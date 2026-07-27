CWG 2026: Bindyarani extends India's medal tally in weightlifting to five

India's Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam added another medal to the country's growing haul at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games by clinching the bronze medal in the women's 58kg weightlifting event on Monday.

The 27-year-old from Manipur registered a total lift of 199kg, comprising 87kg in the snatch and 112kg in the clean and jerk, to finish third behind Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal (229kg) and Canada's Ann-Sophie Taschereau (215kg). Her bronze is India's fifth medal in weightlifting and the country's sixth overall medal at the Games.

Bindyarani's podium finish comes four years after she won silver in the women's 55kg event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, making her a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist.

Who is Bindyarani Devi?

Born on January 27, 1999, in Imphal West, Manipur, Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam is one of India's most accomplished women weightlifters.

She first came into the spotlight after winning gold at the 2019 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Apia before going on to become a regular medallist for India at major international competitions.

Initially competing in the 55kg category, Bindyarani later moved to the 58kg division following the restructuring of international weight classes. The transition was interrupted by a serious knee injury in 2023, but she returned stronger and established herself as one of India's leading medal prospects.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE UPDATES MEDAL TALLY full list India medal winners in all stories Known for her explosive clean and jerk, Bindyarani has built a reputation for recovering from the snatch to climb the standings in major competitions.

From Imphal to the Commonwealth podium

Bindyarani's rise has been marked by consistent success across multiple international competitions.

She won gold at the 2019 South Asian Games and followed it with another gold at the 2019 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. In 2021, she added a silver medal at the Commonwealth Championships before making history at the World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Bindyarani claimed silver in the women's 55kg category with a total lift of 202kg (86kg snatch + 116kg clean and jerk), announcing herself as one of India's premier weightlifters.

ALSO READ: Who is Gyaneshwari Yadav? Indian weightlifter wins silver at CWG 2026 She later moved into the women's 58kg category and won silver at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad with a career-best total of 206kg (91kg snatch + 115kg clean and jerk).

A world champion in clean and jerk

Bindyarani's biggest international breakthrough came at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships, where she won gold in the clean and jerk with a lift of 114kg in the women's 55kg category.

She followed that achievement with a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Championships before securing bronze overall at the 2024 IWF World Cup in Phuket. During the World Cup, she also finished second in the clean and jerk, underlining her strength in the discipline.

These performances have made her one of India's most decorated active women weightlifters and one of the country's most reliable performers on the international stage.

The road to CWG 2026 bronze

Bindyarani entered the Glasgow Commonwealth Games as one of India's leading medal hopes in the women's 58kg category.

She began steadily in the snatch, successfully lifting 83kg, 85kg and 87kg to finish third after the opening discipline.

The Manipuri lifter then cleared 110kg on her opening clean and jerk attempt before successfully lifting 112kg on her second attempt. She was unable to clear 116kg on her final attempt, ending with a 112kg clean and jerk and a total of 199kg, enough to secure the bronze medal.

Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal dominated the competition with 103kg in the snatch and 117kg in the clean and jerk for a Games-record total of 220kg. Canada's Ann-Sophie Taschereau claimed silver with 209kg, while Bindyarani finished comfortably ahead of England's Eliza Pratt, who totalled 196kg.

India's medal count rises to six

Bindyarani Devi's bronze took India's overall medal tally to six at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. The Indian contingent now has one gold, three silver and two bronze medals, with weightlifting accounting for five of those six medals.

India's medal winners at CWG 2026 so far: