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CWG 2026: Tapan, Yogeshwar qualify for men's all-around gymnastics final

Mohanty totalled 71.700 points, while Yogeshwar was close behind at 71.400. Both secured berths in the 24-man all-around final, subject to the two-per-country qualification rule

Yogeshwar Singh

Yogeshwar Singh

Press Trust of India Glasgow
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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India's Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh qualified for the men's all-around final after finishing 17th and 18th respectively in the artistic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

Mohanty totalled 71.700 points, while Yogeshwar was close behind at 71.400. Both secured berths in the 24-man all-around final, subject to the two-per-country qualification rule.

In the apparatus events, Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath was named second reserve for the rings final after scoring 12.450, while Yogeshwar was also second reserve in the vault with 12.600.

India finished seventh in the men's team competition with a cumulative score of 208.550, trailing champions Canada by 32.850 points. Canada won the gold with 241.400, while England (238.250) and Australia (235.650) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

 

India had topped the team standings with 208.550 points after the completion of Subdivision 2. However, Canada, England and Australia overtook them during Subdivision 3, pushing the Indian team down to seventh in the final standings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Commonwealth Games

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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