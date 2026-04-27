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Datanomics: Creating history on 64 squares as Vaishali Rameshbabu shines

In the last decade, Ukraine won two Women's World Champions, followed by one champion each from Hungary, Bulgaria and Russia

Chess grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu
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Chess grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu

Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 10:36 PM IST

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Chess grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu recently became the first Indian player to win the Women’s Candidates tournament, qualifying for the Women’s World Championship match against China’s Ju Wenjun.  This marks the first time Indian players will be participating in the World Championship Match for both men’s and women’s chess — a feat previously achieved by the erstwhile Soviet Union, Russia and China. 
 
India 6th country to win Women’s Candidates
 
Players from the erstwhile Soviet Union won the Women’s Candidates tournament 13 consecutive times from 1952 to 1988. Chinese player Xie Jun won the Candidates in 1990, becoming the first non-Soviet woman to win the tournament. 
 
Players from Georgia, Hungary, Russia and now India have also won the tournament. 
 
Erstwhile Soviet Union still record-holder
 
Players from the erstwhile Soviet Union won the Women’s World Championship title from 1950 to 1991. Since 1991, China has taken the lead, with players from the country becoming the World Champions in 26 out of 35 years.  
In the last decade, Ukraine won two Women's World Champions, followed by one champion each from Hungary, Bulgaria and Russia. 
 
Topics : CHESS World Chess Championship Chess World Cup