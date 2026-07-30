Commonwealth Games 2026 July 30 India schedule, live time IST, streaming

India's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games enters another crucial phase on Thursday, July 30, with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra returning to Commonwealth Games action after missing the 2022 edition due to injury. The day also marks India's debut in track cycling, while several medal opportunities await in athletics and weightlifting.

ALSO READ: CWG 2026: India's medal tally reaches 15, climbs to eighth in Glasgow After a productive opening week in Glasgow, the Indian contingent will look to build on its growing medal tally with several top names in action, including Neeraj Chopra, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Parul Chaudhary and Tejaswin Shankar.

Neeraj Chopra headlines athletics action

The biggest attraction of the day will undoubtedly be the men's javelin throw qualification, where Neeraj Chopra returns to the Commonwealth Games stage for the first time since winning gold at Gold Coast 2018.

The reigning Olympic and world champion missed Birmingham 2022 due to injury but arrives in Glasgow fully fit and among the favourites to reclaim his Commonwealth crown. Joining him in qualification are fellow Indians Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, giving India three strong contenders in the event.

Elsewhere in athletics, Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu compete in the men's triple jump qualifying round, while Vishal TK takes the track in the men's 400m semifinal hoping to secure a place in the final.

Sprint sensation Animesh Kujur will also aim to continue his impressive campaign when he competes in the men's 200m semifinal after advancing comfortably from the heats.

Tejaswin Shankar begins demanding decathlon campaign

One of India's busiest athletes on Thursday will be Tejaswin Shankar, who starts his decathlon campaign despite concerns over the knee issue he suffered during the men's high jump final earlier in the Games.

The opening day of the decathlon will see him compete in five disciplines:

100m

Long Jump

Shot Put

High Jump

400m

ALSO READ: CWG 2026: Indian boxing's golden day as 6 fighters secure medal finishes His fitness will remain under close watch throughout the competition, with India's hopes resting on whether he can negotiate the physically demanding schedule without aggravating his injury.

Weightlifting offers two medal opportunities

India will have two chances to add to its medal tally in weightlifting.

Martina Devi Maibam competes in the women's 86kg-plus category, where she will aim to continue India's impressive run in the sport.

Later in the evening, Lovepreet Singh takes centre stage in the men's 110kg-plus final, with another podium finish firmly within reach if he produces his best lifts.

Weightlifting has already emerged as one of India's strongest disciplines at Glasgow 2026, and expectations remain high for more medals.

Shot put and Parul Choudhary headline late-night medal events

The medal action continues deep into the night.

India will have two representatives in the men's shot put final as Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill look to convert strong qualifying performances into podium finishes.

In the women's discus throw final, Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani will also be chasing medals.

Distance runner Parul Choudhary, one of India's strongest medal hopes in athletics, rounds off the day in the women's 5000m final after already impressing earlier in the Games.

India opens track cycling campaign

Thursday also marks India's first appearance in track cycling at Glasgow 2026.

The Indian men's team begins with the 4,000m Team Pursuit qualifying, hoping to secure a place in the evening final. Riders including Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo will spearhead India's challenge in the velodrome.

Bowls campaign continues

India's bowls campaign also resumes with two sectional matches.

The men's pairs combination of Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh face Botswana, while Nayanmoni Saikia takes on Malaysia's Emma Firyana Saroji in the women's singles.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7: India Schedule (July 30) Time (IST) Sport Event Indian Athlete(s) Status 14:40:00 Athletics Men's Decathlon 100m Tejaswin Shankar Decathlon 14:55:00 Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh Qualification 15:20:00 Athletics Men's Decathlon Long Jump Tejaswin Shankar Decathlon 16:55:00 Athletics Men's Triple Jump Qualification Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Qualification 17:07:00 Track Cycling Men's Team Sprint Qualification Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Rojit Singh Yanglem Qualification 17:10:00 Athletics Men's Decathlon Shot Put Tejaswin Shankar Decathlon 17:40:00 Athletics Men's 400m Semifinal Vishal TK Semifinal 18:30:00 Weightlifting Women's 86+kg Final Martina Devi Maibam Medal Event 19:30:00 Bowls Men's Pairs Sectional Play Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh vs Botswana Sectional Match 20:55:00 Bowls Women's Singles Sectional Play Nayanmoni Saikia vs Emma Firyana Saroji (Malaysia) Sectional Match 22:50:00 Track Cycling Men's Team Sprint Final Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Rojit Singh Yanglem Subject to Qualification 23:00:00 Weightlifting Men's 110+kg Final Lovepreet Singh Medal Event 23:30:00 Athletics Men's Shot Put Final Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill Medal Event 23:37:00 Athletics Men's 200m Semifinal Animesh Kujur Semifinal 23:38:00 Athletics Men's Decathlon High Jump Tejaswin Shankar Decathlon 1:10 AM (July 31) Athletics Women's Discus Throw Final Seema Kaliramna, Nidhi Rani Medal Event 1:30 AM (July 31) Athletics Men's Decathlon 400m Tejaswin Shankar Decathlon 1:48 AM (July 31) Athletics Women's 5000m Final Parul Chaudhary Medal Event Although not medal matches, both fixtures are important for qualification to the knockout stages.

What time do India's events start on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2026?

India will begin its Day 7 campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with Tejaswin Shankar competing in the men's decathlon 100m at 2:40 pm IST, followed by Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in the men's javelin throw qualification at 2:55 pm IST.

How many medal events will India take part in on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2026?

India is scheduled to compete in five confirmed medal events on Day 7:

Women's 86kg+ Weightlifting Final (Martina Devi Maibam)

Men's 110kg+ Weightlifting Final (Lovepreet Singh)

Men's Shot Put Final (Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill)

Women's Discus Throw Final (Seema Kaliramna, Nidhi Rani)

Women's 5000m Final (Parul Choudhary)

Where to watch the live telecast of Day 7 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The live telecast of Day 7 events at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the Sony Sports Network and DD National in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Day 7 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?