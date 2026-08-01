CWG 2026: Praveen, Selva secure double podium finish to recreate Birmingham

India continued its remarkable run in the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games as Praveen Chithravel claimed the silver medal and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran secured bronze at Glasgow 2026 on Saturday.

Praveen produced his best jump of 16.58m on his fourth attempt to finish second behind Jamaica's Jordan Scott, who struck gold with a leap of 16.72m. Selva Prabhu responded with 16.52m on his fifth attempt to edge New Zealand's Ethan Olivier (16.50m) and complete India's memorable double podium finish.

The result ensured India won two medals in the men's triple jump for the second successive Commonwealth Games. While Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker had created history by winning gold and silver, respectively, in Birmingham in 2022, Praveen and Selva carried forward that legacy in Glasgow with silver and bronze, reaffirming India's emergence as one of the world's strongest nations in the event.

Who is Praveen Chithravel?

Born on September 12, 2001, in Tamil Nadu, Praveen Chithravel has developed into one of India's finest triple jumpers over the past few years.

Praveen first came into the national spotlight after winning the bronze medal at the 2018 World Under-20 Championships, becoming one of India's brightest young prospects in athletics. His powerful take-off and ability to consistently produce long jumps quickly established him as one of the country's leading horizontal jumpers.

Since then, he has represented India at the Asian Games, World Athletics Championships and Diamond League competitions, competing regularly against some of the world's best athletes. He has also won multiple medals at the National Inter-State Championships and Federation Cup, consistently remaining among India's top-ranked triple jumpers.

At the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Praveen narrowly missed out on a medal despite producing a leap of 16.89m, finishing fourth behind compatriots Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker. Glasgow, therefore, presented an opportunity for redemption, and the Tamil Nadu athlete made the most of it by climbing onto the Commonwealth podium for the first time.

Who is Selva Prabhu Thirumaran?

Selva Prabhu Thirumaran has quietly established himself as one of India's most dependable triple jumpers through years of consistent performances on the domestic circuit.

Also hailing from Tamil Nadu, Selva earned recognition after regularly finishing among the country's leading jumpers in national competitions before breaking into the Indian team. His steady improvement over the past few seasons earned him selection for major international championships, where he continued to enhance his reputation.

Unlike many explosive jumpers, Selva has built his success on consistency. His ability to improve through competitions and produce his best effort under pressure has made him a valuable member of India's athletics squad.

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How the final unfolded

Praveen and Selva remained among the leading contenders from the opening round of the competition.

Praveen began with a jump of 16.05m before slipping back with 15.64m on his second attempt. He recovered strongly with 16.31m in the third round before producing his best effort of 16.58m in the fourth, a leap that eventually secured the silver medal.

He followed it with 16.40m in the fifth round before fouling his final attempt, comfortably holding on to second place behind Jordan Scott.

Selva opened with 15.87m and steadily improved to 16.17m and 16.43m in the next two rounds. After fouling his fourth attempt, he responded with the jump of his competition: 16.52m in the fifth round to move ahead of Ethan Olivier in the battle for bronze.

His final jump measured 16.08m, enough to seal third place by just two centimetres over the New Zealander.

Scott remained the class of the field throughout the final, producing 16.72m to win Jamaica's gold medal.

India's triple jump success story continues

India has transformed itself into one of the leading nations in men's triple jump over the past decade.

The breakthrough came at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, where Eldhose Paul became the first Indian to win the event's gold medal with a leap of 17.03m, while Abdulla Aboobacker secured silver with 17.02m to complete a historic one-two finish. Praveen had finished fourth in that competition, narrowly missing the podium.

Four years later, the faces on the podium changed, but India's dominance remained intact. Praveen finally earned the Commonwealth medal that had eluded him in Birmingham, while Selva celebrated his maiden Games podium as the duo ensured India once again left the men's triple jump with two medals.