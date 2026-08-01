CWG 2026: Flawless boxing semifinals push India's virtual medal tally to 33
With 10 boxers now set to compete for gold on Saturday, India has significantly boosted its medal prospects heading into the closing stages of the Games
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India moved within touching distance of one of its best-ever Commonwealth Games campaigns after all 10 Indian boxers stormed into their respective gold medal bouts on Friday, taking the country's virtual medal tally to 33. The perfect day in the boxing ring came alongside a historic double gold in judo and three more medals in athletics, making it one of India's most successful days at Glasgow 2026.
The biggest breakthrough came in boxing, where every Indian semifinalist emerged victorious to guarantee at least a silver medal. With 10 boxers now set to compete for gold on Saturday, India has significantly boosted its medal prospects heading into the closing stages of the Games.
Those through to the gold medal bouts are Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Sakshi Choudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain, Ankush Panghal, Jadumani Singh, Sachin Siwach and Narender Berwal.
Boxing delivers perfect day, 10 Indians into gold medal bouts
India's boxers enjoyed a flawless day, with all 10 semifinalists winning their contests to book places in Saturday's gold medal matches.
India's Jadumani Singh (left) during his Commonwealth Games 2026 semifinal bout (PIC: PTI)
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Those progressing include:
- Preeti Pawar
- Jaismine Lamboria
- Arundhati Choudhary
- Sakshi Choudhary
- Priya Ghanghas
- Lovlina Borgohain
- Ankush Panghal
- Jadumani Singh
- Sachin Siwach
- Narender Berwal
India is now guaranteed 10 more medals, with every boxer fighting for gold on the final day of the boxing event.
Historic day as Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh deliver India's first judo golds
Indian judo celebrated its greatest-ever Commonwealth Games performance as Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh scripted history with gold medals.
Asmita became the first Indian judoka to win Commonwealth Games gold, defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in the women's 48kg final after a gripping Golden Score contest.
The celebrations continued shortly afterwards when Harsh Singh overcame Australia's Joshua Katz in the men's 60kg final with a Waza-ari victory to claim India's second judo gold—and only the second in Commonwealth Games history.
The twin triumphs marked a watershed moment for Indian judo, which had never produced a Commonwealth champion before Glasgow 2026.
Yamini Mourya settles for silver
India's memorable day in judo continued with Yamini Mourya claiming silver in the women's 57kg category.
After storming into the final with a dominant semifinal display, Yamini went down to England's Acelya Toprak, but still secured a commendable silver to complete a three-medal haul for Indian judo.
Neeraj Chopra wins silver as Yash Vir Singh claims bronze
India celebrated a double podium finish in the men's javelin throw as Neeraj Chopra secured the silver medal while Yash Vir Singh clinched bronze.
Neeraj once again delivered under pressure to finish second in a world-class field, while Yash Vir Singh produced the performance of his career to join the Olympic champion on the podium and ensure India finished with two medals in one of the Games' marquee athletics events.
The result added another memorable chapter to India's rich javelin legacy on the international stage.
Tejaswin Shankar creates history in decathlon
Another landmark achievement arrived on the athletics track as Tejaswin Shankar became the first Indian ever to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men's decathlon.
The national record holder finished with 7,976 points to claim bronze after producing a composed run in the concluding 1500m.
His podium finish represents a significant breakthrough for Indian combined-events athletics.
Indian medal winners on Day 8:
India collected six medals on Friday:
Gold: Asmita Dey (Judo – Women's 48kg), Harsh Singh (Judo – Men's 60kg)
Silver: Yamini Mourya (Judo – Women's 57kg), Neeraj Chopra (Men's Javelin Throw) Bronze: Tejaswin Shankar (Men's Decathlon), Yash Vir Singh (Men's Javelin Throw)
|CWG 2026 medal tally (After Day 8)
|Rank
|Team
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|55
|30
|43
|128
|2
|England
|17
|34
|29
|80
|3
|Canada
|17
|15
|21
|53
|4
|Scotland
|10
|8
|16
|34
|5
|Nigeria
|9
|6
|3
|18
|6
|New Zealand
|7
|10
|8
|25
|7
|South Africa
|7
|9
|9
|25
|8
|Malaysia
|7
|3
|3
|13
|9
|Wales
|6
|6
|12
|24
|10
|India
|5
|12
|6
|23
|11
|Jamaica
|5
|2
|4
|11
|12
|Kenya
|2
|4
|2
|8
|13
|Northern Ireland
|1
|2
|7
|10
|14
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|Dominica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|The Bahamas
|1
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Cyprus
|0
|5
|3
|8
|23
|Uganda
|0
|2
|1
|3
|24
|Singapore
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|1
|2
|25
|Ghana
|0
|1
|1
|2
|27
|Trinidad and Tobago
|0
|0
|3
|3
|28
|Namibia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|Nauru
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|Zambia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|2
|2
|32
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
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Topics : Commonwealth Games
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:27 AM IST