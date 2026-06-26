FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Pakistan hockey match live time, streaming

India's men's hockey team will look to climb to seventh in the FIH Pro League standings when it faces Pakistan in its penultimate match of the season at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Friday.

The contest comes just four days after India edged Pakistan 4-3 in a thrilling encounter and less than 24 hours after Craig Fulton's side suffered a shootout defeat against England following a 2-2 draw in regulation time. With only two matches left in the campaign, both teams will be eager to end the season on a positive note.

India seek greater control

India have shown plenty of attacking intent during the London leg, but defensive lapses have prevented them from converting promising performances into victories. Against England, Dilpreet Singh scored twice to help India recover for a 2-2 draw before the hosts claimed the bonus point in the shootout. Earlier this week, Pakistan punished India's penalty-corner defence by scoring all three of their goals from set-pieces despite ending up on the losing side.

Fulton will demand a more disciplined defensive display while expecting experienced players Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad to dictate possession and ease the pressure on the backline. Another victory over Pakistan would not only boost confidence ahead of the final match against England but also lift India above Spain into seventh place with 17 points.

Pakistan seek first points after encouraging displays

Pakistan's position at the bottom of the Pro League standings does not fully reflect the competitiveness they have shown in recent matches. Despite losing all 14 games, they pushed India all the way in their previous meeting and have repeatedly troubled opponents through swift counterattacks and well-executed penalty corners.

ALSO READ: How Julian Naglesmann helped Germany forget the ghosts of 2018 and 2022 The challenge for the young side has been sustaining that intensity over the full 60 minutes and turning promising passages of play into points. With only two matches remaining, Pakistan will view another meeting with India as an opportunity to snap their losing streak and provide further evidence that the team is moving in the right direction.

More than just three points

Although neither side is in contention for the Pro League title, the fixture carries significance beyond the standings. Pakistan have already been condemned to relegation to the Nations Cup next season after their winless campaign, making this encounter an opportunity to restore pride and finish strongly.

For India, the match provides another chance to fine-tune combinations, test tactical adjustments, and tighten defensive organisation before attention turns to the Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games later this year. A victory would also improve India's position in the Pro League standings by moving them above Spain into seventh place.

For Pakistan, another competitive display against one of the world's leading teams would offer encouragement despite a difficult campaign and provide momentum heading into the next phase of the team's rebuilding process.

FIH Pro League 2026: Results of all India matches

Date Venue Opponent Result 11 Feb 2026 Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Belgium Lost 1-3 12 Feb 2026 Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Argentina Lost 0-8 14 Feb 2026 Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Belgium Lost 2-4 15 Feb 2026 Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Argentina Lost 2-4 21 Feb 2026 Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart Spain Lost 0-2 22 Feb 2026 Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart Australia Drew 2-2 (Won SO 5-4) 24 Feb 2026 Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart Spain Drew 1-1 (Won SO 4-3) 25 Feb 2026 Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart Australia Drew 1-1 (Lost SO 1-3) 14 Jun 2026 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam Netherlands Lost 2-3 17 Jun 2026 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam Germany Won 3-1 18 Jun 2026 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam Germany Lost 1-2 21 Jun 2026 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam Netherlands Won 3-2 23 Jun 2026 Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London Pakistan Won 4-3 26 Jun 2026 Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London England Drew 2-2 (Lost SO 1-4)

FIH Pro League 2026: Results of all Pakistan matches

Date Venue Opponent Result 10 Dec 2025 Santiago del Estero Hockey Club, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina Netherlands Lost 2-5 12 Dec 2025 Santiago del Estero Hockey Club, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina Argentina Lost 2-3 13 Dec 2025 Santiago del Estero Hockey Club, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina Netherlands Lost 3-7 15 Dec 2025 Santiago del Estero Hockey Club, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina Argentina Lost 1-5 10 Feb 2026 Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart, Australia Australia Lost 2-3 11 Feb 2026 Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart, Australia Germany Lost 2-5 13 Feb 2026 Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart, Australia Australia Lost 0-3 14 Feb 2026 Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart, Australia Germany Lost 1-6 13 Jun 2026 Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium Belgium Lost 1-7 14 Jun 2026 Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium Spain Lost 1-5 19 Jun 2026 Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium Belgium Lost 0-6 20 Jun 2026 Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium Spain Lost 2-4 23 Jun 2026 Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London, England India Lost 3-4 24 Jun 2026 Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London, England England Lost 1-2

FIH Pro League 2026: Points table

Rank Country Played Wins Draws SO-Bonus Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Belgium 14 11 2 1 1 52 22 30 36 2 England 14 7 5 5 2 37 25 12 31 3 Australia 14 9 2 1 3 33 20 13 30 4 Netherlands 14 6 5 0 3 40 32 8 23 5 Argentina 14 6 2 1 6 37 33 4 21 6 Germany 14 5 2 2 7 33 37 -4 19 7 Spain 14 4 2 1 8 30 35 -5 15 8 India 14 3 4 1 7 24 38 -14 14 9 Pakistan 14 0 0 0 14 21 65 -44 0

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in hockey

Total matches: 183

India won: 71

Pakistan won: 83

Draws: 28

FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Pakistan full squads

India squad for FIH Pro League 2026: Suraj Karkera, Pawan, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage

Pakistan squad for FIH Pro League 2026: Abdul Manan, Abdul Rehman, Abdullah Muhammad, Afraz, Ahmad Arbaz, Ali Basharat, Ali Ghazanfar, Ali Mubashar, Ammad Muhammad, Bashir Usama, Butt Ammad, Hammadudin Muhammad, Hayat Zikriya, Khan Abdullah Ishtiaq, Khan Sufyan, Liaqat Arshad, Mahmood Abu, Manzoor Junaid, Nadeem Ahmad, Nadeem Khan, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Rana Waleed, Raza Ali, Shahid Hannan, Shakeel Moin, Umair Sattar, Ur-Rehman Muneeb, Waqar

FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Pakistan live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Pakistan match in the FIH Pro League 2026 be played?

The India vs Pakistan match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will be played on Friday, June 26.

What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the FIH Pro League 2026?

The India vs Pakistan match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.

What time will the India vs Pakistan match in the FIH Pro League 2026 begin?

The India vs Pakistan match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will kick off at 10.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan match in the FIH Pro League 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match in the FIH Pro League 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.