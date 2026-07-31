CWG 2026 India vs Pakistan: Neeraj vs Arshad live event time, streaming

One of athletics' greatest modern rivalries is set for another chapter as India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's defending Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem prepare to go head-to-head in the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow tonight.

While medals are at stake, the contest carries an added layer of intrigue. Every meeting between the two Asian superstars has become one of the most anticipated events in global athletics, with fans from both sides of the border eagerly awaiting another battle between two of the finest javelin throwers of this generation.

Another chapter in one of athletics' biggest rivalries

Over the last few years, Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem have elevated Asian javelin throwing to unprecedented heights.

Their rivalry has been defined by mutual respect rather than hostility, but every competition involving the duo inevitably captures global attention. Olympic Games, World Championships, Asian competitions and now the Commonwealth Games have all witnessed memorable contests between the two.

This time, Arshad enters as the defending Commonwealth Games champion, while Neeraj is chasing another CWG gold to add to his already glittering résumé.

Although qualifying positions will count for little once the final begins, both athletes know that a single throw could decide another high-profile India-Pakistan sporting contest.

Neeraj looks to peak when it matters

Neeraj qualified comfortably for the final despite not producing his best throw during qualification.

The Indian star recorded 79.61m to finish fifth overall, opting for a measured approach rather than pushing for maximum distance under difficult conditions at Scotstoun Stadium.

The Olympic champion has often shown his ability to save his best performances for major finals, making him one of the favourites despite finishing outside the top three in qualification.

Joining him in the final are fellow Indians Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, giving India three representatives in the medal round.

Arshad ready to defend his Commonwealth crown

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also advanced to the final and will be determined to retain the Commonwealth title he won four years ago.

The Pakistani thrower has repeatedly proven himself on the biggest stages and remains one of Neeraj's strongest challengers whenever they compete.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Head-to-head before the CWG 2026 final Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem have met 11 times in international competitions, with the Indian star holding a dominant 10-1 advantage in their head-to-head record. With both athletes capable of crossing the 90-metre mark on their day, another thrilling duel could be on the cards in Glasgow.

Nadeem's only win over Neeraj came at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the Pakistani thrower produced an Olympic record 92.97m effort to claim gold. Neeraj settled for silver after registering a best throw of 89.45m.

ALSO READ: Indian Hockey jersey controversy escalates as players question process

World-class field promises thrilling final

While the spotlight will naturally fall on Neeraj and Arshad, the competition extends well beyond the South Asian rivals.

The final features an exceptional lineup that includes:

Anderson Peters (Grenada) – former world champion

Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) – reigning world champion and Olympic medallist

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka) – qualification topper

Douw Smit (South Africa)

Ben East (England)

Keyshawn Strachan (Bahamas)

Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria)

Cameron McEntyre (Australia)

With multiple international medal winners in the field, the battle for the podium is expected to be one of the highest-quality athletics finals of the Games.

Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games 2026 men's javelin throw final: Live streaming and telecast details What time is Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026? Neeraj Chopra will compete in the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday, August 1. The medal event is scheduled to begin at 12:45 AM IST at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

Who will compete alongside Neeraj Chopra in the final?

Neeraj Chopra will be joined by fellow Indians Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in the 12-man final. The field also features Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, Grenada's Anderson Peters, Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, South Africa's Douw Smit, England's Ben East, Australia's Cameron McEntyre, Nigeria's Chinecherem Nnamdi, and the Bahamas' Keyshawn Strachan.

Where to watch the live telecast of the men's javelin throw final in India?

The live telecast of the men's javelin throw final will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada), and DD Sports in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the men's javelin throw final in India?

The live streaming of the men's javelin throw final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.