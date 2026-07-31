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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / CWG 2026: Tejaswin Shankar climbs to second in decathlon after High Jump

CWG 2026: Tejaswin Shankar climbs to second in decathlon after High Jump

After five completed events, Warner is leading the charts with 4353 points while the Indian is not far behind at 4339 points

Tejaswin Shankar at CWG 2026 (PIC: PTI)

Tejaswin Shankar at CWG 2026 (PIC: PTI)

Press Trust of India Glasgow
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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Tejaswin Shankar cleared a top-ranking 2.15m in his signature high jump event, scooping up 944 crucial points to hold second place behind Canada's Damian Warner in the Commonwealth Games men's decathlon on Thursday.

After five completed events, Warner is leading the charts with 4353 points while the Indian is not far behind at 4339 points. At the halfway stage, England's Sammy Ball with a score of 4249 is good 90 points behind the second placed Tejaswin.

While Warner had two 1000 points plus efforts in the 100m (1044 points clocking 10.21 seconds) and Long Jump (1002 points with 7.77m effort), Tejaswin logged 944 points in High Jump and 1015 points in Long Jump (7.82 metres).

 

He lost a bit of momentum in the 100m where his timing of 10.96s fetched him only 870 points. In his weakest event shot put, the Indian's effort was a mediocre 13.09 and got him only 673 points.

In the 400m, he timed 49.51s to finish fifth which got him 837 points to keep him close on heels of Warner. On Friday, Tejaswin will take part in pole vault and javelin events.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:40 AM IST