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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / BWF Worlds Day 4 Order of play: India schedule, match timings on August 20

BWF Worlds Day 4 Order of play: India schedule, match timings on August 20

Ayush Shetty is expected in action after 4:20 PM IST, with PV Sindhu to follow on Court 1 and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty scheduled after Sindhu's match.

India schedule at BWF World Championships 2026: All you need to know

India schedule at BWF World Championships 2026: All you need to know

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

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India will have five matches to look forward to in the round of 16 of the BWF World Championships 2026 on Thursday, with PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty headlining the home challenge at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.
 
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will begin India's campaign for the day in women's doubles, while Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will be in action later in mixed doubles.
 
The spotlight, however, is likely to be on Sindhu and Ayush, both of whom face significantly tougher tests after easing through their second-round matches on Wednesday.
 
 
Sindhu, seeded ninth, will take on China's third seed Wang Zhi Yi for a place in the women's singles quarterfinals, while India Open champion Ayush faces Indonesia's 11th seed Alwi Farhan in the men's singles round of 16.
 
Satwik and Chirag, who advanced to the pre-quarterfinals without taking the court on Wednesday after receiving a walkover, are scheduled to close India's action on Court 1.

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Treesa-Gayatri to begin India's campaign
 
Treesa and Gayatri are scheduled to play the second match on Court 1, which begins at 10:30 am.
 
The Indian pair will face Japan's seventh seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi, with the match tentatively expected to begin around 11:20 am IST.
 
The encounter will give India an early opportunity to put a quarterfinalist on the board on a day when four of the country's five matches are scheduled on Court 1.
 
Dhruv-Tanisha face Chinese challenge
 
India's only scheduled match away from Court 1 will feature 15th seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto.
 
The mixed doubles combination will take on China's sixth-seeded pair Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui in the fifth match on Court 2.
 
Dhruv and Tanisha entered the round of 16 after comfortably beating Macao's Leong Lok Chong and Ng Weng Chi 21-11, 21-11 in the previous round.
 
Their pre-quarterfinal is tentatively scheduled for around 1:50 pm IST, though the start time will depend on the duration of the preceding matches.
 
Ayush faces Alwi Farhan in round of 16
 
Ayush will return to Court 1 later in the day against Indonesia's Alwi Farhan in what promises to be one of India's most intriguing matches of the round.
 
Ayush needed just 26 minutes to beat Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-8, 21-10 in the second round and has so far enjoyed a relatively smooth passage through the competition.
 
Farhan, however, is expected to provide a much sterner challenge.
 
The 11th seed and 2023 world junior champion reached the round of 16 after beating Finland's Joakim Oldorff 21-12, 21-9.
 
Ayush's match is eighth on Court 1 and is expected to begin after 4:20 pm IST.
 
Sindhu faces stern Wang Zhi Yi test
 
Sindhu will follow Ayush on Court 1 as the two-time World Championships medallist continues her campaign against third seed Wang Zhi Yi.
 
The Indian defeated Canada's Zhang Wen Yu 21-16, 21-17 in the second round, but Thursday's contest represents a major step up in difficulty.
 
Wang had little trouble in her previous match, beating Malaysia's Karuoathevan Letshanaa 21-16, 21-9 to book her place in the pre-quarterfinals.
 
Sindhu's match is listed ninth on Court 1 and will begin after the completion of Ayush's contest.
 
With a place in the quarterfinals at stake, the encounter is set to be one of the biggest tests yet for the Indian on home soil.
 
Satwik-Chirag to close India's day
 
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are scheduled to play the 10th and final match on Court 1.
 
The fifth-seeded Indian pair progressed to the round of 16 without playing on Wednesday after their Scottish opponents withdrew because of an injury to Alexander Dunn.
 
Their opponents for Thursday's pre-quarterfinal will be decided between J. Arif and Yap R. or R. Indra and N. Joaquin.
 
The two-time World Championships bronze medallists will take the court after the conclusion of Sindhu's match, meaning their start time will depend heavily on how the preceding contests unfold.
 
India's schedule on August 20
Order Court Event Match Tentative timings
2 Court 1 Women's doubles R16 Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Rin Iwanaga/Kie Nakanishi [7] 11:20 AM IST
5 Court 2 Mixed doubles R16 Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto [15] vs Guo Xin Wa/Chen Fang Hui [6] 1:50 PM IST
8 Court 1 Men's singles R16 Ayush Shetty vs Alwi Farhan [11] After 4:20 PM IST
9 Court 1 Women's singles R16 Wang Zhi Yi [3] vs PV Sindhu [9] After Ayush Shetty’s match
10 Court 1 Men's doubles R16 J. Arif/Yap R. or R. Indra/N. Joaquin vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty [5] After Sindhu’s match
 

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 10:23 AM IST