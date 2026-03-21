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Cameron McEvoy claims 50m freestyle world record in record-breaking swim

The 31-year-old Australian posted a time of 20.88 seconds on Friday at the China Open in Shenzhen, taking 0.03 second off Brazilian Cesar Cielo's previous mark

Cameron McEvoy

Cameron McEvoy

AP Shenzhen (China)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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Olympic and world champion swimmer Cameron McEvoy has broken the men's 50-meter freestyle world record which had stood for 17 years.

The 31-year-old Australian posted a time of 20.88 seconds on Friday at the China Open in Shenzhen, taking 0.03 second off Brazilian Cesar Cielo's previous mark.

Cielo set his world record of 20.91 during swimming's so-called "super suit" era in 2009. Those suits were later banned because they increased buoyancy and reduced drag, resulting in nearly 150 world records falling in 2009 before being prohibited in 2010.

"I knew I had a chance to do a PB (personal best)," McEvoy said. "My old PB was 21.06, so maybe 20.99? But doing ?20.88 is unreal. It's crazy."  Cielo was quick to congratulate McEvoy on social media, tweeting: "Congrats, Cam.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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