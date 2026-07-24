Friday, July 24, 2026 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Day 1 schedule, live time (IST), streaming

Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Day 1 schedule, live time (IST), streaming

Attention now shifts to a packed Friday schedule featuring Indian athletes across gymnastics, swimming, para swimming, para powerlifting, lawn bowls and boxing.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1 India schedule

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1 India schedule

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 8:11 AM IST
India heads into the first day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 with momentum on its side after glitering opening ceremony in Glasgow. Lawn bowls provided the early cheer as debutant Putul Sonowal stunned reigning world champion Ryan Bester of Canada in the men's singles, while Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh opened their women's pairs campaign with a hard-fought victory over Malta on Thursday.
 
Attention now shifts to a packed July 24 schedule featuring Indian athletes across gymnastics, swimming, para swimming, para powerlifting, lawn bowls and boxing.
 
The day's medal hopes rest largely on the para powerlifting squad. Ashok and Parmjeet Kumar will compete in the men's lightweight final, while Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi take centre stage in the women's lightweight category. Later in the evening, Kasthuri Rajamani will contest the women's heavyweight final before defending Commonwealth champion Sudhir and Jhandu Kumar battle for medals in the men's heavyweight competition.
 
 
India's swimming challenge begins with Srihari Natraj in the men's 50m backstroke heats, while para swimmers Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna and Imam Ali will aim to qualify for the S13 100m freestyle final later in the day.
 
In gymnastics, the men's team of Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das and Yogeshwar Singh will begin their qualification campaign before returning for the team final session.

Also Read

Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu to hold back at CWG 2026, eyes maiden Asian Games medal

Putul Sonowal

CWG: India shines in lawn bowls; Putul topples world champion Ryan Bester

CWG 2026 opening ceremony

Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony live time, date, venue, streaming

(From left) Jigar Doshi, co-founder, PadelPark India; Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India; Pratik Doshi, co-founder, PadelPark India; and Brendon Sissing, vice-president, sales and marketing, Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz India becomes title partner of Indian Padel Tour 2026-27

India beat Malta in Lawn Bowls womens doubles

India beat Malta in Bowls women's pairs event in CWG 2026 campaign opener

 
Lawn bowls continues to offer medal promise as Putul Sonowal looks to build on his memorable victory against Cecil Alexander, while Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey resume their women's pairs campaign.
 
The day's final Indian action comes in boxing, where Jadumani Singh begins his men's 55kg campaign in the Round of 32 against Aaron Cullen. With multiple medal events scheduled, Friday presents India with an opportunity to add to its encouraging start and build momentum in Glasgow.    Day 2 schedule 
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1 India schedule
Time (IST) Sport Event Indian Athlete(s) Stage Opponent/Notes Venue
14:30:00 Gymnastics Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, Yogeshwar Singh Qualification The Arena
15:40:00 Para Swimming Men's S13 100m Freestyle Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna Heat 1 Nathan Hendricks, Stephen Clegg, Matthew Redfern Tollcross International Swimming Centre
15:40:00 Para Swimming Men's S13 100m Freestyle Imam Ali Heat 1 Nathan Hendricks, Stephen Clegg, Matthew Redfern, Nicolas Guy Turbide Tollcross International Swimming Centre
15:56:00 Swimming Men's 50m Backstroke Srihari Natraj Heat 4 Jackson, Winterborn, Ward, Morgan, Skerry, Robinson, Ferley Tollcross International Swimming Centre
17:40:00 Para Powerlifting Men's Lightweight Ashok Final Mark Swan, Roland Ezuruike, Ibrahim Dauda SEC Armadillo
17:40:00 Para Powerlifting Men's Lightweight Parmjeet Kumar Final Mark Swan, Roland Ezuruike, Ibrahim Dauda SEC Armadillo
19:24:00 Para Powerlifting Women's Lightweight Jaspreet Kaur Final Esther Nworgu, Esther Oyema, Olivia Broome, Hellen Kariuki SEC Armadillo
19:24:00 Para Powerlifting Women's Lightweight Suman Devi Final Esther Nworgu, Esther Oyema, Olivia Broome, Hellen Kariuki SEC Armadillo
19:30:00 Lawn Bowls Women's Pairs Pinki Singh, Rupa Rani Tirkey Sectional Play T. Muvhango & Janse van Rensburg Scottish Event Campus (SEC)
22:00:00 Gymnastics Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, Yogeshwar Singh Final Session The Arena
22:20:00 Lawn Bowls Men's Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play Cecil Alexander Scottish Event Campus (SEC)
22:40:00 Para Powerlifting Women's Heavyweight Kasthuri Rajamani Final Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Rita Ferdinand, Hani Watson, Louise Sugden SEC Armadillo
23:00:00 Boxing Men's 55kg Jadumani Singh Round of 32 Aaron Cullen SEC Centre
12:00 AM* Para Swimming Men's S13 100m Freestyle Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna Final Subject to qualification Tollcross International Swimming Centre
12:00 AM* Para Swimming Men's S13 100m Freestyle Imam Ali Final Subject to qualification Tollcross International Swimming Centre
12:29 AM* Swimming Men's 50m Backstroke Srihari Natraj Semi-final Subject to qualification Tollcross International Swimming Centre
12:29 AM* Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight Sudhir Final Matthew Harding, Riluwan Idris, Nicodemus Moses, Liam McGarry, Jhandu Kumar SEC Armadillo
12:29 AM* Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight Jhandu Kumar Final Matthew Harding, Riluwan Idris, Nicodemus  
 

More From This Section

Putul Sonowal Lawn bowls

CWG 2026, Lawn Bowls full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi gets major legal relief, says he will return to India this year

women athletes, camera guidelines

Europe issues new rules to curb sexualisation of women athletes on TV

Indian women's team playing against Kazakhstan in FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026

Indian men, women start FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian C'ships on winning note

PV Sindhu

Sindhu says tempo will decide her World Championship medal chances

Topics : Commonwealth Games Sports News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayF&O StrategyPM Modi on Paper LeakSoman Wangchuk Hunger Strike EndHPCL Share PriceCJP Protest UpdatesPM Modi on Neet Paper LeakTechnology NewsPersonal Finance