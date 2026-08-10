FIH World Cup: PAK hand head coach role to goalkeeping coach Bob Veldhof

In what appears to be a setback for Pakistan ahead of the FIH World Cup, the national federation has elevated its goalkeeping coach Bob Johan Veldhof to the position of head coach, after Herman Kruis returned to the Netherlands to continue with his existing assignment.

Just hours before the Pakistan squad departed for the World Cup, the Pakistan Hockey Federation announced that veteran Dutch coach Kruis, who had been originally named head coach, would instead serve as an adviser to the federation, while Veldhof would take charge of the national team.

The PHF had roped in the Dutch duo of Kruis and Veldhof along with Christopher Bowen following the FIH Pro League in Europe in June-July, appointing them as head coach, goalkeeping coach and assistant coach respectively as part of a coaching shakeup.

A reliable source said Kruis had informed the PHF that he would only be able to take up a full-time coaching assignment with the Pakistan team after the World Cup.

"He had left for the Netherlands to continue with his present assignment, but the PHF remained hopeful that he would still be available to the team during the World Cup, which is being held in Belgium and the Netherlands," the source said.

Eventually, Kruis made it clear that he would not be able to dedicate himself full-time to the Pakistan squad during the tournament, prompting the federation to hand the head coaching responsibilities to Veldhof rather than bring in a former Pakistan player.

Former Pakistan Olympian Farhan Khan is worried that the biggest challenge for Veldoff would be his "lack of experience" as a head coach.

"Veldhof will no doubt be invaluable for our goalkeepers, but his lack of experience as a head coach is a concern. In modern hockey, the head coach calls all the shots with the help of his assistant coaches and video analyst," Khan said.

The record four-time world champions, Pakistan will now enter the tournament with Veldhof, who was originally recruited specifically to work with the team's goalkeepers, at the helm of the coaching staff.

Pakistan have been placed in Pool D alongside arch-rivals India, England and Wales.

They will open their campaign against England at the Wagener Stadion in Amstelveen on August 15.

Sixteen teams have been divided into four pools of four, with the top two from each pool advancing to the second round.

The top two teams from each of the two second-round pools will progress to the semifinals, with the winners meeting in the final.

The tournament is being jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15-30.