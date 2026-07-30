LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 updates: Javelin throw- Arshad throws 78.63 m, Neeraj's 76.28m
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 LIVE NEWS UPDATES: India have two heavyweight weightlifting medal chances: Martina Devi Maibam in women's 86kg-plus and Lovepreet Singh in men's 110kg-plus.
Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India’s campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow continues on Thursday, July 30, with Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw qualification round set to command much of the attention.
Chopra will be joined by Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in qualifying, giving India three opportunities to secure places in the final. For Chopra, the focus will be on crossing the qualification mark efficiently and conserving energy for the medal round. Rohit and Yash Vir, meanwhile, will look to give India multiple finalists in one of the country’s strongest athletics events.
Tejaswin Shankar is scheduled to begin the opening day of the men’s decathlon, although his participation will depend on his fitness. His knee flared up during Monday’s high jump final, raising concerns over whether he can manage the demands of the multi-event competition.
Tejaswin is listed for the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m on Thursday. The schedule will test not only his versatility but also his ability to withstand five events within a demanding 11-hour window.
Martina, Lovepreet lead weightlifting medal push
India will have two medal opportunities in the heaviest weightlifting categories. Martina Devi Maibam will compete in the women’s 86kg-plus final at 6.30 pm, while Lovepreet Singh will take part in the men’s 110kg-plus final at 11 pm.
The athletics programme will offer further medal opportunities later in the evening. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will compete in the men’s shot put final after both finished second in their respective qualification groups.
Seema Kaliraman and Nidhi Rani will represent India in the women’s discus throw final, while Parul Chaudhary will contest the women’s 5,000m final. Parul returns after competing in the 3,000m steeplechase final on the previous night.
Animesh, Vishal chase places in sprint finals
Animesh Kujur will return for the men’s 200m semifinal after winning his first-round heat in a season-best 20.46 seconds. His performance in the heats placed him among India’s standout athletes on Day 6, but the semifinal is expected to demand another fast run if he is to reach the medal race.
Vishal TK will compete in the men’s 400m semifinal at 5.40 pm, seeking to extend his campaign after progressing from the heats.
Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu will begin their men’s triple jump campaigns in qualifying. Their immediate objective will be to secure places in the final and add another possible medal event to India’s athletics programme.
India begin track cycling campaign
India will also open their track cycling campaign on Thursday. Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Rojit Singh Yanglem will compete in the men’s team sprint qualification round.
Should they advance, the Indian trio will return for the finals at 10.50 pm.
In para cycling, Lisha Das will participate in the women’s C4-C5 4,000m individual pursuit qualification. The final is scheduled for later in the evening, subject to her progression.
India’s bowls campaign will continue with Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh facing Botswana in the men’s pairs sectional competition. Nayanmoni Saikia will meet Malaysia’s Emma Firyana Saroji in the women’s singles sectional round.
|Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7: India’s schedule on July 30
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Indian athlete(s)
|Status
|2.40 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon 100m
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Decathlon event
|2.55 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s javelin throw qualification
|Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh
|Qualification event
|3.20 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon long jump
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Decathlon event
|4.06 pm
|Para cycling
|Women’s C4-C5 4,000m individual pursuit qualification
|Lisha Das
|Qualification event
|4.55 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s triple jump qualification
|Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu
|Qualification event
|5.07 pm
|Track cycling
|Men’s team sprint qualification
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Rojit Singh Yanglem
|Qualification event
|5.10 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon shot put
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Decathlon event
|5.40 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m semifinal
|Vishal TK
|Semifinal
|6.30 pm
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 86kg-plus final
|Martina Devi Maibam
|Medal event
|7.30 pm
|Bowls
|Men’s pairs sectional play: India vs Botswana
|Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh
|Sectional match
|8.55 pm
|Bowls
|Women’s singles sectional play
|Nayanmoni Saikia vs Emma Firyana Saroji
|Sectional match
|9.44 pm
|Para cycling
|Women’s C4-C5 4,000m individual pursuit final
|Lisha Das
|Conditional medal event
|10.50 pm
|Track cycling
|Men’s team sprint finals
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Rojit Singh Yanglem
|Conditional medal event
|23:00:00
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 110kg-plus final
|Lovepreet Singh
|Medal event
|11.30 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s shot put final
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill
|Medal event
|11.37 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s 200m semifinal
|Animesh Kujur
|Semifinal
|11.38 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon high jump
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Decathlon event
|1.10 am, July 31
|Athletics
|Women’s discus throw final
|Seema Kaliraman, Nidhi Rani
|Medal event
|1.30 am, July 31
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon 400m
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Decathlon event
|1.48 am, July 31
|Athletics
|Women’s 5,000m final
|Parul Chaudhary
|Medal event
|All timings are in Indian Standard Time.
