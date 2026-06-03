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Charles Leclerc signs new multiyear deal with Scuderia Ferrari in F1

Only Michael Schumacher has had more F1 races for Ferrari than Leclerc, who also ranks second for most pole positions for the team. He is yet to win a drivers' title, though.

Charles leclerc

Charles leclerc

AP Maranello (Italy)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

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Charles Leclerc has signed a new contract with Ferrari "for the coming seasons," the Formula 1 team announced Wednesday  The 28-year-old Leclerc has driven for Ferrari since 2019, having joined its academy in 2016.

Only Michael Schumacher has had more F1 races for Ferrari than Leclerc, who also ranks second for most pole positions for the team. He is yet to win a drivers' title, though. 

Leclerc said he "couldn't be happier to continue this journey" with Ferrari.

"Together we've shared incredible moments and some tougher ones," he said in a statement, "but I believe in this team more than ever, and I'm deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the world championship back to Maranello."  The announcement comes ahead of his home grand prix at Monaco this weekend.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Formula One

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

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