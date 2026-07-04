Former world champion faces suspension over Naroditsky cheating allegation

The international governing body for chess suspended former world champion Vladimir Kramnik for at least a year after he leveled unproven allegations of cheating against fellow players, including Daniel Naroditsky, who died last year at age 29.

Kramnik accused Naroditsky of cheating last year and continued to share suspicions on social media. Naroditsky, a prodigious chess player and American grandmaster who helped usher in the game's online boom with educational YouTube videos and livestreams, denied the allegations.

Kramnik said in an email to The Associated Press that he plans to appeal the suspension on Friday.

"I am absolutely confident that this unlawful verdict will ultimately be overturned, and I intend to pursue all necessary instances to the very end in order to restore justice and, in particular, my reputation," Kramnik said in a social media post.

The chess federation said Kramnik publicly alleged cheating without "adequate evidentiary support," violating its rules against cyber bullying.

The federation said combating cheating was one of its priorities, but that allegations must be addressed through its procedures and supported by appropriate evidence.

"He exposed identifiable players to unjustified reputational harm and undermined the safeguards established by the disciplinary framework," federation representatives said in their decision.

Naroditsky was found dead at his North Carolina home in October. He was killed by an abnormal heartbeat caused by an accidental overdose, according to a toxicology report.

Naroditsky had said before his death that Kramnik's allegations had taken a toll on him.

"Ever since the Kramnik stuff, I feel like if I start doing well, people assume the worst of intentions. The issue is just the lingering effect of it," Naroditsky said in his last livestream before his death.

Kramnik called Naroditsky's death a tragedy. He said there had been a cynical campaign to link him to Naroditsky's death without any factual basis.