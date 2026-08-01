LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9 UPDATES: India eyes big day with 10 boxing golds on the line

India will look to make Day 9 its most successful outing yet at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as a bumper medal schedule awaits in Glasgow today. With 10 boxing gold-medal bouts, seven athletics and para-athletics finals, and crucial knockout contests in judo, India has a golden opportunity to add substantially to its medal tally.

The day's campaign begins with track cycling qualification before attention quickly shifts to para athletics and athletics, where multiple medals will be on offer. The evening, however, belongs to the boxing contingent, with as many as 10 Indian pugilists entering the ring in gold-medal bouts.

Boxing spearheads India's gold-medal charge

India's biggest medal hopes rest in the boxing ring, where Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Jadumani Singh, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Lovlina Borgohain, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal and Narender Berwal will all fight for Commonwealth Games gold.

A strong showing from the contingent could make it India's most rewarding day of the Games.

Athletics and para athletics offer early medal hopes

India's medal chase begins with Shubham Juyal and Soman Rana in the men's F57 shot put final before Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran contest the men's triple jump final.

Ramesh Shanmugam will compete in the men's 1500m T54 final, while Priyanka Goswami and Ravina Gayakwad line up in the women's 10,000m race walk final.

Later in the evening, Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will feature in the men's pole vault final, Gulveer Singh will contest the men's 5,000m final, and India's quartet of Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak will close the athletics programme in the mixed 4x400m relay final.

Judokas begin their quest for medals

India's judo campaign resumes with Unnati Sharma and Karanjit Singh Maan starting in the Round of 16, while Harsh Tokas and Inunganbi Takhellambam enter directly at the quarterfinal stage.

Victories in the afternoon session will keep the quartet in contention for the evening semifinals and the medal rounds.

Track cyclists target qualification

India's cyclists will aim to convert qualification into medal opportunities.

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem begin with the men's sprint qualification, while Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon compete in the men's 10km scratch race qualifiers, with the final scheduled later in the night.

Lawn bowls contingent back in action

India's lawn bowls campaign also continues on Day 9. Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar face England in the men's pairs sectional play, with a semifinal berth at stake later in the day. Nayanmoni Saikia will take on Bridget Herselman of South Africa in the women's singles sectional play as India seeks another productive day on the greens.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9: India's schedule and results

Time (IST) Sport Event Indian Athlete(s) Status 2:30 PM Track Cycling Men's Sprint David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem Qualification 2:35 PM Para Athletics Men's F57 Shot Put Shubham Juyal, Soman Rana Final (Medal Event) 2:40 PM Athletics Men's Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran Final (Medal Event) 2:50 PM Para Athletics Men's 1500m T54 Ramesh Shanmugam Final (Medal Event) 3:00 PM Athletics Women's 10,000m Race Walk Priyanka Goswami, Ravina Gayakwad Final (Medal Event) 3:30 PM Boxing Women's 54kg Preeti Pawar vs Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada) Final (Medal Event) 3:30 PM onwards Judo Women's -63kg Unnati Sharma vs Lamulela Magagula (Eswatini) Round of 16 3:30 PM onwards Judo Men's -90kg Karanjit Singh Maan vs Elliott Connolly (New Zealand) Round of 16 3:30 PM onwards Judo Men's -81kg Harsh Tokas vs Odysseas Georgakis (Cyprus) Quarterfinal 3:30 PM onwards Judo Women's -70kg Inunganbi Takhellambam vs TBD Quarterfinal 3:45 PM Boxing Women's 57kg Jaismine Lamboria vs Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland) Final (Medal Event) 3:50 PM Bowls Men's Pairs Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar vs England Sectional Play 4:15 PM Boxing Men's 55kg Jadumani Singh vs Jye Dixon (Australia) Final (Medal Event) 4:19 PM Track Cycling Men's 10km Scratch Race Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon Qualification 8:30 PM onwards Judo Various Categories Indian judokas (if qualified) Semifinals 9:00 PM Boxing Women's 51kg Sakshi Chaudhary vs Ruby White (England) Final (Medal Event) 9:15 PM Boxing Women's 60kg Priya Ghanghas vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) Final (Medal Event) 9:30 PM Boxing Women's 70kg Arundhati Choudhary vs Chantelle Reid (England) Final (Medal Event) 10:15 PM Boxing Women's 75kg Lovlina Borgohain vs Emma Sue Greentree (Australia) Final (Medal Event) 10:20 PM Bowls Women's Singles Nayanmoni Saikia vs Bridget Herselman (South Africa) Sectional Play 10:45 PM Track Cycling Men's 10km Scratch Race Indian qualifier(s) Final (If qualified) 10:45 PM Boxing Men's 60kg Sachin Siwach vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (Namibia) Final (Medal Event) 11:15 PM Boxing Men's 80kg Ankush Panghal vs Dimeji Shittu (England) Final (Medal Event) 11:35 PM Athletics Men's Pole Vault Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar Final (Medal Event) 11:45 PM Boxing Men's 90+kg Narender Berwal vs Damar Thomas (England) Final (Medal Event) 11:45 PM Bowls Men's Pairs Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar Semifinal (If qualified) 12:15 AM (August 2) Athletics Men's 5000m Gulveer Singh Final (Medal Event) 1:50 AM (August 2) Athletics Mixed 4x400m Relay Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak Final (Medal Event)

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9: Live telecast

The live telecast of Day 9 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD National in India.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9: Live streaming

The live streaming of Day 9 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Follow all the latest updates from India's Commonwealth Games campaign on August 1 here