3:16 PM
Day 7 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj begins with 76.28 metres!
MEN'S JAVELIN THROW QUALIFYING ROUND - GROUP A - India's Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in action
Neeraj Chopra begins with a first attempt of 76.28 metres. The conditions are too windy making it tough for people to register throws above 80 metres too.
3:14 PM
Day 7 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: Top 12 to qualify for next round!
MEN'S JAVELIN THROW QUALIFYING ROUND - GROUP A - India's Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in action
Do keep in mind that the top 12 throwers will qualify for the final round based on their attempts today.
3:12 PM
Day 7 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj Chopra 18th in order!
MEN'S JAVELIN THROW QUALIFYING ROUND - GROUP A - India's Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in action
As the 15th javelin thrower has a go with their first attempt, the visuals show Neeraj Chopra gearing up as his turn will come close to the end of the throwers at number 18.
3:11 PM
Anderson Peters follows Rohit with his first attempt as he too manages to get just 76.09m indicating the tough conditions at hand today.
Day 7 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: Anderson Peters has a go!
MEN'S JAVELIN THROW QUALIFYING ROUND - GROUP A - India's Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in action
Anderson Peters follows Rohit with his first attempt as he too manages to get just 76.09m indicating the tough conditions at hand today.
3:10 PM
Rohit Yadav with a 77.04m throw in his first attempt
Day 7 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: Rohit Yadav with his first attempt!
MEN'S JAVELIN THROW QUALIFYING ROUND - GROUP A - India's Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in action
Rohit Yadav with a 77.04m throw in his first attempt
3:08 PM
Day 7 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: Yash Vir Singh with a timid attempt!
MEN'S JAVELIN THROW QUALIFYING ROUND - GROUP A - India's Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in action
Yash Vir Singh throws 73.89m throw. A dissapointing throw in his 1st attempt.
Yash Vir Singh throws 73.89m throw. A dissapointing throw in his 1st attempt.
3:04 PM
Day 7 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: SL's Rumesh Tharanga PATHIRAGE register best throw so far
MEN'S JAVELIN THROW QUALIFYING ROUND - GROUP A - India's Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in action
Rumesh Tharanga is at the pole position with a throw of 82.84. The best throw out of six registered throw in Group A Qualifying round.
Rumesh Tharanga is at the pole position with a throw of 82.84. The best throw out of six registered throw in Group A Qualifying round.
3:03 PM
Day 7 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: Pathirage with a decent attempt!
Sri lanka's Pathirage with a 82.84m throw in his first attempt as eyes will be on him after his Diamond League antics recently.
3:02 PM
Day 7 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: Arshad fails to cross 80-m
MEN'S JAVELIN THROW QUALIFYING ROUND - GROUP A - India's Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in action
Arshad fails to cross 80 metre mark as he throws 78.63. After five throws, he is at second position.
Douw SMIT of South Africa is at the top with a throw of 80.64m
Arshad fails to cross 80 metre mark as he throws 78.63. After five throws, he is at second position.
Douw SMIT of South Africa is at the top with a throw of 80.64m
3:02 PM
Day 7 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: Arshad throws a sub 80m throw!
Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan throws a 78.63m throw in his first attempt and won't be satisfied with it.
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:14 PM IST