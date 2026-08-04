Food poisoning cost me Commonwealth Games 2026 gold, says Selva Prabhu

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Selva Prabhu believes food poisoning denied him a shot at the gold medal in Glasgow, saying a performance close to his personal best would have been enough to top the podium.

Selva won bronze in the men's triple jump with an effort of 16.52m, finishing behind compatriot Praveen Chithravel (16.58m) and Scotland's Jordon Scott (16.72m).

"I wish I should have gotten that gold. I was really hoping for gold but what can be done when the competition begins, there is illness and food poisoning. I feel that in the end, there is always a cost to yourself. I am mentally tough so I decided, whatever happens, I will do it. Keep pushing myself," Selva told PTI after returning from Glasgow on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu athlete said the illness affected his performance and rued missing a golden opportunity, as a jump close to his personal best of 17.05m would have comfortably secured the title.

"I should have stayed healthy, but it's for the next time I'm always ready. I can compete more, stay healthy. It's about the stage. I have the consistency. It's all about that particular day. I just always want to stay healthy. Now, I want to work on my approach. Once I get the hang of it, I can do it," he said.

Asked about the upcoming Asian Games, Selva said he was not looking too far ahead.

"I live each day. Each day requires a new performance. You just cannot target a gold like that. Yes, I am now looking forward to qualifying for the Asian Games first and then taking it from there," he said.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is yet to announce the team for the Asian Games in Japan.