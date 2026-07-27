LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 latest UPDATES: Athletics takes centre stage for India
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE NEWS UPDATES: India will also look to continue its strong start in weightlifting. Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam and Valluri Ajaya Babu will compete
Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
India faces a packed schedule on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Monday, July 27, with athletes competing across athletics, weightlifting, boxing, swimming, gymnastics, lawn bowls, para sports and wheelchair basketball.
The athletics programme begins on Monday, bringing several of India's leading medal contenders into action. Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar and J Aadarsh Ram will compete in the men's high jump final, while Tejas Shirse will take part in the men's 110m hurdles heats. Shirse could return for the final early on Tuesday if he advances from the opening round.
Gurindervir Singh will begin India's campaign in the men's 100m heats, while Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Sathyanathan will compete in separate groups of the men's long jump qualification round.
India will also look to continue its strong start in weightlifting. Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam and Valluri Ajaya Babu will compete in their respective finals, giving the contingent three more opportunities to add to its medal tally.
In boxing, Sachin Siwach will continue his campaign in the men's 60kg category. Sakshi Choudhary, Ankush and Sumit Kundu will make their first appearances at the Games in their respective Round of 16 bouts.
Protistha Samanta will compete for a medal in the women's vault final in artistic gymnastics, while Putul Sonowal will continue his men's singles sectional campaign in lawn bowls. Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey will later take part in the women's pairs semifinal.
Sajan Prakash will feature in the men's 200m butterfly heats and could return for the final if he qualifies. Aryan Nehra will compete in the fastest heat of the men's 800m freestyle, which will also decide the medals.
India will also be represented in para athletics and para swimming. Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla and Sharmila will compete in the women's shot put F57 final, while Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi will contest the men's 100m T38 final.
Swatik Patil will take part in the men's 100m breaststroke SB9 heats and could compete in the final later in the day if he qualifies.
India's women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team, comprising Reena R Gupta, Laxmi R Rayannavar, Minakshi H Jadhav and Ritu C Irengbam, will also be in action in a Pool B match.
|Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4: India schedule on July 27
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Indian athlete(s)
|Result
|14:40:00
|Athletics
|Men's 100m Round 1, Heat 4
|Gurindervir Singh
|15:00:00
|Athletics
|Men's long jump qualification, Group A
|Murali Sreeshankar
|15:00:00
|Swimming
|Men's 200m butterfly heats
|Sajan Prakash
|15:55:00
|Athletics
|Men's 110m hurdles Round 1, Heat 1
|Tejas Shirse
|16:20:00
|Athletics
|Men's long jump qualification, Group B
|Lokesh Sathyanathan
|16:26:00
|Para swimming
|Men's 100m breaststroke SB9 heats
|Swatik Patil
|16:45:00
|Boxing
|Men's 60kg Round of 16
|Sachin Siwach
|17:30:00
|Weightlifting
|Women's 53kg final
|Gyaneshwari Yadav
|18:00:00
|Boxing
|Men's 80kg Round of 16
|Ankush
|18:15:00
|Artistic gymnastics
|Women's vault final
|Protistha Samanta
|20:00:00
|Weightlifting
|Women's 58kg final
|Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam
|22:05:00
|Lawn bowls
|Men's singles sectional play
|Putul Sonowal
|22:30:00
|Boxing
|Women's 51kg Round of 16
|Sakshi Choudhary
|23:35:00
|Para athletics
|Women's shot put F57 final
|Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla, Sharmila
|23:40:00
|Athletics
|Men's high jump final
|Sarvesh Anil Kushare, J Aadarsh Ram, Tejaswin Shankar
|12:00 am, July 28
|3x3 wheelchair basketball
|Women's Pool B match
|Reena R Gupta, Laxmi R Rayannavar, Minakshi H Jadhav, Ritu C Irengbam
|12:02 am, July 28
|Para swimming
|Men's 100m breaststroke SB9 final, if qualified
|Swatik Patil
|12:30 am, July 28
|Weightlifting
|Men's 79kg final
|Valluri Ajaya Babu
|1:00 am, July 28
|Boxing
|Men's 70kg Round of 16
|Sumit Kundu
|1:07 am, July 28
|Swimming
|Men's 800m freestyle fastest heat/final
|Aryan Nehra
|1:10 am, July 28
|Lawn bowls
|Women's pairs semifinal
|Pinki, Rupa Rani Tirkey
|1:44 am, July 28
|Swimming
|Men's 200m butterfly final, if qualified
|Sajan Prakash
|1:57 am, July 28
|Para athletics
|Men's 100m T38 final
|Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Shreyansh Trivedi
|2:20 am, July 28
|Athletics
|Men's 110m hurdles final, if qualified
|Tejas Shirse
|All timings are in Indian Standard Time.
1:07 PM
India medal events on July 27
After claiming three medals on Day 3, Indian weightlifters once again will be in focus along with athletics.
Check out India schedule for Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2026 here
Check out India schedule for Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2026 here
1:04 PM
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 action of Commonwealth Games 2026. Our focus will be on India's show at the CWG 2026 today... Stay tuned for all the latest updates...
Topics : Commonwealth Games Sports News
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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 12:55 PM IST