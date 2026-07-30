LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 updates: Javelin throw- Arshad throws 78.63 m, Neeraj's 76.28m

India’s campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow continues on Thursday, July 30, with Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw qualification round set to command much of the attention.

Chopra will be joined by Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in qualifying, giving India three opportunities to secure places in the final. For Chopra, the focus will be on crossing the qualification mark efficiently and conserving energy for the medal round. Rohit and Yash Vir, meanwhile, will look to give India multiple finalists in one of the country’s strongest athletics events.

Tejaswin Shankar is scheduled to begin the opening day of the men’s decathlon, although his participation will depend on his fitness. His knee flared up during Monday’s high jump final, raising concerns over whether he can manage the demands of the multi-event competition.

Tejaswin is listed for the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m on Thursday. The schedule will test not only his versatility but also his ability to withstand five events within a demanding 11-hour window.

Martina, Lovepreet lead weightlifting medal push

India will have two medal opportunities in the heaviest weightlifting categories. Martina Devi Maibam will compete in the women’s 86kg-plus final at 6.30 pm, while Lovepreet Singh will take part in the men’s 110kg-plus final at 11 pm.

The athletics programme will offer further medal opportunities later in the evening. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will compete in the men’s shot put final after both finished second in their respective qualification groups.

Seema Kaliraman and Nidhi Rani will represent India in the women’s discus throw final, while Parul Chaudhary will contest the women’s 5,000m final. Parul returns after competing in the 3,000m steeplechase final on the previous night.

Animesh, Vishal chase places in sprint finals

Animesh Kujur will return for the men’s 200m semifinal after winning his first-round heat in a season-best 20.46 seconds. His performance in the heats placed him among India’s standout athletes on Day 6, but the semifinal is expected to demand another fast run if he is to reach the medal race.

Vishal TK will compete in the men’s 400m semifinal at 5.40 pm, seeking to extend his campaign after progressing from the heats.

Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu will begin their men’s triple jump campaigns in qualifying. Their immediate objective will be to secure places in the final and add another possible medal event to India’s athletics programme.

India begin track cycling campaign

India will also open their track cycling campaign on Thursday. Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Rojit Singh Yanglem will compete in the men’s team sprint qualification round.

Should they advance, the Indian trio will return for the finals at 10.50 pm.

In para cycling, Lisha Das will participate in the women’s C4-C5 4,000m individual pursuit qualification. The final is scheduled for later in the evening, subject to her progression.

India’s bowls campaign will continue with Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh facing Botswana in the men’s pairs sectional competition. Nayanmoni Saikia will meet Malaysia’s Emma Firyana Saroji in the women’s singles sectional round.