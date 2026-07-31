LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 UPDATES: Boxing in spotlight; 14 medals up for grabs for India
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw final at 12:45 am IST on August 1
Aditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India could enjoy one of their most productive days at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday, July 31, with 10 boxing semifinalists, three men’s javelin throw finalists and several other medal contenders in action.
Neeraj Chopra will command the spotlight when he competes in the men’s javelin throw final alongside Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh shortly after midnight. The Indian trio advanced from a difficult qualification round in windy conditions, with Chopra finishing fifth, Rohit ninth and Yash Vir tenth.
The boxing ring will be India’s busiest venue, with 10 athletes competing in the semifinals. All have already secured at least bronze medals by reaching the last four, but victories on Friday will guarantee silver and places in the gold-medal bouts.
Tejaswin Shankar will resume his demanding men’s decathlon campaign, while India will also chase medals in the men’s 400m hurdles, men’s 200m and track cycling.
Ten Indian boxers chase places in finals
Preeti Pawar will open India’s boxing programme against Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the women’s 54kg semifinal at 3.15 pm.
Ankush Panghal will face Canada’s Joshua Ofori in the men’s 80kg division, before Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary take the ring in the women’s 57kg and 70kg categories, respectively.
Jadumani Singh will meet Namibia’s Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb in the men’s 55kg semifinal.
The late session will feature Sakshi Choudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain, Sachin Siwach and Narender Berwal. Each Indian boxer is one win away from upgrading an assured bronze to at least silver.
Neeraj leads three-pronged javelin challenge
Neeraj, Rohit and Yash Vir will compete in the men’s javelin throw final at 12.45 am on August 1.
India’s presence of three throwers in the final strengthens their chances of securing more than one medal. However, each will need to improve substantially on their qualification marks when the medals are decided.
Neeraj advanced with 79.61m, while Rohit and Yash Vir recorded 78.37m and 78.36m, respectively. Difficult wind affected the qualification competition, with no athlete crossing the automatic mark of 84m.
Tejaswin faces final five decathlon events
Tejaswin will complete the second half of the men’s decathlon, beginning with the 110m hurdles at 2.35 pm.
He will subsequently compete in the discus throw, pole vault and javelin before concluding his campaign with the 1,500m shortly after 1 am.
The five-event schedule will test Tejaswin’s fitness, technique and endurance as the decathlon standings take final shape.
Animesh, hurdlers target athletics medals
Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan will represent India in the men’s 400m hurdles final at 1.30 am.
Animesh Kujur will then compete in the men’s 200m final at 1.55 am, giving India another opportunity in a track medal event.
The mixed 4x400m relay team of Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak will begin its campaign in the heats at 4.05 pm.
India begin judo campaign
Five Indian judokas will start their respective knockout campaigns from 3.30 pm.
Harsh Singh, Shraddha Chopade and Rohit Basir Majgul will compete in the round of 16. Asmita Dey and Yamini Mourya will begin directly from the quarterfinal stage in their respective women’s categories.
A strong opening session could quickly place Indian competitors within reach of the medal rounds.
Track cyclists chase progression
Dinesh Kumar and Rojit Yanglem will compete in the men’s 4,000m individual pursuit, with the medal race scheduled later in the day for those who qualify.
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram will begin their men’s keirin campaigns at 8.30 pm. The second round and final will take place later in the evening, subject to qualification.
