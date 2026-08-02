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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Dipa Karmakar calls Asmita Dey's CWG 2026 gold a moment of immense pride

Dipa Karmakar calls Asmita Dey's CWG 2026 gold a moment of immense pride

Asmita Dey staged a remarkable comeback to clinch the women's 48kg judo gold medal, defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a thrilling golden score contest at the Commonwealth Games 2026

Judoka Asmita Dey (PIC: Reuters)

Judoka Asmita Dey (PIC: PTI)

ANI Others
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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Olympian Dipa Karmakar hailed Asmita Dey's historic Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo, calling it a moment of immense pride for the nation.

She praised Asmita's achievement as a reflection of the rich sporting talent from the North East and said the victory would have made her late father extremely proud.

Karmakar congratulated the young judoka and wished her continued success ahead.

Asmita Dey staged a remarkable comeback to clinch the women's 48kg judo gold medal, defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a thrilling golden score contest at the Commonwealth Games.

"Huge congratulations to the entire nation on this historic first gold medal in judo (48 kg category). I was overjoyed when I saw the news last night; I cannot put into words how proud I feel. The North East is home to so much talent, and Asmita, who hails from the region, has fulfilled her father's dream. Although her father is no longer with us, wherever he is, he would be incredibly proud. I extend my very best wishes to her," Karmakar told ANI.

 

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The contest remained tightly fought throughout, with both judokas battling for control and neither giving the other much room to attack.

Quach struck first with a throw to take the lead, but Asmita responded under pressure. After receiving a Shido penalty, the Indian stepped up her aggression and produced a quick throw to level the scores. The bout remained locked at the end of regulation time, forcing the contest into Golden Score.

With the first score in extra time deciding the winner, Asmita held her nerve and executed a well-timed throw near the edge of the mat to secure the decisive point and seal a memorable gold medal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 9:35 AM IST