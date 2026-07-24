Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Day 1 schedule, live time (IST), streaming
Attention now shifts to a packed Friday schedule featuring Indian athletes across gymnastics, swimming, para swimming, para powerlifting, lawn bowls and boxing.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India heads into the first day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 with momentum on its side after glitering opening ceremony in Glasgow. Lawn bowls provided the early cheer as debutant Putul Sonowal stunned reigning world champion Ryan Bester of Canada in the men's singles, while Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh opened their women's pairs campaign with a hard-fought victory over Malta on Thursday.
Attention now shifts to a packed July 24 schedule featuring Indian athletes across gymnastics, swimming, para swimming, para powerlifting, lawn bowls and boxing.
The day's medal hopes rest largely on the para powerlifting squad. Ashok and Parmjeet Kumar will compete in the men's lightweight final, while Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi take centre stage in the women's lightweight category. Later in the evening, Kasthuri Rajamani will contest the women's heavyweight final before defending Commonwealth champion Sudhir and Jhandu Kumar battle for medals in the men's heavyweight competition.
India's swimming challenge begins with Srihari Natraj in the men's 50m backstroke heats, while para swimmers Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna and Imam Ali will aim to qualify for the S13 100m freestyle final later in the day.
In gymnastics, the men's team of Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das and Yogeshwar Singh will begin their qualification campaign before returning for the team final session.
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Lawn bowls continues to offer medal promise as Putul Sonowal looks to build on his memorable victory against Cecil Alexander, while Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey resume their women's pairs campaign.
The day's final Indian action comes in boxing, where Jadumani Singh begins his men's 55kg campaign in the Round of 32 against Aaron Cullen. With multiple medal events scheduled, Friday presents India with an opportunity to add to its encouraging start and build momentum in Glasgow.
|Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1 India schedule
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Indian Athlete(s)
|Stage
|Opponent/Notes
|Venue
|14:30:00
|Gymnastics
|Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification
|Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, Yogeshwar Singh
|Qualification
|—
|The Arena
|15:40:00
|Para Swimming
|Men's S13 100m Freestyle
|Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna
|Heat 1
|Nathan Hendricks, Stephen Clegg, Matthew Redfern
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|15:40:00
|Para Swimming
|Men's S13 100m Freestyle
|Imam Ali
|Heat 1
|Nathan Hendricks, Stephen Clegg, Matthew Redfern, Nicolas Guy Turbide
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|15:56:00
|Swimming
|Men's 50m Backstroke
|Srihari Natraj
|Heat 4
|Jackson, Winterborn, Ward, Morgan, Skerry, Robinson, Ferley
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|17:40:00
|Para Powerlifting
|Men's Lightweight
|Ashok
|Final
|Mark Swan, Roland Ezuruike, Ibrahim Dauda
|SEC Armadillo
|17:40:00
|Para Powerlifting
|Men's Lightweight
|Parmjeet Kumar
|Final
|Mark Swan, Roland Ezuruike, Ibrahim Dauda
|SEC Armadillo
|19:24:00
|Para Powerlifting
|Women's Lightweight
|Jaspreet Kaur
|Final
|Esther Nworgu, Esther Oyema, Olivia Broome, Hellen Kariuki
|SEC Armadillo
|19:24:00
|Para Powerlifting
|Women's Lightweight
|Suman Devi
|Final
|Esther Nworgu, Esther Oyema, Olivia Broome, Hellen Kariuki
|SEC Armadillo
|19:30:00
|Lawn Bowls
|Women's Pairs
|Pinki Singh, Rupa Rani Tirkey
|Sectional Play
|T. Muvhango & Janse van Rensburg
|Scottish Event Campus (SEC)
|22:00:00
|Gymnastics
|Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification
|Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, Yogeshwar Singh
|Final Session
|—
|The Arena
|22:20:00
|Lawn Bowls
|Men's Singles
|Putul Sonowal
|Sectional Play
|Cecil Alexander
|Scottish Event Campus (SEC)
|22:40:00
|Para Powerlifting
|Women's Heavyweight
|Kasthuri Rajamani
|Final
|Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Rita Ferdinand, Hani Watson, Louise Sugden
|SEC Armadillo
|23:00:00
|Boxing
|Men's 55kg
|Jadumani Singh
|Round of 32
|Aaron Cullen
|SEC Centre
|12:00 AM*
|Para Swimming
|Men's S13 100m Freestyle
|Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna
|Final
|Subject to qualification
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|12:00 AM*
|Para Swimming
|Men's S13 100m Freestyle
|Imam Ali
|Final
|Subject to qualification
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|12:29 AM*
|Swimming
|Men's 50m Backstroke
|Srihari Natraj
|Semi-final
|Subject to qualification
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|12:29 AM*
|Para Powerlifting
|Men's Heavyweight
|Sudhir
|Final
|Matthew Harding, Riluwan Idris, Nicodemus Moses, Liam McGarry, Jhandu Kumar
|SEC Armadillo
|12:29 AM*
|Para Powerlifting
|Men's Heavyweight
|Jhandu Kumar
|Final
|Matthew Harding, Riluwan Idris, Nicodemus
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Topics : Commonwealth Games Sports News
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 8:10 AM IST