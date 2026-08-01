CWG 2026: Preeti, Jaismine deliver golds on India's historic day in boxing

Team India kicked off their historic day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, with Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria securing gold medals in the women's 54kg and 57kg events, respectively.

For the first time in Commonwealth Games history, all of India's assured medallists in boxing qualified for gold-medal bouts in Glasgow, with the nation having a historic 10 gold-medal bouts scheduled to take place on Day 9 of the event.

Preeti and Jaismine opened India's day with unanimous-decision wins over Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada) and Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland), respectively, before Jadumani Singh went down in a fighting final against Australia's Jye Dixon to settle for the silver medal.

India still have seven more gold-medal bouts to come, with big names such as Lovlina Borgohain, Arundhati Choudhary and Sachin Siwach set to take to the ring in the evening session of the event.

Full list of India's medal winners in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026:

Weight category Boxer Medal Result Women's 54kg Preeti Pawar Gold medal Won final by 5-0 Women's 57kg Jaismine Lamboria Gold medal Won final by 5-0 Women's 60kg Sakshi Chaudhary Gold/Silver TBD Women's 65kg Arundhati Choudhary Gold/Silver TBD Women's 70kg Priya Ghanghas Gold/Silver TBD Women's 75kg Lovlina Borgohain Gold/Silver TBD Men's 50kg Hitesh Gold/Silver TBD Men's 65kg Abhinash Jamwal Gold/Silver TBD Men's 55kg Jadumani Singh Silver Medal Lost final by 5-0 Men's 90kg Narender Gold/Silver TBD

India improve on their numbers from Birmingham

Indian boxing's dominance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 can be understood from the fact that India's 10 assured medals before the final bouts had already surpassed the country's medal tally in the discipline at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games four years ago in 2022.

In Birmingham, India sent a 12-member contingent and ended up with seven medals, including three gold, one silver and three bronze, taking their medal conversion rate to 58.3 per cent.

ALSO READ: CWG 2026: Praveen, Selva secure double podium finish to recreate Birmingham However, India's medal conversion rate in Glasgow has already reached 71.4 per cent. They already have two gold medals to their name and, with seven finals still to take place, have a comfortable chance of surpassing their gold-medal tally from Birmingham by the end of the day.

How India's historic day in Glasgow unfolded

Preeti Pawar outclasses Scarlett Delgado

Preeti Pawar gave India the perfect start to its boxing finals campaign, defeating Canada's Scarlett Delgado by unanimous decision to win the women's 54kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

The Indian boxer looked in complete control from the opening bell, using her sharp footwork and accurate combinations to keep Delgado on the back foot throughout the contest. Preeti won the opening round unanimously before raising the intensity in the second, where her clean right-hand punches and sustained pressure forced Delgado into a standing count.

With a comfortable lead, the 22-year-old maintained her composure in the final round, landing the cleaner shots while denying the Canadian any momentum. All five judges awarded the bout to the Indian, underlining her dominance.

Ranked World No. 3 in the bantamweight division, Preeti capped a commanding campaign after earlier recording comfortable victories en route to the final. Her triumph handed India its first boxing gold of the day.

Jaismine Lamboria adds another gold

Reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria lived up to expectations by defeating Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the women's 57kg final to claim Commonwealth Games gold. Facing the defending Commonwealth champion, Jaismine produced a disciplined tactical display rather than an all-out attacking performance.

The opening round was cagey, with both boxers preferring to counter, but the Indian edged it on a 3-2 split verdict. She then took complete control in the second round, landing cleaner punches and winning all five judges' scorecards to put herself firmly in command.

Walsh attempted to force the pace in the deciding round, but Jaismine's movement, defensive awareness and precision punching ensured she remained comfortably ahead.

The judges unanimously declared the Indian boxer the winner, sealing India's second successive boxing gold medal. The victory completed another dominant outing for Jaismine, who had reached the final after a referee-stopped-contest win in the semifinals, showcasing the gulf between her and the rest of the field.

Jadumani Singh settles for silver

While India's run in the semifinals was flawless, they stumbled in their third gold-medal bout on Saturday, with Jadumani Singh having to settle for the silver medal after suffering a unanimous-decision defeat to Australia's Jye Dixon in the men's 55kg boxing final.

Jadumani entered the gold-medal bout in excellent form, having won each of his previous three contests by 5-0 unanimous decisions. He started brightly against Dixon and edged the opening round 3-2 despite the Australian's effective counter-punching. The momentum, however, shifted in the second round as Dixon timed his counters brilliantly and swept all five judges' scorecards to level the contest.

Needing a strong finish, Jadumani pressed aggressively in the final round, throwing combinations in search of a decisive breakthrough. Dixon, however, stayed composed, maintained his defensive shape and continued to land the cleaner scoring blows. The Australian eventually claimed gold through a unanimous decision, while Jadumani finished with a well-earned silver. Although he missed out on the title, the Manipur boxer capped an impressive tournament and added another medal to India's successful boxing campaign in Glasgow.