LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10 UPDATES: Judo, cycling in focus as India eye strong finish

India will look to finish its Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign on a high as the final day of competition unfolds in Glasgow on Sunday. With medal opportunities remaining in track cycling, para cycling and judo, the Indian contingent will aim to add to its tally before the curtain comes down on the Games later in the day.

The day's action begins with the men's 40km points race qualification in track cycling before three Indian judokas take to the mat in their respective Round of 16 bouts. The evening session could see Indian athletes competing for medals in both judo and cycling, offering the country a final opportunity to finish its Glasgow campaign on a winning note.

Judo contingent begins final-day medal quest

India's judo challenge will be spearheaded by Ishroop Narang, who faces Scotland's Nicole Wood in the women's -78kg Round of 16.

She will be followed by Avtar Singh, who takes on Cyprus' Aristos Michael in the men's -100kg Round of 16, while Yash Ghanghas begins his campaign in the men's +100kg Round of 16.

If the trio progress through the knockout rounds, they will return to the mat for the semifinals and medal bouts scheduled from 7:30 pm IST onwards, giving India a chance to end its judo campaign with more podium finishes.

Cycling offers India's final medal opportunities

India's campaign at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome starts with Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon competing in the men's 40km points race first round, with qualification for the final at stake.

The first medal event for India comes in the men's 1000m time trial, where Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam will look to challenge for a podium finish.

Later in the evening, Lisha Das will compete in the women's C4-C5 1000m time trial final in para cycling, providing another medal opportunity for India.

Should Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon qualify from the afternoon heats, they will return for the men's 40km points race final, the last track cycling event featuring India at the Games.

With the closing ceremony scheduled after the completion of competition, Sunday's events represent India's final chance to bolster its medal tally before the Commonwealth Games flag is lowered in Glasgow and formally handed over to Ahmedabad, host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10: India's schedule and results

Time (IST) Event Indian athlete(s) Result 2:09 PM Track Cycling – Men's 40km Points Race First Round Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon TBA 2:30 PM Judo – Women's -78kg Round of 16 Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) TBA 2:40 PM (Approx.) Judo – Men's -100kg Round of 16 Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) TBA 3:00 PM (Approx.) Judo – Men's +100kg Round of 16 Yash Ghanghas TBA 3:51 PM Track Cycling – Men's 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event) Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam TBA 7:30 PM onwards Judo – Semifinals & Medal Bouts Indian judokas (if qualified) TBA 8:40 PM Para Cycling – Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event) Lisha Das TBA 9:09 PM Track Cycling – Men's 40km Points Race Final (if qualified) Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon TBA

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10: Live telecast

The live telecast of Day 10 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD National in India.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10: Live streaming

The live streaming of Day 10 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Follow all the latest updates from India's Commonwealth Games campaign on August 2 here