CWG 2026: India's Athletics stars script history with record 16-medal haul

India's athletics contingent delivered one of its finest-ever performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026, finishing with a record 16 medals to spearhead the country's memorable campaign in Glasgow.

After collecting eight medals at the Birmingham 2022 Games, India doubled its athletics tally to 16 medals, marking a remarkable 100 per cent improvement. The haul included 10 medals in athletics and six medals in para athletics, highlighting the growing strength and depth of Indian track and field across both disciplines.

Gulveer Singh headlines historic campaign

The standout performer of India's athletics team was undoubtedly Gulveer Singh.

The distance runner etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Indian man to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m, where he claimed silver.

He followed it up with bronze in the men's 5,000m, becoming the first Indian athlete to win two track medals at the same edition of the Commonwealth Games.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Meet India's medal winners His double podium finish was among the defining moments of India's Glasgow campaign and firmly established him as the country's leading distance runner.

Para athletics delivers breakthrough performances

India's para athletes also enjoyed their most successful Commonwealth Games in recent memory.

Sharmila became the first Indian para athlete to win Commonwealth Games gold in the women's F57 Shot Put, creating history with a sensational performance.

India also secured a memorable double podium in the event as Shilpa Shyla added the bronze medal.

The success continued in the men's F57 Shot Put, where Soman Rana clinched gold while Shubham Juyal took silver, giving India another one-two finish.

The six para athletics medals underlined India's rapid rise in disability sport on the international stage.

Triple jump duo recreate Birmingham success

India once again dominated the men's triple jump.

Praveen Chithravel claimed the silver medal while Selva Prabhu Thirumaran secured bronze, recreating India's double podium finish from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Their performances reaffirmed India's growing consistency in the horizontal jumps.

Athletics becomes India's biggest success story

The athletics team's performances reflected years of steady progress.

While India has traditionally relied on sports such as wrestling, weightlifting and boxing at multi-sport events, Glasgow 2026 showcased the country's emergence as a genuine athletics force.