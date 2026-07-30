CWG 2026: Dilip wins historic para athletics gold, Sreeshankar bags silver

India enjoyed another successful day at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday. Dilip Mahadu Gavit won India’s first men’s para-athletics gold, Mohammed Basil M took silver in the same event, and Murali Sreeshankar claimed his second consecutive men’s long jump silver.

The three medals took India's overall tally to 15 medals (3 gold, 9 silver and 3 bronze), lifting the contingent to eighth place in the medal standings after another productive day across athletics and boxing.

Dilip Gavit becomes India's first male para athletics Commonwealth champion

The biggest moment of the day belonged to Dilip Mahadu Gavit, who produced a breathtaking finish to capture gold in the men's 100m T47.

Running in Lane 7, the 23-year-old from Nashik unleashed a blistering burst over the final 30 metres to clock 10.71 seconds, setting a new Commonwealth Games record and becoming the first Indian male athlete to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in para athletics.

His victory also made him only the second Indian para athlete to win Commonwealth Games gold after Sharmila Dhankar's triumph in the women's shot put F57 earlier in Glasgow.

The T47 category features athletes with unilateral upper-limb impairments while retaining full lower-limb function.

Gavit's journey to the top has been remarkable. His right arm was amputated after a childhood accident when he fell from a mango tree at the age of five. He only began athletics at 17 after being spotted by coach Vajinath Kale at a local competition. The faith shown by his coach has now culminated in one of Indian para sport's greatest moments.

ALSO READ: CWG 2026: Gulveer makes history with 10,000m silver Already an Asian Para Games gold medallist in the 400m T47 from Hangzhou 2022, Gavit has now added Commonwealth Games glory to his growing list of achievements.

Mohammed Basil seals historic Indian one-two

The celebrations doubled when Mohammed Basil M crossed the finish line in 10.83 seconds to secure silver and complete a historic Indian one-two.

Born without his right arm, the Kerala sprinter has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2026. Ironically, Basil had beaten Gavit during the Commonwealth Games selection trials, making the final all the more intriguing.

In Glasgow, however, the pair delivered together, ensuring India occupied both the top two places on the podium.

It marked the second multiple-medal finish for India in para athletics at these Games after Sharmila Dhankar's gold and Shilpa K. Shyla's bronze in the women's shot put F57.

Sreeshankar delivers another Commonwealth podium finish

Shortly before the para athletics heroics, Murali Sreeshankar added another chapter to his remarkable Commonwealth Games story.

The Kerala long jumper produced a best leap of 8.09 metres to clinch silver, becoming the first Indian long jumper to win back-to-back Commonwealth Games medals after also finishing second at Birmingham 2022.

Sreeshankar opened with 8.03m before improving to 8.09m, a jump that briefly placed him in gold-medal position.

Jamaica's Tajay Gayle eventually produced the winning leap of 8.15m, while Scotland's Stephen McKenzie settled for bronze with 8.08m. Fellow Indian Lokesh Satyanathan also impressed, finishing fifth with a best effort of 7.97m.

India climb to 15 medals

The three-medal haul pushed India to 15 medals overall at Glasgow 2026.

India's medal tally after Day 6

Medal Count

Gold 3

Silver 9

Bronze 3

Total 15

India's gold medals have now come through Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (para athletics) and Dilip Mahadu Gavit (para athletics), while the country's medal momentum continues to be driven by weightlifting, athletics and para athletics.

Boxers guarantee six more medals

While the medals are yet to be officially awarded, India's boxing contingent virtually ensured another successful Commonwealth Games campaign.

Sakshi Choudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, Narender Berwal and Jaismine Lamboria all won their quarterfinal bouts to secure semifinal berths and guarantee at least bronze medals.

They joined Lovlina Borgohain, Priya Ghanghas, Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh, taking India's total number of semifinalists to 10.

The feat has already surpassed India's boxing medal tally from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, underlining the depth of the current squad.