Datanomics: Creating history on 64 squares as Vaishali Rameshbabu shines
In the last decade, Ukraine won two Women's World Champions, followed by one champion each from Hungary, Bulgaria and Russia
Yash Kumar Singhal
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Chess grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu recently became the first Indian player to win the Women’s Candidates tournament, qualifying for the Women’s World Championship match against China’s Ju Wenjun. This marks the first time Indian players will be participating in the World Championship Match for both men’s and women’s chess — a feat previously achieved by the erstwhile Soviet Union, Russia and China.
Topics : CHESS World Chess Championship Chess World Cup