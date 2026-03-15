FIH Women's Hockey WC Qualifiers: IND lose 0-2 to ENG but qualify for WC

The Indian women's hockey team lost 0-2 against the higher-ranked England to finish runners-up in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still managed to qualify for this year's mega-event, here on Saturday.

World No. 6 England scored through a penalty corner conversion by Grace Balsdon in the 13th minute before doubling their lead through a field strike from Elizabeth Neal in the 43rd minute.

The Indians, ranked ninth in the world, tried their heart and soul throughout the entire 60 minutes but failed to break the resolute English defence.

Besides champions England, runner-up India and Scotland, who defeated Italy 1-0, qualified from this event for the World Cup.

This edition of the World Cup will be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 14 to 30 along side the men's tournament.

India began the game on the front foot with Navneet Kaur helping her side earn a penalty corner within the opening two minutes.

However, her drag-flick from the resulting set piece was kept out by the England goalkeeper.

The hosts showed great discipline, maintaining a solid defensive shape while also making inroads on the end of the field.

However, England grew into the game towards the end of the first quarter, earning a penalty corner with two minutes to go.

Balsdon made the most of that opportunity, finding the back of the net with her drag-flick and scoring her fifth goal from a penalty corner in this tournament to give England the lead.

The second quarter began in a similar manner, with both the teams not giving much away in this engaging contest.

With eight circle penetrations in the first half, India were asking questions to the England defence but didn't really test the rival goalkeeper, allowing the visitors to hold onto their one-goal advantage at half time.

With the lead, England controlled the tempo of the game by neatly working the ball and maintaining possession.

India had a few opportunities to pile on the pressure, but the visitors stood firm at the back.

England eventually doubled their lead courtesy Neal (43rd). The midfielder was fortunate as her effort deflected off an Indian defender before finding its way past Bichu Devi, giving the visitors a 2-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.

India continued to push forward in search of goals that would get them back into the game.

With the scoreline in their favour, England remained positive in their approach and ensured they don't go into a shell to give the hosts an opportunity.

It was a free-flowing final quarter as India earned a penalty corner in the dying minutes. but they couldn't find the back of the net.