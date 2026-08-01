CWG 2026: Neeraj, Yash hand India double podium as medal tally rises to 23

India's athletics contingent produced another memorable night at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal and Yash Vir Singh claimed bronze in the men's javelin throw final, handing the country a sensational double podium finish in one of the marquee events of the Games.

The two medals lifted India's overall tally to 23 medals (5 gold, 12 silver and 6 bronze), keeping the nation in 10th place on the medal standings heading into the penultimate day of competition.

Double delight in Glasgow

All eyes were on India's star athelete Neeraj Chopra as he renewed his rivalry with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, but it was Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage who stole the show with a Games-winning throw of 89.75m.

Neeraj responded with a season-best effort of 85.83m, which proved enough for the silver medal after a consistent series of throws in difficult conditions. While he narrowly missed out on adding another Commonwealth Games gold to his collection, the former Olympic champion once again demonstrated why he remains among the world's elite javelin throwers.

Neeraj Chopra (PIC: Reuters) The bigger surprise came from Yash Vir Singh, who produced the performance of his career when it mattered most. The young Indian uncorked a personal-best 85.41m on his final attempt to leap onto the podium and secure the bronze medal, completing India's memorable two-three finish behind Pathirage.

Medal Athlete Event Gold Asmita Dey Judo – Women's 48kg Gold Harsh Singh Judo – Men's 60kg Silver Yamini Mourya Judo – Women's 57kg Silver Neeraj Chopra Athletics – Men's Javelin Throw Bronze Tejaswin Shankar Athletics – Men's Decathlon Bronze Yash Vir Singh Athletics – Men's Javelin Throw

Yash Vir announces himself on the big stage

While Neeraj's medal came as little surprise, Yash Vir's bronze could prove to be one of the defining moments of India's athletics campaign.

The 24-year-old held his nerve against an elite field featuring former world champions Anderson Peters and Keshorn Walcott to register the biggest international result of his career.

ALSO READ: Asmita Dey, Harsh script history with India's 1st-ever judo CWG gold medals His late surge highlighted India's growing depth in men's javelin, with three Indians reaching the final and two eventually standing on the podium.

Medal tally reaches 23

The twin athletics medals capped another rewarding day for the Indian contingent.

India's medal tally now stands at:

Gold: 5

Silver: 12

Bronze: 6

Total: 23

The haul keeps India 10th in the overall standings while setting up an exciting final day, with several medal opportunities still to come.

Historic day beyond the javelin

Friday had already turned into one of India's finest days of the Games even before the javelin final.

Indian judo celebrated a historic breakthrough as Asmita Dey became the country's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo champion before Harsh Singh followed suit to win a second historic gold. Yamini Mourya added a silver medal in the women's 57kg category.

Athletics also witnessed another milestone with Tejaswin Shankar scripting history by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the decathlon after claiming bronze.

Meanwhile, Indian boxing enjoyed a flawless outing as all 10 semifinalists won their respective bouts, ensuring India will contest 10 gold medal matches on the final day of competition.