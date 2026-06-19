Doha Dimaond League: Neeraj Chopra eyes fresh start after injury-hit season

After nine months away from competition and months of rehabilitation, Neeraj Chopra is ready to throw again.

The Olympic and world champion will make his long-awaited return at the Doha Diamond League on Friday, marking his first competitive appearance since an injury-plagued outing at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. The 28-year-old has admitted that competing in Tokyo while carrying a back problem was a mistake, but believes the difficult experience has left him better prepared for the challenges ahead.

For one of India's most celebrated athletes, the road back has been longer than expected. What initially appeared to be a lower back issue soon became part of a broader battle with multiple niggles that forced him to delay the start of his 2026 season.

"I had some injury last year before Tokyo World Championship. We worked a lot and also competed in Tokyo, but I don't think that was a good decision because I already know that I have some problem. But that was the last competition (of 2025), so I decided to compete there," Chopra said ahead of the season opener in Doha.

The decision did not pay off. Chopra finished eighth in Tokyo with a throw of 84.03 metres, one of the most disappointing results of his career. In the months that followed, he focused on recovery rather than competition.

"In an athlete's life, if there is one injury we try to save that injury and then we feel another one. I had in my ankle, then somewhere in shoulder, then I sat together with my team and my physio and then we work on every part."

Now, after months of treatment and training, Chopra believes he is ready to compete again.

"I feel really good and fit, let's see tomorrow."

Doha remains a special venue

The return takes place at a venue that holds special memories for Chopra.

It was in Doha in May 2025 that he finally crossed the much-anticipated 90-metre barrier, launching the javelin to 90.23m under the guidance of legendary Czech thrower Jan Zelezny.

Yet Chopra remains his own toughest critic.

Looking back at the throw that made headlines around the world, he feels it was far from perfect.

"Technically, that throw was not that good, it was really fast from the arm but if I had done better with my lower body, that may be (added) two to three metre more."

Instead of revisiting his record throw, Chopra says he often studies a different aspect of his performances.

"I really like my qualification round throws in the Olympics or World Championships because I feel really relaxed and throw far. But whenever I compete in finals or in main competition, I always try really hard, very aggressive, then I forget my technique.

"I really like to see my qualification round throws as they are technically better."

A new chapter after Zelezny

The upcoming season will also be Chopra's first full campaign since ending his coaching partnership with Zelezny earlier this year.

The association helped Chopra achieve one of the biggest milestones of his career, but he felt it was time to move in a different direction.

"Zlezny was a great athlete and he was a really good coach also. We worked on a few specific things, I'm happy that I broke 90m under him."

However, Chopra said practical considerations and a desire to trust his own instincts influenced the decision.

"I had to stay in one place to hold the season, that was not possible for me. So we decided after Tokyo World Championships maybe I need to work with my ideas, so work with an Indian coach."

He has since reunited with Jaiveer Chaudhary, the coach who first guided him into the sport.

"He is my senior. I started javelin throw with him so he knows my story from last 15-16 years. He knows my training plans and everything, so now we work on my technique."

Rather than making major technical changes, Chopra said the focus is on refining what already comes naturally.

"We are not working anything specific, very deep on anything. I'm working on my natural technique."

Busy season awaits

Although 2026 does not feature an Olympics or World Championships, Chopra expects little respite.

The Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Asian Games in Japan remain major targets, and he expects fierce competition at both events.

The Commonwealth Games field is likely to feature Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who recently threw 92.62m, Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott and former world champion Anderson Peters.

"All of them have thrown 90m, so Commonwealth Games will not be less (competitive) than Olympics or World Championships, it will be a really tough competition," Chopra said.

He also plans to compete at the Asian Games later in the year.

Learning to work with the wind

Doha's conditions have often produced huge throws, with favourable winds helping athletes achieve some of the longest distances in the sport's history.

Chopra believes understanding those conditions is as important as physical preparation.

"Sometime, I also throw against the wind here that was not good. We really need to understand how we can use the wind."

"In javelin throw, we can use wind for runway speed, it really helps. Also, if we point up (the spear) a little bit high and the wind pushes a little bit from behind the javelin, then it helps."

"But if you throw really flat, then I don't think so it (wind) will help you. So, you need your mind to throw if you want to use wind."

After months of recovery and reflection, Chopra now has a chance to put those lessons into practice. The medals and major championships can wait. For now, simply being back on the runway may be his biggest victory.