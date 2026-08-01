LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9 UPDATES: India eyes big day with 10 boxing golds on the line
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE NEWS UPDATES: India will be competing in at least 16 medal events on Saturday, including 10 boxing gold-medal bouts
Aditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India will look to make Day 9 its most successful outing yet at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as a bumper medal schedule awaits in Glasgow today. With 10 boxing gold-medal bouts, seven athletics and para-athletics finals, and crucial knockout contests in judo, India has a golden opportunity to add substantially to its medal tally.
The day's campaign begins with track cycling qualification before attention quickly shifts to para athletics and athletics, where multiple medals will be on offer. The evening, however, belongs to the boxing contingent, with as many as 10 Indian pugilists entering the ring in gold-medal bouts.
Boxing spearheads India's gold-medal charge
India's biggest medal hopes rest in the boxing ring, where Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Jadumani Singh, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Lovlina Borgohain, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal and Narender Berwal will all fight for Commonwealth Games gold.
A strong showing from the contingent could make it India's most rewarding day of the Games.
Athletics and para athletics offer early medal hopes
India's medal chase begins with Shubham Juyal and Soman Rana in the men's F57 shot put final before Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran contest the men's triple jump final.
Ramesh Shanmugam will compete in the men's 1500m T54 final, while Priyanka Goswami and Ravina Gayakwad line up in the women's 10,000m race walk final.
Later in the evening, Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will feature in the men's pole vault final, Gulveer Singh will contest the men's 5,000m final, and India's quartet of Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak will close the athletics programme in the mixed 4x400m relay final.
Judokas begin their quest for medals
India's judo campaign resumes with Unnati Sharma and Karanjit Singh Maan starting in the Round of 16, while Harsh Tokas and Inunganbi Takhellambam enter directly at the quarterfinal stage.
Victories in the afternoon session will keep the quartet in contention for the evening semifinals and the medal rounds.
Track cyclists target qualification
India's cyclists will aim to convert qualification into medal opportunities.
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem begin with the men's sprint qualification, while Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon compete in the men's 10km scratch race qualifiers, with the final scheduled later in the night.
Lawn bowls contingent back in action
India's lawn bowls campaign also continues on Day 9. Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar face England in the men's pairs sectional play, with a semifinal berth at stake later in the day. Nayanmoni Saikia will take on Bridget Herselman of South Africa in the women's singles sectional play as India seeks another productive day on the greens.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9: India's schedule and results
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Indian Athlete(s)
|Status
|2:30 PM
|Track Cycling
|Men's Sprint
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem
|Qualification
|2:35 PM
|Para Athletics
|Men's F57 Shot Put
|Shubham Juyal, Soman Rana
|Final (Medal Event)
|2:40 PM
|Athletics
|Men's Triple Jump
|Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
|Final (Medal Event)
|2:50 PM
|Para Athletics
|Men's 1500m T54
|Ramesh Shanmugam
|Final (Medal Event)
|3:00 PM
|Athletics
|Women's 10,000m Race Walk
|Priyanka Goswami, Ravina Gayakwad
|Final (Medal Event)
|3:30 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 54kg
|Preeti Pawar vs Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada)
|Final (Medal Event)
|3:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Women's -63kg
|Unnati Sharma vs Lamulela Magagula (Eswatini)
|Round of 16
|3:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Men's -90kg
|Karanjit Singh Maan vs Elliott Connolly (New Zealand)
|Round of 16
|3:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Men's -81kg
|Harsh Tokas vs Odysseas Georgakis (Cyprus)
|Quarterfinal
|3:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Women's -70kg
|Inunganbi Takhellambam vs TBD
|Quarterfinal
|3:45 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 57kg
|Jaismine Lamboria vs Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland)
|Final (Medal Event)
|3:50 PM
|Bowls
|Men's Pairs
|Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar vs England
|Sectional Play
|4:15 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 55kg
|Jadumani Singh vs Jye Dixon (Australia)
|Final (Medal Event)
|4:19 PM
|Track Cycling
|Men's 10km Scratch Race
|Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|Qualification
|8:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Various Categories
|Indian judokas (if qualified)
|Semifinals
|9:00 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 51kg
|Sakshi Chaudhary vs Ruby White (England)
|Final (Medal Event)
|9:15 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 60kg
|Priya Ghanghas vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada)
|Final (Medal Event)
|9:30 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 70kg
|Arundhati Choudhary vs Chantelle Reid (England)
|Final (Medal Event)
|10:15 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Emma Sue Greentree (Australia)
|Final (Medal Event)
|10:20 PM
|Bowls
|Women's Singles
|Nayanmoni Saikia vs Bridget Herselman (South Africa)
|Sectional Play
|10:45 PM
|Track Cycling
|Men's 10km Scratch Race
|Indian qualifier(s)
|Final (If qualified)
|10:45 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 60kg
|Sachin Siwach vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (Namibia)
|Final (Medal Event)
|11:15 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 80kg
|Ankush Panghal vs Dimeji Shittu (England)
|Final (Medal Event)
|11:35 PM
|Athletics
|Men's Pole Vault
|Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
|Final (Medal Event)
|11:45 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 90+kg
|Narender Berwal vs Damar Thomas (England)
|Final (Medal Event)
|11:45 PM
|Bowls
|Men's Pairs
|Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar
|Semifinal (If qualified)
|12:15 AM (August 2)
|Athletics
|Men's 5000m
|Gulveer Singh
|Final (Medal Event)
|1:50 AM (August 2)
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m Relay
|Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak
|Final (Medal Event)
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9: Live telecast
The live telecast of Day 9 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD National in India.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9: Live streaming
The live streaming of Day 9 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Follow all the latest updates from India's Commonwealth Games campaign on August 1 here
2:17 PM
Day 9 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: India's first event today
India's Day 9 campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will begin with the men's sprint qualification in track cycling at 2:30 pm IST, featuring David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem.
