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CWG 2026: Gulveer Singh makes history with medal double in track events

Just days after claiming silver in the 10,000m, the 28-year-old produced another tactically brilliant race to finish third in 13:24.95, completing a historic double in Glasgow.

Gulveer Singh bronze

Gulveer Singh (right) (PIC: PTI)

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 8:53 AM IST

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India's distance-running star Gulveer Singh continued his dream Commonwealth Games campaign by clinching a bronze medal in the men's 5000m final, becoming the first Indian athlete to win two track medals at a single edition of the Commonwealth Games.
 
Just days after claiming silver in the 10,000m, the 28-year-old produced another tactically brilliant race to finish third in 13:24.95, completing a historic double in Glasgow and further cementing his place among India's greatest-ever distance runners.
 
Historic double for Indian athletics
 
Gulveer's bronze is far more significant than another medal on India's tally.
 
The Haryana-born runner has become the first Indian to stand on the podium twice in track events at the same Commonwealth Games, a feat unmatched in the country's athletics history.
 

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After winning silver in the 10,000m earlier in the competition, Gulveer once again delivered when it mattered most, proving his consistency at the highest level against a world-class field.
 
His latest podium finish also capped one of India's finest distance-running campaigns at an international multi-sport event. 
 
Perfectly timed finish seals bronze
 
The race unfolded exactly the way Gulveer had planned.
 
He stayed tucked inside the lead pack throughout the opening stages, refusing to be dragged into unnecessary battles as the pace remained controlled.
 
At the 2,000m mark, Gulveer was comfortably placed in fifth, less than a second behind the leader, patiently conserving energy for his trademark finishing kick.
 
Everything changed when the bell rang for the final lap.
 
The Indian accelerated brilliantly, moving from fifth to third through the opening bend before holding off Kenya's Cornelius Kemboi by a razor-thin 0.04 seconds to secure bronze.
 
Uganda's Mathew Kipsang won gold in 13:23.61, while Australia's Ky Robinson claimed silver in 13:24.70. Gulveer crossed the line in 13:24.95, completing a memorable podium.
 
A journey built on grit
 
Gulveer's rise to becoming India's premier distance runner has been anything but conventional.
 
Raised in a farming family in Sirsa district, Haryana, he initially ran on dirt roads not with dreams of medals, but to clear the physical fitness tests required to join the Indian Army.
 
After successfully enlisting as a soldier, he began competing in inter-unit races, inspired by the same motivations that once drove the legendary Milkha Singh, better food, improved postings and career progression.
 
His breakthrough came quickly.
 
Just three years after entering his first Army race while posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Gulveer became the national champion in the 10,000m at the 2023 National Games.
 
Three years later, he has transformed into India's most accomplished distance runner, delivering historic performances on one of the biggest sporting stages.
 
A Commonwealth Games to remember
 
Glasgow 2026 has firmly established Gulveer Singh as one of the standout Indian athletes of the Games.
 
Winning medals in both the 10,000m and 5,000m against elite international competition highlights not only his endurance but also his race intelligence and finishing ability.
 
His double podium finish will go down as one of the defining stories of India's Commonwealth Games campaign and could inspire a new generation of Indian middle- and long-distance runners.

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First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 8:52 AM IST