav Bindra on Friday said the country needs athletes who question their own work, the methods recommended to them and "the structures they operate within" as speaking freely is essential even if some perceive it to be an act of "indiscipline".

The former rifle shooter, who became India's first individual Olympic gold-medallist back in 2008, said his achievements were largely thanks to his inquisitive mind and ability to ask questions.

"Throughout my sporting career, I questioned my coaches, challenged ideas and remained curious. Not because I lacked respect but because I wanted to understand, learn and get better," he posted on 'X' without specifying the context of his advice to the athletes.

"I worry that when athletes feel they cannot speak freely, something far more troubling happens over time. They slowly stop questioning even in their own minds. And when that happens we loose something essential to sporting excellence," he added.

Bindra said India needs athletes, who question themselves and the system around them.

"We need athletes who question their own work, their coaches, the methods recommended to them and the structures they operate within. Not out of defiance but out of a genuine desire to improve," he explained.

"What some might consider indiscipline may, in fact, be essential to growth. There is a difference between an athlete who refuses to learn and one who refuses to stop asking questions. Sport must be wise enough to recognise that difference," added the 44-year-old.

Bindra is regarded one of the greatest sportspersons to emerge from India. Besides being an Olympic champion, he is also a former world championships gold-medallist.

After bidding adieu to active sports, he became the vice-chair of the International Olympic Committee's athletes commission and served an eight-year term which ended earlier this year.