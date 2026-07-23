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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / CWG 2026, Lawn Bowls full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

CWG 2026, Lawn Bowls full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

India created history at the 2022 Commonwealth Games by winning its first-ever lawn bowls gold medal through the women's fours team of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey.

Putul Sonowal Lawn bowls

Putul Sonowal Lawn bowls

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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India's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games gets underway on Thursday with lawn bowls taking centre stage on the opening day in Glasgow. While several of India's traditional medal-winning sports are absent from this year's streamlined edition of the Games, lawn bowls returns as one of the country's strongest medal prospects following its historic success in Birmingham four years ago.
 
India created history at the 2022 Commonwealth Games by winning its first-ever lawn bowls gold medal through the women's fours team of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey. The men also enjoyed success, claiming silver in the fours event, firmly establishing India as an emerging force in a sport traditionally dominated by Commonwealth nations such as Australia, England and Scotland.
 
 
A chance to build on Birmingham success
 
The Glasgow Games offer India an opportunity to continue that momentum.
 
The competition will be played indoors for the first time in Commonwealth Games history, providing a different challenge compared to Birmingham's outdoor greens. The indoor format is expected to create a more controlled environment while bringing spectators closer to the action.

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On the opening day, India's challenge begins with the men's singles and women's pairs group-stage matches as the team looks to make another deep run.
 
What is lawn bowls?
 
Lawn bowls is a precision sport where players attempt to roll their bowls as close as possible to a smaller white target ball known as the jack.
 
Unlike ordinary balls, lawn bowls are deliberately weighted on one side, meaning they travel along a curved path rather than a straight line. Success depends less on power and more on touch, strategy, patience and reading the playing surface.
 
Players also use tactical shots to knock opponents' bowls away from the jack, making every end a battle of precision and decision-making. 
 
The sport rewards composure under pressure, with tight finishes often decided by the finest of margins.
 
After rewriting history in Birmingham, Indian lawn bowls enters Glasgow carrying far greater expectations than ever before.
 
With proven medal-winning pedigree and growing confidence on the international stage, India's bowlers will be aiming to show that their 2022 success was no one-off and that the country can once again challenge the world's best from the very first day of the Commonwealth Games.  India schedule for Lawn Bowl in Commonwealth Games 2026  
Commonwealth Games 2026 India Lawn Bowl schedule
Date IST Time Event Indian Athlete(s) Stage
July 23 (Thu) 2:00 PM – 8:55 PM Men's Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play
July 23 (Thu) 2:00 PM – 8:55 PM Women's Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Sectional Play
July 24 (Fri) 1:00 PM – 6:45 PM Men's Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play
July 24 (Fri) 1:00 PM – 6:45 PM Women's Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Sectional Play
July 24-25 (Fri) 7:30 PM – 2:45 AM Men's Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play
July 24-25 (Fri) 7:30 PM – 2:45 AM Women's Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Sectional Play
July 25 (Sat) 1:00 PM – 6:45 PM Men's Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play
July 25 (Sat) 1:00 PM – 6:45 PM Women's Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Sectional Play
July 25-26 (Sat) 7:30 PM – 2:40 AM Men's Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play
July 25-26 (Sat) 7:30 PM – 2:40 AM Women's Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Sectional Play
July 26 (Sun) 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM Men's Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play
July 26 (Sun) 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM Women's Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Sectional Play
July 26-27 (Sun) 7:15 PM – 2:25 AM Men's Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play
July 26-27 (Sun) 7:15 PM – 2:25 AM Women's Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Sectional Play
July 27 (Mon) 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM Men's Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play
July 27 (Mon) 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM Women's Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Sectional Play
July 27-28 (Mon) 7:15 PM – 2:25 AM Men's Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play / Semi-final*
July 27-28 (Mon) 7:15 PM – 2:25 AM Women's Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Sectional Play / Semi-final*
July 28 (Tue) 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Men's Singles Putul Sonowal Bronze/Gold Medal Match*
July 28 (Tue) 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Women's Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Bronze/Gold Medal Match*
July 28-29 (Tue) 7:30 PM – 2:25 AM Women's Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional Play
July 29 (Wed) 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM Men's Pairs Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar Sectional Play
July 29 (Wed) 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM Women's Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional Play
July 29-30 (Wed) 7:30 PM – 2:25 AM Men's Pairs Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar Sectional Play
July 29-30 (Wed) 7:30 PM – 2:25 AM Women's Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional Play
July 30 (Thu) 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM Men's Pairs Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar Sectional Play
July 30 (Thu) 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM Women's Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional Play
July 30-31 (Thu) 7:30 PM – 2:25 AM Men's Pairs Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar Sectional Play
July 30-31 (Thu) 7:30 PM – 2:25 AM Women's Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional Play
July 31 (Fri) 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM Men's Pairs Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar Sectional Play
July 31 (Fri) 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM Women's Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional Play
July 31-Aug 1 (Fri) 7:30 PM – 2:25 AM Men's Pairs Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar Sectional Play
July 31-Aug 1 (Fri) 7:30 PM – 2:25 AM Women's Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional Play
August 1 (Sat) 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM Men's Pairs Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar Sectional Play
August 1 (Sat) 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM Women's Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional Play
August 1-2 (Sat) 7:30 PM – 2:25 AM Men's Pairs Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar Sectional Play / Semi-final*
August 1-2 (Sat) 7:30 PM – 2:25 AM Women's Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional Play / Semi-final*
August 2 (Sun) 1:30 PM – 7:45 PM Men's Pairs Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar Bronze/Gold Medal Match*
August 2 (Sun) 1:30 PM – 7:45 PM Women's Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Bronze/Gold Medal Match*
 

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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