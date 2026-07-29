Commonwealth Games 2026 July 29 India schedule, live time IST, streaming

India will look to build on its growing medal tally when athletes compete across multiple disciplines on Day 6 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday (July 29). India will be in action in weightlifting, athletics, boxing, swimming, para swimming, para athletics and bowls, with several medal events scheduled throughout the day.

Following another encouraging day at the Games, the Indian contingent will aim to maintain its momentum as weightlifting, athletics and para athletics present fresh medal opportunities, while a strong boxing contingent will fight for places in the semifinals and guaranteed medals. Swimmers Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda will also be in action, hoping to progress from the heats to the evening finals.

Weightlifting presents another medal opportunity

India's medal campaign begins with Sanjana competing in the women's 77kg final. The Indian lifter will be aiming to continue the country's impressive performances on the weightlifting platform and add another medal to the tally.

Athletics targets podium finishes

India will have a busy day on the track and in the field with qualification rounds and multiple medal events.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will compete in the men's shot put qualification, while Animesh Kujur lines up in the men's 200m heats. Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan will also begin their campaigns in the men's 400m hurdles heats.

India's biggest athletics medal hopes rest on Sreeshankar Murali and Lokesh Satyanathan in the men's long jump final, Manpreet Kaur in the women's shot put final, and Parul Choudhary in the women's 3000m steeplechase final.

Five Indian boxers chase guaranteed medals

India will have another strong day in boxing, with six quarterfinal bouts on the schedule. Victory in each contest will assure the boxer of at least a bronze medal.

Sakshi Choudhary takes on Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers in the women's 51kg division, while Arundhati Choudhary faces New Zealand's Morgan Henderson in the women's 70kg quarterfinal.

Sachin Siwach meets Botswana's Treasure Moremi in the men's 60kg contest before Ankush Yadav faces Seychelles' Jade Micock in the men's 80kg category. Narender Berwal rounds off the evening session against Samoa's Michael Seko in the men's 90+kg quarterfinal, while Jaismine Lamboria takes on England's Elise Glynn in the women's 57kg quarterfinal later in the night.

Swimmers eye finals

India's swimming campaign will feature Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda in the men's 200m freestyle heats.

Should either swimmer qualify, they will return later in the night for the medal race. Aryan Nehra will also compete in the men's 1500m freestyle final, where he will look to challenge for a podium finish.

Para swimming and para athletics offer medal hopes

India will also have representation in para swimming as Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni compete in the men's 50m freestyle S7 heats.

If they progress, they will return for the final later in the night.

In para athletics, Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat will compete in the men's discus throw F42-44/F61-64 final, while Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit will contest the men's 100m T47 final, giving India two more medal opportunities.

Bowls campaign continues

India's bowls challenge will continue with Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh facing Namibia in the men's pairs sectional play, while Nayanmoni Saikia takes on Caroline Whitehead of the Isle of Man in the women's singles sectional play.

India schedule: Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 (July 29)

Time (IST) Sport Event Indian Athlete(s) Stage/Status 2:00 PM Weightlifting Women's 77kg Final Sanjana Medal Event 3:12 PM Swimming Men's 200m Freestyle Heats Sajan Prakash, Aneesh S Gowda Heats 3:35 PM Athletics Men's Shot Put Qualification Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill Qualification 3:44 PM Para Swimming Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Heats Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni Heats 4:02 PM Athletics Men's 200m Heats Animesh Kujur Heats 4:45 PM Boxing Women's 51kg Quarterfinal Sakshi Choudhary vs Caitlin Fryers (Northern Ireland) Quarterfinal 5:30 PM Boxing Women's 70kg Quarterfinal Arundhati Choudhary vs Morgan Henderson (New Zealand) Quarterfinal 6:15 PM Boxing Men's 60kg Quarterfinal Sachin Siwach vs Treasure Moremi (Botswana) Quarterfinal 7:00 PM Boxing Men's 80kg Quarterfinal Ankush Yadav vs Jade Micock (Seychelles) Quarterfinal 7:30 PM Boxing Men's 90+kg Quarterfinal Narender Berwal vs Michael Seko (Samoa) Quarterfinal 8:55 PM Bowls Men's Pairs Sectional Play Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh vs Namibia Sectional Play 11:00 PM Boxing Women's 57kg Quarterfinal Jaismine Lamboria vs Elise Glynn (England) Quarterfinal 11:51 PM Swimming Men's 200m Freestyle Final* Sajan Prakash, Aneesh S Gowda Medal Event* 11:54 PM Athletics Men's Long Jump Final Sreeshankar Murali, Lokesh Satyanathan Medal Event 12:03 AM (Jul 30) Athletics Men's 400m Hurdles Heats Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan Heats 12:31 AM (Jul 30) Athletics Women's Shot Put Final Manpreet Kaur Medal Event 12:46 AM (Jul 30) Para Swimming Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Final* Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni Medal Event* 12:55 AM (Jul 30) Para Athletics Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final Devender Kumar, Sagar Thayat Medal Event 1:10 AM (Jul 30) Bowls Women's Singles Section Play Nayanmoni Saikia vs Caroline Whitehead (Isle of Man) Sectional Play 1:14 AM (Jul 30) Swimming Men's 1500m Freestyle Final Aryan Nehra Medal Event 1:42 AM (Jul 30) Para Athletics Men's 100m T47 Final Mohammed Basil M, Dilip Mahadu Gavit Medal Event 2:05 AM (Jul 30) Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final Parul Choudhary Medal Event

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6: Live streaming and telecast details

What time do India's events start on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2026?

India will begin its Day 6 campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with the women's 77kg weightlifting final from 2:00 pm IST.

How many medal events will India take part in on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2026?

India is scheduled to compete in eight confirmed medal events, with two additional medal opportunities in swimming and para swimming if the Indian athletes qualify from the heats.

Where to watch the live telecast of Day 6 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The live telecast of Day 6 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD National in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Day 6 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The live streaming of Day 6 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.