India will also continue their lawn bowls campaign. Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh face the Falkland Islands in the men’s pairs sectional competition, while Nayanmoni Saikia meets Zambia’s Mildred Mkandawire in the women’s singles.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8: India’s schedule and results
|Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8: India's schedule on July 31
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Indian athlete(s)
|Status
|2.35 pm
|Athletics
|Men's decathlon — 110m hurdles
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Decathlon event
|3.15 pm
|Boxing
|Women's 54kg semifinal
|Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape
|Medal assured; place in final at stake
|3.20 pm
|Athletics
|Men's decathlon — discus throw
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Decathlon event
|3.30 pm onwards
|Judo
|Men's 60kg round of 16
|Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera
|Knockout bout
|3.30 pm onwards
|Judo
|Women's 52kg round of 16
|Shraddha Chopade vs Jane Massaquoi
|Knockout bout
|3.30 pm onwards
|Judo
|Men's 66kg round of 16
|Rohit Basir Majgul vs Samuel Ribeiro
|Knockout bout
|3.30 pm onwards
|Judo
|Women's 48kg quarterfinal
|Asmita Dey vs Eva Ewing
|Knockout bout
|3.30 pm onwards
|Judo
|Women's 47kg quarterfinal
|Yamini Mourya vs opponent to be confirmed
|Knockout bout
|4.05 pm
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m relay heats
|Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak
|Qualification event
|4.30 pm
|Boxing
|Men's 80kg semifinal
|Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori
|Medal assured; place in final at stake
|5 pm
|Athletics
|Men's decathlon — pole vault
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Decathlon event
|5.15 pm
|Bowls
|Men's pairs sectional play
|Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh vs Falkland Islands
|Group-stage match
|5.21 pm
|Track cycling
|Men's 4,000m individual pursuit, Round 1
|Dinesh Kumar, Rojit Yanglem
|Qualification event
|7.15 pm
|Boxing
|Women's 57kg semifinal
|Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela
|Medal assured; place in final at stake
|7.30 pm
|Boxing
|Women's 70kg semifinal
|Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles
|Medal assured; place in final at stake
|8.15 pm
|Boxing
|Men's 55kg semifinal
|Jadumani Singh vs Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb
|Medal assured; place in final at stake
|8.30 pm
|Track cycling
|Men's keirin, Round 1
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakram
|Qualification event
|10.20 pm
|Bowls
|Women's singles sectional play
|Nayanmoni Saikia vs Mildred Mkandawire
|Group-stage match
|10.46 pm
|Track cycling
|Men's 4,000m individual pursuit final
|Dinesh Kumar, Rojit Yanglem
|Conditional medal event
|11.01 pm
|Track cycling
|Men's keirin, Round 2
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakram
|Subject to qualification
|11.30 pm
|Boxing
|Women's 51kg semifinal
|Sakshi Choudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall
|Medal assured; place in final at stake
|11.30 pm
|Athletics
|Men's decathlon — javelin throw
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Decathlon event
|11.45 pm
|Track cycling
|Men's keirin final
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakram
|Conditional medal event
|12.15 am, August 1
|Boxing
|Women's 60kg semifinal
|Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley
|Medal assured; place in final at stake
|12.45 am, August 1
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw final
|Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh
|Medal event
|12.45 am, August 1
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg semifinal
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki
|Medal assured; place in final at stake
|1.05 am, August 1
|Athletics
|Men's decathlon — 1,500m
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Final decathlon event
|1.15 am, August 1
|Boxing
|Men's 60kg semifinal
|Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan
|Medal assured; place in final at stake
|1.30 am, August 1
|Boxing
|Men's 90kg-plus semifinal
|Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul
|Medal assured; place in final at stake
|1.30 am, August 1
|Athletics
|Men's 400m hurdles final
|Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan
|Medal event
|1.55 am, August 1
|Athletics
|Men's 200m final
|Animesh Kujur
|Medal event
|All timings are in Indian Standard Time.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 live telecast
The Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 events will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network and DD National.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 live streaming
The live streaming of India’s Day 8 events will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
Follow all the latest updates from India’s Commonwealth Games campaign on July 31 here
2:16 PM
Day 8 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: When will India begin their campaign today?
India's Day 8 campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will begin with Tejaswin Shankar competing in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles at 2:35 pm IST. The day's first medal bout for India will be Preeti Pawar's women's 54kg boxing semifinal at 3:15 pm IST.
2:01 PM
Day 8 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, where India is set for one of its biggest medal days in Glasgow. The spotlight will be firmly on the boxing ring, with 10 Indian pugilists already assured of bronze medals but now chasing places in the finals and an upgrade to at least silver.
Neeraj Chopra will headline the late-night action in the men's javelin throw final, where he will be joined by Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh as India eyes multiple medals in one of the marquee athletics events. Stay tuned for all the live updates, results and medal-winning moments as India's campaign unfolds.
Topics : Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games Sports News
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:02 PM IST