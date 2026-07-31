LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 UPDATES: Boxing in spotlight; 14 medals up for grabs for India

India could enjoy one of their most productive days at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday, July 31, with 10 boxing semifinalists, three men’s javelin throw finalists and several other medal contenders in action.

Neeraj Chopra will command the spotlight when he competes in the men’s javelin throw final alongside Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh shortly after midnight. The Indian trio advanced from a difficult qualification round in windy conditions, with Chopra finishing fifth, Rohit ninth and Yash Vir tenth.

The boxing ring will be India’s busiest venue, with 10 athletes competing in the semifinals. All have already secured at least bronze medals by reaching the last four, but victories on Friday will guarantee silver and places in the gold-medal bouts.

Tejaswin Shankar will resume his demanding men’s decathlon campaign, while India will also chase medals in the men’s 400m hurdles, men’s 200m and track cycling.

Ten Indian boxers chase places in finals

Preeti Pawar will open India’s boxing programme against Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the women’s 54kg semifinal at 3.15 pm.

Ankush Panghal will face Canada’s Joshua Ofori in the men’s 80kg division, before Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary take the ring in the women’s 57kg and 70kg categories, respectively.

Jadumani Singh will meet Namibia’s Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb in the men’s 55kg semifinal.

The late session will feature Sakshi Choudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain, Sachin Siwach and Narender Berwal. Each Indian boxer is one win away from upgrading an assured bronze to at least silver.

Neeraj leads three-pronged javelin challenge

Neeraj, Rohit and Yash Vir will compete in the men’s javelin throw final at 12.45 am on August 1.

India’s presence of three throwers in the final strengthens their chances of securing more than one medal. However, each will need to improve substantially on their qualification marks when the medals are decided.

Neeraj advanced with 79.61m, while Rohit and Yash Vir recorded 78.37m and 78.36m, respectively. Difficult wind affected the qualification competition, with no athlete crossing the automatic mark of 84m.

Tejaswin faces final five decathlon events

Tejaswin will complete the second half of the men’s decathlon, beginning with the 110m hurdles at 2.35 pm.

He will subsequently compete in the discus throw, pole vault and javelin before concluding his campaign with the 1,500m shortly after 1 am.

The five-event schedule will test Tejaswin’s fitness, technique and endurance as the decathlon standings take final shape.

Animesh, hurdlers target athletics medals

Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan will represent India in the men’s 400m hurdles final at 1.30 am.

Animesh Kujur will then compete in the men’s 200m final at 1.55 am, giving India another opportunity in a track medal event.

The mixed 4x400m relay team of Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak will begin its campaign in the heats at 4.05 pm.

India begin judo campaign

Five Indian judokas will start their respective knockout campaigns from 3.30 pm.

Harsh Singh, Shraddha Chopade and Rohit Basir Majgul will compete in the round of 16. Asmita Dey and Yamini Mourya will begin directly from the quarterfinal stage in their respective women’s categories.

A strong opening session could quickly place Indian competitors within reach of the medal rounds.

Track cyclists chase progression

Dinesh Kumar and Rojit Yanglem will compete in the men’s 4,000m individual pursuit, with the medal race scheduled later in the day for those who qualify.

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram will begin their men’s keirin campaigns at 8.30 pm. The second round and final will take place later in the evening, subject to qualification.

India will also continue their lawn bowls campaign. Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh face the Falkland Islands in the men’s pairs sectional competition, while Nayanmoni Saikia meets Zambia’s Mildred Mkandawire in the women’s singles.