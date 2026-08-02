Commonwealth Games 2026 August 2 India schedule, live time IST, streaming

The Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow draw to a close on Sunday (August 2), with India having just a handful of events left before curtains come down on a memorable campaign.

After an outstanding showing in boxing, athletics and judo over the past week, India's focus on the final day shifts to judo and track cycling, with hopes of adding a few more medals before the Games conclude.

Three judokas, Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh and Yash Ghanghas, will be looking to make deep runs in their respective categories, while the Indian cyclists will be aiming to end their campaign on a positive note in the velodrome.

Judokas target one final medal push

Judo has emerged as one of India's biggest success stories in Glasgow after Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh won historic gold medals, while Yamini Mourya and Unnati Sharma also reached the podium.

India will now hope the momentum continues on the final day.

The action begins with Ishroop Narang, who takes on Scotland's Nicole Wood in the women's -78kg Round of 16.

She will be followed by Avtar Singh, who faces Aristos Michael of Cyprus in the men's -100kg Round of 16.

India's final judoka of the day will be Yash Ghanghas, who begins his campaign in the men's +100kg category.

ALSO READ: CWG 2026: Gulveer Singh makes history with medal double in track events Should the trio progress through the elimination rounds, they will continue competing throughout the afternoon, with the semifinals scheduled from 7:30 PM IST, followed by the medal bouts later in the evening.

Cyclists look to finish strongly

India's cyclists also have multiple opportunities on the final day.

The campaign begins with Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon competing in the Men's 40km Points Race first round, where qualification for the medal race will be the immediate objective.

Later in the afternoon, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam will contest the Men's 1000m Time Trial Final, giving India a direct medal opportunity in track cycling.

In para cycling, Lisha Das will represent India in the Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final, another medal event where the Indian rider will hope to produce a strong finish.

If Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon qualify from the morning heats, they will return for the Men's 40km Points Race Final later in the evening.

A memorable campaign nears its conclusion

India heads into the final day after producing one of its strongest Commonwealth Games performances in recent years.

Historic achievements in judo, a record-breaking campaign in boxing, multiple medals in athletics, and several standout performances across disciplines have ensured Glasgow 2026 will be remembered as one of India's most successful editions of the Games.

India's schedule – Commonwealth Games 2026 (August 2, Sunday) Time (IST) Event Category 14:09:00 Track Cycling Dinesh Kumar & Harshveer Singh Sekhon – Men's 40km Points Race First Round 14:30:00 Judo Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) – Women's -78kg Round of 16 2:40 PM (Approx.) Judo Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) – Men's -100kg Round of 16 3:00 PM (Approx.) Judo Yash Ghanghas – Men's +100kg Round of 16 7:30 PM onwards Judo Semifinals and medal bouts (if Indian judokas qualify) 15:51:00 Track Cycling Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam – Men's 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event) 20:40:00 Para Cycling Lisha Das – Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event) 21:09:00 Track Cycling Dinesh Kumar & Harshveer Singh Sekhon – Men's 40km Points Race Final (if qualified) Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10: Live streaming and telecast details What time do India's events start on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2026? Sunday now presents one final opportunity to add to the medal tally before the curtain falls on the Commonwealth Games.

India's Day 10 campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will begin at 2:09 pm IST with the men's 40km points race first round in track cycling, where Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon will be in action. The day's first judo contest follows at 2:30 pm IST, with Ishroop Narang taking on Nicole Wood of Scotland in the women's -78kg Round of 16.

How many medal events will India take part in on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2026?

India is scheduled to compete in at least two confirmed medal events on Day 10. Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam will contest the men's 1000m time trial final in track cycling at 3:51 pm IST, while Lisha Das will compete in the women's C4-C5 1000m time trial final in para cycling at 8:40 pm IST.

India could also feature in a third medal event if Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon qualify for the men's 40km points race final later in the evening. Meanwhile, Indian judokas Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh and Yash Ghanghas will look to progress through the elimination rounds and reach the semifinals and medal bouts scheduled from 7:30 pm IST onwards.

Where to watch the live telecast of Day 10 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The live telecast of Day 10 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD National in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Day 10 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The live streaming of Day 10 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.