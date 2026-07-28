LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 UPDATES: India eye medals in boxing, athletics & weightlifting
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE MEDAL NEWS: Five Indian boxers contest quarterfinals today, with each victory guaranteeing at least a bronze medal and boosting India's tally in Glasgow.
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India head into Day 5 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Tuesday with several medal opportunities across athletics, weightlifting and para swimming, while five boxers will attempt to secure podium finishes in their respective quarterfinals.
The contingent will look to build on a successful Day 4, when Indian athletes collected six medals. Tuesday’s programme is particularly important for the boxing squad because a quarterfinal victory guarantees at least a bronze medal, even if the boxer loses in the semifinal.
Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Parveen Hooda, Jadumani Singh and Kapil Pokhariya will compete in quarterfinal bouts later in the day. Each victory would confirm another medal for India and strengthen the country’s overall position in Glasgow.
Preeti will face Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde in the women’s 54kg category, while Priya takes on Scotland’s Niamh Mitchell in the women’s 60kg division. Parveen will meet England’s Sacha Hickey in the women’s 65kg quarterfinal.
In the men’s events, Jadumani will face Zambia’s Mwengo Mwale in the 55kg category, while Kapil will take on Scotland’s Robert McNulty in the 90kg division.
|Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: India’s schedule and medal chances
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Indian athlete(s)
|Status
|3.26 pm
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m butterfly heats
|Sajan Prakash
|Qualification event
|4.30 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m heats
|Vishal T K, Rajesh Ramesh
|Qualification event
|4.41 pm
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m backstroke heats
|Srihari Nataraj
|Qualification event
|4.57 pm
|Para swimming
|Men’s 50m freestyle S13 heats
|Karthik Budigina, Ali Imam
|Qualification event
|6.30 pm
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 63kg final
|Nirupama Devi Seram
|Medal event
|10.20 pm
|Bowls
|Men’s pairs sectional play: India vs Cook Islands
|Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh
|Sectional match
|10.30 pm
|Boxing
|Women’s 54kg quarterfinal: Preeti Pawar vs Nicole Clyde
|Preeti Pawar
|Medal assured with win
|23:00:00
|Boxing
|Women’s 60kg quarterfinal: Priya Ghanghas vs Niamh Mitchell
|Priya Ghanghas
|Medal assured with win
|23:00:00
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 69kg final
|Harjinder Kaur
|Medal event
|11.30 pm
|Boxing
|Women’s 65kg quarterfinal: Parveen Hooda vs Sacha Hickey
|Parveen Hooda
|Medal assured with win
|11.35 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s high jump final
|Pooja Singh
|Medal event
|11.37 pm
|Para swimming
|Men’s 50m freestyle S13 final, if qualified
|Karthik Budigina, Ali Imam
|Medal event
|12.15 am, July 29
|Boxing
|Men’s 55kg quarterfinal: Jadumani Singh vs Mwengo Mwale
|Jadumani Singh
|Medal assured with win
|12.50 am, July 29
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m butterfly semifinal, if qualified
|Sajan Prakash
|Conditional
|12.55 am, July 29
|Athletics
|Men’s 10,000m final
|Gulveer Singh
|Medal event
|1.10 am, July 29
|Bowls
|Women’s singles sectional play: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Amy Williams
|Nayanmoni Saikia
|Sectional match
|1.30 am, July 29
|Boxing
|Men’s 90kg quarterfinal: Kapil Pokhariya vs Robert McNulty
|Kapil Pokhariya
|Medal assured with win
|1.33 am, July 29
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m backstroke semifinal, if qualified
|Srihari Nataraj
|Conditional
Gulveer and Pooja lead athletics challenge
India have two direct medal opportunities in athletics. Gulveer Singh will compete in the men’s 10,000m final, while Pooja Singh will contest the women’s high jump final.
Gulveer faces a demanding endurance test against a strong Commonwealth field. His ability to stay with the leading group before the decisive final laps will be central to his medal prospects.
Pooja, meanwhile, will aim to convert her consistency into a podium finish in the high jump. Vishal T K and Rajesh Ramesh will also begin their campaigns in the men’s 400m heats.
Weightlifters seek to extend India’s strong run
Weightlifting has emerged as one of India’s most productive sports at the Games, and Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur will look to continue that run.
Nirupama will compete in the women’s 63kg final, while Harjinder will feature in the women’s 69kg medal event. Their performances could prove crucial as India seek to maintain the momentum generated by their lifters over the opening days.
Swimmers chase places in evening races
Sajan Prakash will begin his campaign in the men’s 50m butterfly heats and could return for the semifinal if he qualifies.
Srihari Nataraj will compete in the men’s 100m backstroke heats, with the semifinal scheduled early on Wednesday. In para swimming, Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam will race in the men’s 50m freestyle S13 heats and could advance to the medal event later in the night.
India will also be represented in bowls, with Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh competing in the men’s pairs sectional event. Nayanmoni Saikia will continue her women’s singles campaign against Wales’ Amy Williams.
2:30 PM
Here's what has happened on Day 4
India enjoyed a productive Day 4 at the Commonwealth Games, led by Sharmila Dhankar’s historic para-athletics gold. She won the women’s shot put F57 with a season-best 9.81m, becoming India’s first CWG para-athletics champion and ending a 20-year wait for a medal in the discipline. Sarvesh Kushare cleared 2.25m to take men’s high jump silver, while Valluri Ajaya Babu and Gyaneshwari Yadav won weightlifting silvers. Bindyarani Devi added bronze in the women’s 58kg category.
Away from the podium, Indian boxers Sachin Siwach, Ankush and Sakshi Chaudhary advanced to the quarterfinals with convincing wins, keeping their medal hopes alive. Sumit Kundu, however, exited after a split-decision defeat in the men’s 70kg round of 16.
In athletics, Gurindervir Singh clocked 10.39 seconds in the men’s 100m heats and missed the semifinals. Tejas Shirse became the first Indian to reach the CWG men’s 110m hurdles final, but an injury during warm-up restricted him to eighth place in 15.39 seconds.
Tejaswin Shankar retired early, while Adarsh Ram finished fifth in high jump. In swimming, Sajan Prakash and Aryan Nehra finished eighth in their finals, while para swimmer Swatik Patil placed fifth in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB9.
In athletics, Gurindervir Singh clocked 10.39 seconds in the men’s 100m heats and missed the semifinals. Tejas Shirse became the first Indian to reach the CWG men’s 110m hurdles final, but an injury during warm-up restricted him to eighth place in 15.39 seconds.
Tejaswin Shankar retired early, while Adarsh Ram finished fifth in high jump. In swimming, Sajan Prakash and Aryan Nehra finished eighth in their finals, while para swimmer Swatik Patil placed fifth in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB9.
Glasgow: Indias Sharmila Dhankar, left, and Shilpa K Shyla celebrate after winning gold and bronze medals respectively in the womens shot put F57 at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. (Photo: PTI)
2:24 PM
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to Business Standard's live coverage of Commonwealth Games 2026. As we enter Day 5 of CWG 2026, Indian puglists are set to confirm atleast five medals if they win their quarterfinal bouts today, spreading across the day.
Stay tuned with BS' live coverage for all the latest updates on Glasgow 2026.
Stay tuned with BS' live coverage for all the latest updates on Glasgow 2026.
Topics : Commonwealth Games Sports News
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:19 PM IST