2:04 PM
Day 9 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: India's medal events today
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Indian athlete(s)
|2:35 PM
|Para Athletics
|Men's F57 Shot Put
|Shubham Juyal, Soman Rana
|2:40 PM
|Athletics
|Men's Triple Jump
|Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
|2:50 PM
|Para Athletics
|Men's 1500m T54
|Ramesh Shanmugam
|3:00 PM
|Athletics
|Women's 10,000m Race Walk
|Priyanka Goswami, Ravina Gayakwad
|3:30 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 54kg Final
|Preeti Pawar vs Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada)
|3:45 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 57kg Final
|Jaismine Lamboria vs Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland)
|4:15 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 55kg Final
|Jadumani Singh vs Jye Dixon (Australia)
|9:00 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 51kg Final
|Sakshi Chaudhary vs Ruby White (England)
|9:15 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 60kg Final
|Priya Ghanghas vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada)
|9:30 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 70kg Final
|Arundhati Choudhary vs Chantelle Reid (England)
|10:15 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg Final
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Emma Sue Greentree (Australia)
|10:45 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 60kg Final
|Sachin Siwach vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (Namibia)
|11:15 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 80kg Final
|Ankush Panghal vs Dimeji Shittu (England)
|11:35 PM
|Athletics
|Men's Pole Vault
|Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
|11:45 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 90+kg Final
|Narender Berwal vs Damar Thomas (England)
|12:15 AM (Aug. 2)
|Athletics
|Men's 5000m
|Gulveer Singh
|1:50 AM (Aug. 2)
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m Relay
|Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak
1:46 PM
Day 9 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: India's full schedule for August 1
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Indian Athlete(s)
|Status
|2:30 PM
|Track Cycling
|Men's Sprint
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem
|Qualification
|2:35 PM
|Para Athletics
|Men's F57 Shot Put
|Shubham Juyal, Soman Rana
|Final (Medal Event)
|2:40 PM
|Athletics
|Men's Triple Jump
|Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
|Final (Medal Event)
|2:50 PM
|Para Athletics
|Men's 1500m T54
|Ramesh Shanmugam
|Final (Medal Event)
|3:00 PM
|Athletics
|Women's 10,000m Race Walk
|Priyanka Goswami, Ravina Gayakwad
|Final (Medal Event)
|3:30 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 54kg
|Preeti Pawar vs Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada)
|Final (Medal Event)
|3:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Women's -63kg
|Unnati Sharma vs Lamulela Magagula (Eswatini)
|Round of 16
|3:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Men's -90kg
|Karanjit Singh Maan vs Elliott Connolly (New Zealand)
|Round of 16
|3:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Men's -81kg
|Harsh Tokas vs Odysseas Georgakis (Cyprus)
|Quarterfinal
|3:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Women's -70kg
|Inunganbi Takhellambam vs TBD
|Quarterfinal
|3:45 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 57kg
|Jaismine Lamboria vs Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland)
|Final (Medal Event)
|3:50 PM
|Bowls
|Men's Pairs
|Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar vs England
|Sectional Play
|4:15 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 55kg
|Jadumani Singh vs Jye Dixon (Australia)
|Final (Medal Event)
|4:19 PM
|Track Cycling
|Men's 10km Scratch Race
|Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|Qualification
|8:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Various Categories
|Indian judokas (if qualified)
|Semifinals
|9:00 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 51kg
|Sakshi Chaudhary vs Ruby White (England)
|Final (Medal Event)
|9:15 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 60kg
|Priya Ghanghas vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada)
|Final (Medal Event)
|9:30 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 70kg
|Arundhati Choudhary vs Chantelle Reid (England)
|Final (Medal Event)
|10:15 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Emma Sue Greentree (Australia)
|Final (Medal Event)
|10:20 PM
|Bowls
|Women's Singles
|Nayanmoni Saikia vs Bridget Herselman (South Africa)
|Sectional Play
|10:45 PM
|Track Cycling
|Men's 10km Scratch Race
|Indian qualifier(s)
|Final (If qualified)
|10:45 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 60kg
|Sachin Siwach vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (Namibia)
|Final (Medal Event)
|11:15 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 80kg
|Ankush Panghal vs Dimeji Shittu (England)
|Final (Medal Event)
|11:35 PM
|Athletics
|Men's Pole Vault
|Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
|Final (Medal Event)
|11:45 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 90+kg
|Narender Berwal vs Damar Thomas (England)
|Final (Medal Event)
|11:45 PM
|Bowls
|Men's Pairs
|Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar
|Semifinal (If qualified)
|12:15 AM (August 2)
|Athletics
|Men's 5000m
|Gulveer Singh
|Final (Medal Event)
|1:50 AM (August 2)
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m Relay
|Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak
|Final (Medal Event)
1:30 PM
Day 9 | India at Commonwealth Games LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. It is a big day for India as they have the chance to add straight gold medals to their tally in the finals of the 10 boxing events. Athletics and Judo will also look to add medals, as the national team will compete in 16 confirmed medal events overall. But how many medals will India end up adding to their kitty today? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : Commonwealth Games Sports News boxing
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 1:30 PM IST