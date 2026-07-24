CWG 2026, Boxing full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

India will once again head into the Commonwealth Games boxing competition with high expectations as a strong 14-member squad prepares to take on some of the best fighters from across the Commonwealth in Glasgow.

Boxing has consistently been one of India's most successful sports at the Commonwealth Games, producing several Olympic medallists and world champions over the years. At Glasgow 2026, experienced campaigners like Lovlina Borgohain will be joined by an exciting crop of young boxers aiming to add to India's impressive medal tally.

The competition begins on July 24 and runs until August 1, with bouts taking place at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). Depending on the draw and progression, Indian boxers could fight multiple times before reaching the medal rounds.

India banking on strong mix of experience and youth

India's boxing contingent features a healthy blend of proven international performers and rising stars.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain headlines the squad and enters directly at the quarter-final stage in the women's 75kg division. She will be among India's biggest medal hopes.

ALSO READ: CWG 2026, Swimming full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST) The men's team includes experienced names like Narender Berwal, Kapil Pokhariya, Sumit Kundu, Sachin Siwach and Ankush, while the women's squad features Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Parveen Hooda, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary and Sakshi Chaudhary.

India's complete boxing squad includes:

Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg)

Preeti Pawar (Women's 54kg)

Priya Ghanghas (Women's 60kg)

Parveen Hooda (Women's 65kg)

Jaismine Lamboria (Women's 57kg)

Arundhati Choudhary (Women's 70kg)

Sakshi Chaudhary (Women's 51kg)

Aditya Pratap Singh (Men's 65kg)

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (Men's 55kg)

Sachin Siwach (Men's 60kg)

Sumit Kundu (Men's 70kg)

Ankush (Men's 80kg)

Kapil Pokhariya (Men's 90kg)

Narender Berwal (Men's +90kg)

Medal hopes rest on experienced campaigners

Lovlina Borgohain remains India's biggest medal favourite after consistently performing on the international stage.

Youngsters like Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas and Sachin Siwach will also be looking to convert promising performances into podium finishes.

Heavyweights Narender Berwal and Kapil Pokhariya could also emerge as medal contenders if they negotiate difficult quarter-final encounters.

How boxing works at the Commonwealth Games?

Every bout consists of three rounds, each lasting three minutes, with a one-minute interval between rounds.

Five judges score every contest using the 10-point must system based on:

Clean punches landed

Technical superiority

Defensive skills

Tactical control

Overall dominance

A boxer can also win via knockout or referee stoppage. Athletes compete only against opponents within the same weight category.

Venue

All boxing matches at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will take place at the:

Scottish Event Campus (SEC), Glasgow

India's boxing legacy at the Commonwealth Games

India has enjoyed tremendous success in Commonwealth Games boxing over the past two decades, regularly finishing among the top medal-winning nations.

Several Indian stars, including Vijender Singh, Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki and Lovlina Borgohain, have used the Commonwealth Games as a platform to establish themselves on the world stage.