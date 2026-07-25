CWG 2026 medal tally: Para lifter Jhandu Kumar opens India's account

The 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, got off to a thrilling start on Day 1 of the tournament on Friday, with a total of 42 medals awarded across 14 events.

India, after multiple close finishes, also managed to open their account on the medal tally as the 29-year-old para powerlifter from Bihar, Jhandu Kumar, handed the country its first medal in Glasgow in the form of a bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event.

India are currently ranked ninth in the medal tally standings, with just one bronze medal to their name officially, despite boxer Lovlina Borgohain already being assured of a medal after receiving a bye to the semifinals of the women's 75 kg event.

According to the medal tally at the end of Day 1, Australia, with six gold, two silver and five bronze medals, are at the top, followed by Nigeria (three gold and three silver medals), hosts Scotland (two gold and two silver medals) and England (one gold, four silver and three bronze medals).

Canada and South Africa were the other two nations to win a gold medal on Friday and are ranked fifth and sixth.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal tally after Day 1 (Top 20)

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 6 2 5 13 2 Nigeria 3 3 0 6 3 Scotland 2 2 0 4 4 England 1 4 3 8 5 Canada 1 0 2 3 6 South Africa 1 0 2 3 7 New Zealand 0 2 0 2 8 Wales 0 1 0 1 9 India 0 0 1 1 10 Malaysia 0 0 1 1 11 Northern Ireland 0 0 0 0 12 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 13 Kenya 0 0 0 0 14 Singapore 0 0 0 0 15 Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 0 0 16 Uganda 0 0 0 0 17 Cyprus 0 0 0 0 18 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 19 Samoa 0 0 0 0 20 Barbados 0 0 0 0

Why has Lovlina's medal not been added to India's medal tally yet?

While Jhandu Kumar's bronze medal is technically India's second medal in Glasgow, the official tally still reads just one medal, as it is the only medal that has officially been awarded to India so far.

Lovlina has been assured of a medal, but she has not yet been awarded one. If she wins her semifinal bout on July 31, she will advance to the final, where she will have the chance to fight for the gold medal. In that case, either a silver or a gold medal will be added to India's account.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Day 2 schedule, live time (IST), streaming If Lovlina loses her semifinal bout, she will then be awarded a bronze medal. That means, as long as Lovlina remains in contention in her event, she will not be awarded a medal, and until then, it will not be added to India's tally.

How India opened its medal account on Day 1

India opened their medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 through Jhandu Kumar, who won bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event. The Bihar para athlete successfully lifted 181 kg on his opening attempt and 190 kg on his second lift before failing to clear 196 kg in his final attempt. His best lift of 190 kg earned him 130.9 points and a place on the podium.

Nigeria's Idris Riluwan claimed the gold medal, while England's Matthew Harding took silver, leaving Jhandu to secure India's first medal of the Glasgow Games with a bronze finish.