Enhanced Games: Everything to know about 'Steroid Olympics' in Las Vegas

The sporting world is set for one of its most controversial experiments yet as the inaugural Enhanced Games take place in Las Vegas this weekend.

Unlike the Olympics or World Championships, athletes competing at the Enhanced Games are allowed to use certain performance-enhancing substances under medical supervision, a concept that has sparked fierce global debate and earned the event the nickname “Steroid Olympics.”

The competition will feature events in track, swimming, weightlifting and strongman disciplines, with 42 athletes reportedly set to compete at a specially-built indoor arena at Resorts World.

What makes the Enhanced Games different?

The biggest difference between the Enhanced Games and traditional elite sport lies in its anti-doping policy. Athletes competing in the event are permitted to use substances that are banned under rules set by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), provided those substances are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Organisers argue that the Games embrace “science, innovation, and measurable performance enhancement under regulated conditions,” while critics believe the event threatens the integrity and safety of modern sport.

Enhanced Games co-founder Christian Angermayer defended the concept, saying: “We’re only allowing medically approved drugs with a doctor together.” He also insisted that the organisers believe the model is safe under controlled conditions.

Who created the Enhanced Games?

The idea reportedly came from Australian entrepreneur Aron D'Souza after observing steroid use in gyms across the United States.

The project later attracted major investors and business figures, including biotech billionaire Christian Angermayer and investment banker Maximilian Martin, who now serves as chief executive.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: PBKS, KKR, GT rankings; Orange, Purple Cap holders The event has also received backing from cryptocurrency investors and venture capital firms, including investment company 1789 Capital, which is linked to Donald Trump Jr.

Enhanced Games athlete in photo is James “The Missile” Magnussen. Australian swimmer with an Olympic silver medal. Said he’d “juice to the gills” if offered $1m to break 50m freestyle record of 20.88. Enhanced Games agreed. This vid of him is most viewed on its YouTube channel… https://t.co/PsiP32qtGs pic.twitter.com/nDPtptrxGu — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) May 22, 2026

Why are athletes joining?

Organisers claim the Games offer athletes greater financial rewards and more freedom over their bodies compared to traditional sporting systems. A total prize pool of $25 million is reportedly on offer, with athletes able to earn up to $1 million for breaking recognised world records.

Supporters of the event also argue that current anti-doping systems are ineffective and that regulated enhancement may be safer than underground doping practices.

Angermayer criticised the current sporting structure, saying: “The IOC makes billions literally on their back, they should share these billions with the athletes.”

Which British athletes are competing?

Among the most high-profile names participating is Ben Proud, the Olympic silver medallist in the 50m freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Proud retired from international swimming in 2025 before joining the Enhanced Games project, fully aware that it would effectively end any return to elite Olympic competition.

Speaking about his decision, Proud said: “I realise I’m giving up a lot.”

Other British athletes involved include swimmer Emily Barclay and sprinter Reece Prescod, both of whom also stepped away from traditional international competition.

Which global stars are taking part?

The athlete lineup also includes several Olympic medallists and world champions. One of the biggest names is American sprinter Fred Kerley, an Olympic silver and bronze medallist in the 100m.

Australian swimmer James Magnusson, Ukrainian swimmer Andriy Govorov and American Olympic champions Cody Miller and Hunter Armstrong are also expected to compete.

Greek-Bulgarian swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev previously recorded a 50m freestyle time under Enhanced Games conditions that was faster than the official world record, although it was not recognised officially.

Why are the Games facing criticism?

The backlash from anti-doping agencies and sporting bodies has been severe.

UK Anti-Doping chief executive Jane Rumble strongly criticised the event, stating: “There is no safe way to dope.” She added that the Games “fly very much in the face of fair play.”

International Olympic Committee described the concept as “dangerous and irresponsible,” while World Athletics president Sebastian Coe reportedly labelled the idea “moronic.” USADA chief Travis Tygart also dismissed the event as a “Clown Show.”

The bigger debate around the Enhanced Games

At the centre of the controversy is a wider debate about fairness, athlete welfare and the future of elite sport. Supporters believe scientific enhancement under medical supervision could improve athlete recovery and create a new era of human performance.

Critics, however, argue that allowing performance-enhancing drugs undermines the very foundation of fair competition while exposing athletes to long-term health risks.

Whether the Enhanced Games become a lasting alternative to traditional sport or remain a controversial one-off experiment may depend entirely on what happens in Las Vegas this weekend.