CWG 2026, Gymnastics full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

Artistic Gymnastics promises to once again be among the biggest crowd-pullers at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where athletes will combine strength, balance, flexibility and precision in pursuit of medals.

From gravity-defying vaults to elegant beam routines and power-packed performances on the rings, Artistic Gymnastics remains one of the most technically demanding disciplines at any multi-sport event. With medals often decided by fractions of a point, every landing, twist and dismount carries enormous significance.

India will once again field a promising contingent in the sport as it looks to improve on previous Commonwealth Games performances and make a strong impression against traditional powerhouses such as England, Canada, Australia and Scotland.

Artistic Gymnastics: A test of strength and precision

Unlike many sports where speed or distance determines the winner, Artistic Gymnastics is judged on execution, artistry and technical difficulty.

Every routine is evaluated by judges using two separate scores:

Difficulty Score (D-score): Rewards the complexity and risk involved in a gymnast's routine.

Execution Score (E-score): Starts from 10 and deductions are made for mistakes such as poor landings, loss of balance, bent knees or stepping outside the competition area.

The combined score determines the final rankings.

ALSO READ: CWG 2026, Lawn Bowls full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST) Because elite gymnasts continue to increase the difficulty of their routines every year, competitors constantly balance risk with consistency.

Events in Artistic Gymnastics

Women's events

Women compete across four apparatus:

Vault

Uneven Bars

Balance Beam

Floor Exercise

The balance beam remains one of the most challenging events, requiring complete concentration while performing acrobatic skills on a beam only 10 centimetres wide.

Men's events

Men compete across six apparatus:

Floor Exercise

Pommel Horse

Still Rings

Vault

Parallel Bars

Horizontal Bar

Each apparatus tests a different combination of power, coordination, balance and technique.

Different medal events explained

Team All-Around

Nations field multiple gymnasts across every apparatus.

If three gymnasts compete on an apparatus, only the best two scores count towards the team's overall total, placing equal importance on depth and consistency.

Individual All-Around

Gymnasts compete across every apparatus available in their category.

The athlete with the highest combined score is crowned the all-around champion, widely regarded as the most complete gymnast in the competition.

Apparatus Finals

Separate medals are awarded for every apparatus.

A gymnast who specialises in one event can still become a Commonwealth champion even without competing for the all-around title.

What makes Artistic Gymnastics so exciting?

Artistic Gymnastics offers a unique blend of athleticism and artistry.

Fans can expect:

High-flying vaults

Gravity-defying flips and twists

Delicate balance beam routines

Powerful still rings performances

Fast-paced horizontal bar releases

Dramatic floor exercise routines

The smallest mistake, a step on landing or a slight wobble, can cost valuable points, making every performance unpredictable.

India's Artistic Gymnastics squad at CWG 2026

India will be represented by eight gymnasts at Glasgow 2026:

Women's Team

Pranati Nayak

Eshitaa Sunil Rewale

Protisha Samanta

Nishka Agarwal

Men's Team

Tapeswaranath Das

Tapan Mohanty

Kaitheri Puthalath Swathish

Yogeshwar Singh

The squad combines experienced campaigners with emerging talents as India looks to challenge stronger gymnastics nations.

Among them, Pranati Nayak enters the Games as India's most recognisable gymnast after representing the country at major international competitions over the past few years.

India's hopes at Glasgow 2026

While Artistic Gymnastics remains one of the toughest sports at the Commonwealth Games due to the dominance of traditional powers, India has steadily improved its depth in recent years.

The Glasgow Games provide another opportunity for Indian gymnasts to gain valuable international exposure while targeting qualification for individual apparatus finals.