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FIH Pro League: India defeat Pakistan 7-1, register biggest win of campaign

A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Friday.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 1:02 AM IST

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A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Friday.

In their previous fixture, India were held 2-2 by hosts England in regulation time, but then lost 1-4 in the shootout.

In their earlier meeting, India clinched a 4-3 win against Pakistan, courtesy goals from Abhishek, Nilakanta, Sukhjeet and Rajinder.

India will take on England in their final match here on Sunday.

In the match against Pakistan on Friday, India secured a penalty corner in the ninth minute, but Harmanpreet's flick was denied by the Pakistan defence.

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Pakistan shocked India by taking the lead in the 13th minute when Abu Mahmmod converted a penalty corner with a powerful flick.

 

India responded back in the 20th minute, when Harmanpreet's flick was neatly deflected in by Sukhjeet from a set piece.

India secured another penalty corner in the 26th minute and this time Harmanpreet scored, finding the top corner of the Pakistan goal. 

India earned another penalty corner in the 29th minute but failed to capitalise on the chance.

India had six penalty corners in the first 30 minutes against Pakistan's one.

India secured back-to-back penalty corners four minutes into the third quarter which resulted in a stroke and vice-captain Hardik Singh made no mistake from the spot.

Pakistan secured two penalty corners in quick succession but faltered, resulting in India's fourth goal from a counter-attack through Jugraj Singh after being fed by Dilpreet Singh.

Abhishek made the scoreline 5-1 in favour in the 41st minute with a superb reverse hit after receiving a fine ball from Sukhjeet.

Pakistan had another penalty corner soon but wasted the chance.

India secured four back-to-back penalty corners in the 44th minute and Rajkumar Pal scored from a rebound from the last set piece.

India secured another penalty corner in the 50th minute, but they miscued the opportunity.

Dilpreet Singh extended India's lead with a fine scoop goal from in front after being brilliantly fed by Mandeep Singh in the 54th minute.

Pakistan secured two consecutive penalty corners seconds later but lacked firepower to breach the Indian defence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Hockey Team

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 1:02 AM IST

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