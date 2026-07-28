LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 UPDATES: India eye medals in boxing, athletics & weightlifting

India head into Day 5 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Tuesday with several medal opportunities across athletics, weightlifting and para swimming, while five boxers will attempt to secure podium finishes in their respective quarterfinals.

The contingent will look to build on a successful Day 4 , when Indian athletes collected six medals. Tuesday’s programme is particularly important for the boxing squad because a quarterfinal victory guarantees at least a bronze medal, even if the boxer loses in the semifinal.

Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Parveen Hooda, Jadumani Singh and Kapil Pokhariya will compete in quarterfinal bouts later in the day. Each victory would confirm another medal for India and strengthen the country’s overall position in Glasgow.

Preeti will face Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde in the women’s 54kg category, while Priya takes on Scotland’s Niamh Mitchell in the women’s 60kg division. Parveen will meet England’s Sacha Hickey in the women’s 65kg quarterfinal.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: India’s schedule and medal chances Time (IST) Sport Event Indian athlete(s) Status 3.26 pm Swimming Men’s 50m butterfly heats Sajan Prakash Qualification event 4.30 pm Athletics Men’s 400m heats Vishal T K, Rajesh Ramesh Qualification event 4.41 pm Swimming Men’s 100m backstroke heats Srihari Nataraj Qualification event 4.57 pm Para swimming Men’s 50m freestyle S13 heats Karthik Budigina, Ali Imam Qualification event 6.30 pm Weightlifting Women’s 63kg final Nirupama Devi Seram Medal event 10.20 pm Bowls Men’s pairs sectional play: India vs Cook Islands Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh Sectional match 10.30 pm Boxing Women’s 54kg quarterfinal: Preeti Pawar vs Nicole Clyde Preeti Pawar Medal assured with win 23:00:00 Boxing Women’s 60kg quarterfinal: Priya Ghanghas vs Niamh Mitchell Priya Ghanghas Medal assured with win 23:00:00 Weightlifting Women’s 69kg final Harjinder Kaur Medal event 11.30 pm Boxing Women’s 65kg quarterfinal: Parveen Hooda vs Sacha Hickey Parveen Hooda Medal assured with win 11.35 pm Athletics Women’s high jump final Pooja Singh Medal event 11.37 pm Para swimming Men’s 50m freestyle S13 final, if qualified Karthik Budigina, Ali Imam Medal event 12.15 am, July 29 Boxing Men’s 55kg quarterfinal: Jadumani Singh vs Mwengo Mwale Jadumani Singh Medal assured with win 12.50 am, July 29 Swimming Men’s 50m butterfly semifinal, if qualified Sajan Prakash Conditional 12.55 am, July 29 Athletics Men’s 10,000m final Gulveer Singh Medal event 1.10 am, July 29 Bowls Women’s singles sectional play: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Amy Williams Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional match 1.30 am, July 29 Boxing Men’s 90kg quarterfinal: Kapil Pokhariya vs Robert McNulty Kapil Pokhariya Medal assured with win 1.33 am, July 29 Swimming Men’s 100m backstroke semifinal, if qualified Srihari Nataraj Conditional In the men’s events, Jadumani will face Zambia’s Mwengo Mwale in the 55kg category, while Kapil will take on Scotland’s Robert McNulty in the 90kg division.

Gulveer and Pooja lead athletics challenge

India have two direct medal opportunities in athletics. Gulveer Singh will compete in the men’s 10,000m final, while Pooja Singh will contest the women’s high jump final.

Gulveer faces a demanding endurance test against a strong Commonwealth field. His ability to stay with the leading group before the decisive final laps will be central to his medal prospects.

Pooja, meanwhile, will aim to convert her consistency into a podium finish in the high jump. Vishal T K and Rajesh Ramesh will also begin their campaigns in the men’s 400m heats.

Weightlifters seek to extend India’s strong run

Weightlifting has emerged as one of India’s most productive sports at the Games, and Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur will look to continue that run.

Nirupama will compete in the women’s 63kg final, while Harjinder will feature in the women’s 69kg medal event. Their performances could prove crucial as India seek to maintain the momentum generated by their lifters over the opening days.

Swimmers chase places in evening races

Sajan Prakash will begin his campaign in the men’s 50m butterfly heats and could return for the semifinal if he qualifies.

Srihari Nataraj will compete in the men’s 100m backstroke heats, with the semifinal scheduled early on Wednesday. In para swimming, Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam will race in the men’s 50m freestyle S13 heats and could advance to the medal event later in the night.

India will also be represented in bowls, with Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh competing in the men’s pairs sectional event. Nayanmoni Saikia will continue her women’s singles campaign against Wales’ Amy Williams.