CWG 2026: India's Parul Chaudhary finishes 13th in women's 5000m final

Indian distance runner Parul Chaudhary endured a disappointing Commonwealth Games campaign, finishing 13th in the women's 5000m final here on Thursday.

The 31-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, whose season and personal best stands at 15:04.26, clocked 15:08.56 to finish outside the top 10.

Australia's Rose Davies and Jessica Hull claimed the gold and silver medals with season-best timings of 14:44.53 and 14:45.01 respectively, while Scotland's Megan Keith also produced a season-best 14:49.10 to take bronze.

The result extended India's wait for its first Commonwealth Games medal in the women's 5000m.

Earlier, Parul, whose pet event is the 3000m steeplechase, had also missed out on a medal in her favourite discipline.

The Hangzhou Asian Games champion in the 5000m had shattered the national record with a time of 15:04.26 while finishing second at the Meeting Nikaia in Nice, France, last month.