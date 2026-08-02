LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10 UPDATES: Judo, cycling in focus as India eye strong finish
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE NEWS UPDATES: India will look to add more medals to its tally on the final day of the event to end its campaign on a high
Aditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India will look to finish its Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign on a high as the final day of competition unfolds in Glasgow on Sunday. With medal opportunities remaining in track cycling, para cycling and judo, the Indian contingent will aim to add to its tally before the curtain comes down on the Games later in the day.
The day's action begins with the men's 40km points race qualification in track cycling before three Indian judokas take to the mat in their respective Round of 16 bouts. The evening session could see Indian athletes competing for medals in both judo and cycling, offering the country a final opportunity to finish its Glasgow campaign on a winning note.
Judo contingent begins final-day medal quest
India's judo challenge will be spearheaded by Ishroop Narang, who faces Scotland's Nicole Wood in the women's -78kg Round of 16.
She will be followed by Avtar Singh, who takes on Cyprus' Aristos Michael in the men's -100kg Round of 16, while Yash Ghanghas begins his campaign in the men's +100kg Round of 16.
If the trio progress through the knockout rounds, they will return to the mat for the semifinals and medal bouts scheduled from 7:30 pm IST onwards, giving India a chance to end its judo campaign with more podium finishes.
Cycling offers India's final medal opportunities
India's campaign at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome starts with Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon competing in the men's 40km points race first round, with qualification for the final at stake.
The first medal event for India comes in the men's 1000m time trial, where Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam will look to challenge for a podium finish.
Later in the evening, Lisha Das will compete in the women's C4-C5 1000m time trial final in para cycling, providing another medal opportunity for India.
Should Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon qualify from the afternoon heats, they will return for the men's 40km points race final, the last track cycling event featuring India at the Games.
With the closing ceremony scheduled after the completion of competition, Sunday's events represent India's final chance to bolster its medal tally before the Commonwealth Games flag is lowered in Glasgow and formally handed over to Ahmedabad, host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10: India's schedule and results
|Time (IST)
|Event
|Indian athlete(s)
|Result
|2:09 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's 40km Points Race First Round
|Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|TBA
|2:30 PM
|Judo – Women's -78kg Round of 16
|Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland)
|TBA
|2:40 PM (Approx.)
|Judo – Men's -100kg Round of 16
|Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus)
|TBA
|3:00 PM (Approx.)
|Judo – Men's +100kg Round of 16
|Yash Ghanghas
|TBA
|3:51 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|TBA
|7:30 PM onwards
|Judo – Semifinals & Medal Bouts
|Indian judokas (if qualified)
|TBA
|8:40 PM
|Para Cycling – Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)
|Lisha Das
|TBA
|9:09 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's 40km Points Race Final (if qualified)
|Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|TBA
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10: Live telecast
The live telecast of Day 10 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD National in India.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10: Live streaming
The live streaming of Day 10 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Follow all the latest updates from India's Commonwealth Games campaign on August 2 here
1:30 PM
Day 10 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: Overall medal tally after Day 9
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|61
|38
|50
|149
|2
|England
|25
|40
|34
|99
|3
|Canada
|18
|18
|21
|57
|4
|India
|13
|17
|9
|39
|5
|Scotland
|12
|8
|17
|37
|6
|Nigeria
|10
|6
|5
|21
|7
|Wales
|8
|10
|12
|30
|8
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|9
|27
|9
|Malaysia
|8
|3
|3
|14
|10
|South Africa
|7
|10
|10
|27
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|3
|5
|15
|12
|Kenya
|3
|4
|2
|9
|13
|Northern Ireland
|2
|4
|9
|15
|14
|Mauritius
|1
|2
|1
|4
|15
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|2
|3
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|20
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
1:16 PM
Day 10 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: India's full schedule for Sunday
|Time (IST)
|Event
|Indian athlete(s)
|Result
|2:09 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's 40km Points Race First Round
|Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|TBA
|2:30 PM
|Judo – Women's -78kg Round of 16
|Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland)
|TBA
|2:40 PM (Approx.)
|Judo – Men's -100kg Round of 16
|Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus)
|TBA
|3:00 PM (Approx.)
|Judo – Men's +100kg Round of 16
|Yash Ghanghas
|TBA
|3:51 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|TBA
|7:30 PM onwards
|Judo – Semifinals & Medal Bouts
|Indian judokas (if qualified)
|TBA
|8:40 PM
|Para Cycling – Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)
|Lisha Das
|TBA
|9:09 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's 40km Points Race Final (if qualified)
|Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|TBA
1:00 PM
Day 10 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. After a 16-medal haul on Saturday, India will aim to finish their campaign on high with more medals up for grabs in judo and cycling. Can India improve their medal position standing today? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : Commonwealth Games Sports News
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First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 1:00 PM IST